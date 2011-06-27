  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla LE Eco Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,630$10,488$12,316
Clean$8,175$9,947$11,639
Average$7,265$8,865$10,285
Rough$6,356$7,783$8,931
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,215$11,107$12,973
Clean$8,729$10,534$12,260
Average$7,758$9,388$10,834
Rough$6,786$8,242$9,408
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,495$11,435$13,351
Clean$8,994$10,845$12,618
Average$7,993$9,665$11,150
Rough$6,992$8,485$9,682
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,356$10,099$11,818
Clean$7,915$9,578$11,168
Average$7,034$8,536$9,869
Rough$6,153$7,494$8,570
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla LE Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,877$10,762$12,618
Clean$8,409$10,207$11,924
Average$7,473$9,096$10,537
Rough$6,537$7,986$9,150
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,848$10,748$12,618
Clean$8,381$10,193$11,924
Average$7,448$9,085$10,537
Rough$6,516$7,976$9,150
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla S Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,800$10,580$12,339
Clean$8,337$10,034$11,661
Average$7,409$8,943$10,304
Rough$6,481$7,851$8,948
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla LE Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,876$10,604$12,316
Clean$8,408$10,057$11,639
Average$7,472$8,963$10,285
Rough$6,537$7,869$8,931
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,996$10,795$12,574
Clean$8,522$10,238$11,883
Average$7,573$9,124$10,501
Rough$6,625$8,011$9,119
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla LE Eco Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,067$10,893$12,699
Clean$8,589$10,331$12,001
Average$7,633$9,207$10,605
Rough$6,677$8,083$9,209
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,039$9,593$11,133
Clean$7,615$9,098$10,521
Average$6,768$8,108$9,297
Rough$5,920$7,118$8,073
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,766$10,577$12,364
Clean$8,304$10,032$11,685
Average$7,380$8,940$10,326
Rough$6,456$7,849$8,967
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Toyota Corolla on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Corolla with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,615 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,098 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Corolla is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Corolla with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,615 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,098 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Toyota Corolla, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Corolla with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,615 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,098 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Toyota Corolla. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Toyota Corolla and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Toyota Corolla ranges from $5,920 to $11,133, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Toyota Corolla is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.