Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,938
|$5,258
|$5,985
|Clean
|$3,586
|$4,795
|$5,457
|Average
|$2,883
|$3,869
|$4,401
|Rough
|$2,180
|$2,943
|$3,345
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry CE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,709
|$5,028
|$5,754
|Clean
|$3,378
|$4,585
|$5,246
|Average
|$2,716
|$3,700
|$4,231
|Rough
|$2,053
|$2,814
|$3,216
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,952
|$6,459
|$7,291
|Clean
|$4,510
|$5,891
|$6,648
|Average
|$3,625
|$4,753
|$5,361
|Rough
|$2,741
|$3,616
|$4,075
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,608
|$6,113
|$6,942
|Clean
|$4,196
|$5,574
|$6,330
|Average
|$3,373
|$4,498
|$5,104
|Rough
|$2,551
|$3,422
|$3,879
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,299
|$5,808
|$6,638
|Clean
|$3,915
|$5,296
|$6,052
|Average
|$3,147
|$4,274
|$4,881
|Rough
|$2,379
|$3,251
|$3,709
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry CE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,412
|$4,478
|$5,066
|Clean
|$3,107
|$4,084
|$4,619
|Average
|$2,498
|$3,295
|$3,725
|Rough
|$1,889
|$2,507
|$2,831
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,866
|$5,209
|$5,949
|Clean
|$3,520
|$4,750
|$5,424
|Average
|$2,830
|$3,833
|$4,374
|Rough
|$2,140
|$2,916
|$3,324
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,963
|$5,336
|$6,092
|Clean
|$3,609
|$4,866
|$5,554
|Average
|$2,901
|$3,926
|$4,479
|Rough
|$2,194
|$2,987
|$3,404
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,193
|$5,582
|$6,347
|Clean
|$3,819
|$5,090
|$5,787
|Average
|$3,070
|$4,107
|$4,667
|Rough
|$2,321
|$3,124
|$3,547
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,443
|$5,894
|$6,693
|Clean
|$4,047
|$5,375
|$6,103
|Average
|$3,253
|$4,337
|$4,922
|Rough
|$2,460
|$3,299
|$3,740