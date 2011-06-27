Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla LE Eco Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,630
|$10,488
|$12,316
|Clean
|$8,175
|$9,947
|$11,639
|Average
|$7,265
|$8,865
|$10,285
|Rough
|$6,356
|$7,783
|$8,931
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,215
|$11,107
|$12,973
|Clean
|$8,729
|$10,534
|$12,260
|Average
|$7,758
|$9,388
|$10,834
|Rough
|$6,786
|$8,242
|$9,408
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,495
|$11,435
|$13,351
|Clean
|$8,994
|$10,845
|$12,618
|Average
|$7,993
|$9,665
|$11,150
|Rough
|$6,992
|$8,485
|$9,682
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,356
|$10,099
|$11,818
|Clean
|$7,915
|$9,578
|$11,168
|Average
|$7,034
|$8,536
|$9,869
|Rough
|$6,153
|$7,494
|$8,570
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla LE Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,877
|$10,762
|$12,618
|Clean
|$8,409
|$10,207
|$11,924
|Average
|$7,473
|$9,096
|$10,537
|Rough
|$6,537
|$7,986
|$9,150
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,848
|$10,748
|$12,618
|Clean
|$8,381
|$10,193
|$11,924
|Average
|$7,448
|$9,085
|$10,537
|Rough
|$6,516
|$7,976
|$9,150
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla S Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,800
|$10,580
|$12,339
|Clean
|$8,337
|$10,034
|$11,661
|Average
|$7,409
|$8,943
|$10,304
|Rough
|$6,481
|$7,851
|$8,948
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla LE Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,876
|$10,604
|$12,316
|Clean
|$8,408
|$10,057
|$11,639
|Average
|$7,472
|$8,963
|$10,285
|Rough
|$6,537
|$7,869
|$8,931
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,996
|$10,795
|$12,574
|Clean
|$8,522
|$10,238
|$11,883
|Average
|$7,573
|$9,124
|$10,501
|Rough
|$6,625
|$8,011
|$9,119
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla LE Eco Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,067
|$10,893
|$12,699
|Clean
|$8,589
|$10,331
|$12,001
|Average
|$7,633
|$9,207
|$10,605
|Rough
|$6,677
|$8,083
|$9,209
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,039
|$9,593
|$11,133
|Clean
|$7,615
|$9,098
|$10,521
|Average
|$6,768
|$8,108
|$9,297
|Rough
|$5,920
|$7,118
|$8,073
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,766
|$10,577
|$12,364
|Clean
|$8,304
|$10,032
|$11,685
|Average
|$7,380
|$8,940
|$10,326
|Rough
|$6,456
|$7,849
|$8,967