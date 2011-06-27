  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic DX-VP 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,081$4,231$4,919
Clean$2,827$3,893$4,529
Average$2,320$3,219$3,747
Rough$1,814$2,544$2,966
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,678$4,137$5,004
Clean$2,458$3,807$4,606
Average$2,017$3,147$3,812
Rough$1,577$2,488$3,017
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,944$3,998$4,630
Clean$2,702$3,679$4,262
Average$2,217$3,042$3,527
Rough$1,733$2,404$2,792
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,363$4,646$5,414
Clean$3,086$4,276$4,984
Average$2,533$3,535$4,125
Rough$1,980$2,794$3,265
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,686$5,211$6,123
Clean$3,383$4,796$5,636
Average$2,776$3,965$4,664
Rough$2,170$3,134$3,692
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,849$5,254$6,095
Clean$3,533$4,835$5,611
Average$2,899$3,997$4,643
Rough$2,266$3,160$3,675
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,621$5,018$5,853
Clean$3,323$4,618$5,389
Average$2,728$3,818$4,459
Rough$2,132$3,018$3,530
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic LX-S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,410$4,572$5,270
Clean$3,129$4,208$4,851
Average$2,568$3,479$4,014
Rough$2,007$2,750$3,178
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,225$5,760$6,679
Clean$3,877$5,301$6,149
Average$3,182$4,382$5,088
Rough$2,487$3,464$4,027
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,609$6,357$7,402
Clean$4,230$5,851$6,815
Average$3,472$4,837$5,639
Rough$2,713$3,823$4,464
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic LX-S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,456$4,808$5,616
Clean$3,171$4,425$5,170
Average$2,603$3,658$4,278
Rough$2,034$2,892$3,386
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,502$4,884$5,710
Clean$3,214$4,495$5,256
Average$2,638$3,716$4,350
Rough$2,061$2,937$3,443
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,767$5,177$6,020
Clean$3,458$4,764$5,542
Average$2,838$3,939$4,586
Rough$2,218$3,113$3,630
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic DX-VP 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,741$3,646$4,188
Clean$2,516$3,355$3,856
Average$2,065$2,774$3,191
Rough$1,614$2,193$2,526
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,888$5,331$6,193
Clean$3,568$4,906$5,701
Average$2,929$4,056$4,718
Rough$2,289$3,206$3,734
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,126$4,332$5,053
Clean$2,868$3,987$4,652
Average$2,354$3,296$3,850
Rough$1,840$2,605$3,047
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,088$3,817$4,258
Clean$2,834$3,513$3,920
Average$2,326$2,904$3,243
Rough$1,818$2,295$2,567
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,271$5,920$6,904
Clean$3,920$5,448$6,356
Average$3,217$4,504$5,260
Rough$2,514$3,560$4,163
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,515$6,665$7,945
Clean$4,144$6,134$7,314
Average$3,401$5,071$6,052
Rough$2,658$4,008$4,791
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Nav, High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,491$6,148$7,140
Clean$4,121$5,657$6,573
Average$3,382$4,677$5,439
Rough$2,644$3,697$4,305
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,897$5,328$6,185
Clean$3,576$4,904$5,694
Average$2,935$4,054$4,712
Rough$2,294$3,204$3,730
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,459$6,031$6,974
Clean$4,093$5,551$6,420
Average$3,359$4,589$5,312
Rough$2,625$3,627$4,205
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,132$4,344$5,068
Clean$2,874$3,998$4,666
Average$2,359$3,305$3,861
Rough$1,844$2,612$3,056
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,137$5,622$6,512
Clean$3,796$5,174$5,995
Average$3,116$4,278$4,961
Rough$2,435$3,381$3,927
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,256$4,524$5,281
Clean$2,988$4,163$4,862
Average$2,452$3,442$4,023
Rough$1,917$2,721$3,185
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,624$5,042$5,889
Clean$3,326$4,640$5,421
Average$2,730$3,836$4,486
Rough$2,134$3,032$3,551
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,259$5,773$6,679
Clean$3,909$5,312$6,149
Average$3,208$4,392$5,088
Rough$2,507$3,471$4,027
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,811$6,570$7,624
Clean$4,416$6,047$7,018
Average$3,624$4,999$5,808
Rough$2,832$3,951$4,597
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,098$4,179$4,827
Clean$2,843$3,846$4,444
Average$2,333$3,179$3,677
Rough$1,824$2,513$2,911
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic GX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,653$5,030$5,853
Clean$3,353$4,629$5,389
Average$2,752$3,827$4,459
Rough$2,151$3,025$3,530
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,425$4,328$4,873
Clean$3,143$3,983$4,486
Average$2,580$3,293$3,712
Rough$2,016$2,603$2,938
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,713$5,482$6,535
Clean$3,407$5,045$6,016
Average$2,796$4,171$4,979
Rough$2,186$3,297$3,941
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Lthr, Nav (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,845$5,531$6,536
Clean$3,529$5,090$6,017
Average$2,896$4,208$4,979
Rough$2,264$3,326$3,941
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,012$5,484$6,365
Clean$3,682$5,047$5,860
Average$3,022$4,172$4,849
Rough$2,362$3,298$3,838
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,137$5,622$6,512
Clean$3,796$5,174$5,995
Average$3,116$4,278$4,961
Rough$2,435$3,381$3,927
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,920$6,548$7,524
Clean$4,515$6,026$6,926
Average$3,706$4,982$5,731
Rough$2,896$3,938$4,537
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,873$6,611$7,652
Clean$4,472$6,084$7,045
Average$3,670$5,030$5,830
Rough$2,869$3,976$4,614
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,215$6,994$8,061
Clean$4,786$6,437$7,421
Average$3,928$5,321$6,141
Rough$3,070$4,206$4,861
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,391$4,705$5,492
Clean$3,112$4,330$5,056
Average$2,554$3,580$4,184
Rough$1,996$2,830$3,311
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Nav, High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,717$6,114$6,953
Clean$4,329$5,626$6,401
Average$3,553$4,651$5,297
Rough$2,777$3,677$4,193
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Lthr (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,639$5,169$6,081
Clean$3,340$4,757$5,598
Average$2,741$3,932$4,633
Rough$2,143$3,108$3,667
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Honda Civic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,843 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,846 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Civic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,843 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,846 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Honda Civic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,843 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,846 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Honda Civic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Honda Civic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Honda Civic ranges from $1,824 to $4,827, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Honda Civic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.