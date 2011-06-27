Estimated values
2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,939
|$18,032
|$20,165
|Clean
|$15,509
|$17,535
|$19,588
|Average
|$14,649
|$16,541
|$18,433
|Rough
|$13,788
|$15,546
|$17,279
Estimated values
2016 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,808
|$15,783
|$17,794
|Clean
|$13,435
|$15,348
|$17,284
|Average
|$12,690
|$14,477
|$16,266
|Rough
|$11,945
|$13,607
|$15,247
Estimated values
2016 Toyota RAV4 SE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,816
|$18,931
|$21,088
|Clean
|$16,362
|$18,409
|$20,484
|Average
|$15,454
|$17,366
|$19,277
|Rough
|$14,546
|$16,322
|$18,070
Estimated values
2016 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,109
|$20,281
|$22,497
|Clean
|$17,620
|$19,722
|$21,854
|Average
|$16,643
|$18,604
|$20,566
|Rough
|$15,665
|$17,485
|$19,278
Estimated values
2016 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,566
|$16,603
|$18,678
|Clean
|$14,173
|$16,145
|$18,144
|Average
|$13,386
|$15,230
|$17,074
|Rough
|$12,600
|$14,314
|$16,005
Estimated values
2016 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,011
|$21,166
|$23,366
|Clean
|$18,498
|$20,583
|$22,697
|Average
|$17,472
|$19,415
|$21,360
|Rough
|$16,446
|$18,248
|$20,022
Estimated values
2016 Toyota RAV4 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,519
|$19,721
|$21,965
|Clean
|$17,046
|$19,177
|$21,337
|Average
|$16,101
|$18,089
|$20,079
|Rough
|$15,155
|$17,002
|$18,822
Estimated values
2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,206
|$17,181
|$19,194
|Clean
|$14,795
|$16,707
|$18,645
|Average
|$13,974
|$15,760
|$17,546
|Rough
|$13,154
|$14,812
|$16,447