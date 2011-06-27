  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,938$5,258$5,985
Clean$3,586$4,795$5,457
Average$2,883$3,869$4,401
Rough$2,180$2,943$3,345
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry CE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,709$5,028$5,754
Clean$3,378$4,585$5,246
Average$2,716$3,700$4,231
Rough$2,053$2,814$3,216
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,952$6,459$7,291
Clean$4,510$5,891$6,648
Average$3,625$4,753$5,361
Rough$2,741$3,616$4,075
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,608$6,113$6,942
Clean$4,196$5,574$6,330
Average$3,373$4,498$5,104
Rough$2,551$3,422$3,879
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,299$5,808$6,638
Clean$3,915$5,296$6,052
Average$3,147$4,274$4,881
Rough$2,379$3,251$3,709
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry CE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,412$4,478$5,066
Clean$3,107$4,084$4,619
Average$2,498$3,295$3,725
Rough$1,889$2,507$2,831
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,866$5,209$5,949
Clean$3,520$4,750$5,424
Average$2,830$3,833$4,374
Rough$2,140$2,916$3,324
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,963$5,336$6,092
Clean$3,609$4,866$5,554
Average$2,901$3,926$4,479
Rough$2,194$2,987$3,404
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,193$5,582$6,347
Clean$3,819$5,090$5,787
Average$3,070$4,107$4,667
Rough$2,321$3,124$3,547
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,443$5,894$6,693
Clean$4,047$5,375$6,103
Average$3,253$4,337$4,922
Rough$2,460$3,299$3,740
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Toyota Camry on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,107 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,084 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Camry is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,107 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,084 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Toyota Camry, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,107 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,084 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Toyota Camry. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Toyota Camry and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Toyota Camry ranges from $1,889 to $5,066, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Toyota Camry is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.