Estimated values
2006 Porsche Cayenne Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.5L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,067
|$11,004
|$12,619
|Clean
|$7,497
|$10,218
|$11,704
|Average
|$6,358
|$8,645
|$9,876
|Rough
|$5,219
|$7,072
|$8,047
Estimated values
2006 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,916
|$5,259
|$5,997
|Clean
|$3,639
|$4,883
|$5,563
|Average
|$3,087
|$4,131
|$4,694
|Rough
|$2,534
|$3,379
|$3,825
Estimated values
2006 Porsche Cayenne S Titanium Edition 4dr SUV AWD (4.5L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,871
|$7,363
|$8,187
|Clean
|$5,457
|$6,837
|$7,594
|Average
|$4,628
|$5,784
|$6,407
|Rough
|$3,799
|$4,732
|$5,221
Estimated values
2006 Porsche Cayenne S 4dr SUV AWD (4.5L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,082
|$6,688
|$7,573
|Clean
|$4,723
|$6,210
|$7,024
|Average
|$4,006
|$5,254
|$5,927
|Rough
|$3,288
|$4,298
|$4,829
Estimated values
2006 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,781
|$5,218
|$6,008
|Clean
|$3,514
|$4,845
|$5,573
|Average
|$2,981
|$4,099
|$4,702
|Rough
|$2,447
|$3,353
|$3,832
Estimated values
2006 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S 4dr SUV AWD (4.5L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,510
|$12,547
|$14,218
|Clean
|$8,839
|$11,650
|$13,188
|Average
|$7,496
|$9,857
|$11,128
|Rough
|$6,153
|$8,063
|$9,067