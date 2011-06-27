Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic DX-VP 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,081
|$4,231
|$4,919
|Clean
|$2,827
|$3,893
|$4,529
|Average
|$2,320
|$3,219
|$3,747
|Rough
|$1,814
|$2,544
|$2,966
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,678
|$4,137
|$5,004
|Clean
|$2,458
|$3,807
|$4,606
|Average
|$2,017
|$3,147
|$3,812
|Rough
|$1,577
|$2,488
|$3,017
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,944
|$3,998
|$4,630
|Clean
|$2,702
|$3,679
|$4,262
|Average
|$2,217
|$3,042
|$3,527
|Rough
|$1,733
|$2,404
|$2,792
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,363
|$4,646
|$5,414
|Clean
|$3,086
|$4,276
|$4,984
|Average
|$2,533
|$3,535
|$4,125
|Rough
|$1,980
|$2,794
|$3,265
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,686
|$5,211
|$6,123
|Clean
|$3,383
|$4,796
|$5,636
|Average
|$2,776
|$3,965
|$4,664
|Rough
|$2,170
|$3,134
|$3,692
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,849
|$5,254
|$6,095
|Clean
|$3,533
|$4,835
|$5,611
|Average
|$2,899
|$3,997
|$4,643
|Rough
|$2,266
|$3,160
|$3,675
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,621
|$5,018
|$5,853
|Clean
|$3,323
|$4,618
|$5,389
|Average
|$2,728
|$3,818
|$4,459
|Rough
|$2,132
|$3,018
|$3,530
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic LX-S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,410
|$4,572
|$5,270
|Clean
|$3,129
|$4,208
|$4,851
|Average
|$2,568
|$3,479
|$4,014
|Rough
|$2,007
|$2,750
|$3,178
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,225
|$5,760
|$6,679
|Clean
|$3,877
|$5,301
|$6,149
|Average
|$3,182
|$4,382
|$5,088
|Rough
|$2,487
|$3,464
|$4,027
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,609
|$6,357
|$7,402
|Clean
|$4,230
|$5,851
|$6,815
|Average
|$3,472
|$4,837
|$5,639
|Rough
|$2,713
|$3,823
|$4,464
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic LX-S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,456
|$4,808
|$5,616
|Clean
|$3,171
|$4,425
|$5,170
|Average
|$2,603
|$3,658
|$4,278
|Rough
|$2,034
|$2,892
|$3,386
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,502
|$4,884
|$5,710
|Clean
|$3,214
|$4,495
|$5,256
|Average
|$2,638
|$3,716
|$4,350
|Rough
|$2,061
|$2,937
|$3,443
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,767
|$5,177
|$6,020
|Clean
|$3,458
|$4,764
|$5,542
|Average
|$2,838
|$3,939
|$4,586
|Rough
|$2,218
|$3,113
|$3,630
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic DX-VP 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,741
|$3,646
|$4,188
|Clean
|$2,516
|$3,355
|$3,856
|Average
|$2,065
|$2,774
|$3,191
|Rough
|$1,614
|$2,193
|$2,526
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,888
|$5,331
|$6,193
|Clean
|$3,568
|$4,906
|$5,701
|Average
|$2,929
|$4,056
|$4,718
|Rough
|$2,289
|$3,206
|$3,734
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,126
|$4,332
|$5,053
|Clean
|$2,868
|$3,987
|$4,652
|Average
|$2,354
|$3,296
|$3,850
|Rough
|$1,840
|$2,605
|$3,047
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,088
|$3,817
|$4,258
|Clean
|$2,834
|$3,513
|$3,920
|Average
|$2,326
|$2,904
|$3,243
|Rough
|$1,818
|$2,295
|$2,567
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,271
|$5,920
|$6,904
|Clean
|$3,920
|$5,448
|$6,356
|Average
|$3,217
|$4,504
|$5,260
|Rough
|$2,514
|$3,560
|$4,163
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,515
|$6,665
|$7,945
|Clean
|$4,144
|$6,134
|$7,314
|Average
|$3,401
|$5,071
|$6,052
|Rough
|$2,658
|$4,008
|$4,791
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Nav, High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,491
|$6,148
|$7,140
|Clean
|$4,121
|$5,657
|$6,573
|Average
|$3,382
|$4,677
|$5,439
|Rough
|$2,644
|$3,697
|$4,305
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,897
|$5,328
|$6,185
|Clean
|$3,576
|$4,904
|$5,694
|Average
|$2,935
|$4,054
|$4,712
|Rough
|$2,294
|$3,204
|$3,730
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,459
|$6,031
|$6,974
|Clean
|$4,093
|$5,551
|$6,420
|Average
|$3,359
|$4,589
|$5,312
|Rough
|$2,625
|$3,627
|$4,205
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,132
|$4,344
|$5,068
|Clean
|$2,874
|$3,998
|$4,666
|Average
|$2,359
|$3,305
|$3,861
|Rough
|$1,844
|$2,612
|$3,056
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,137
|$5,622
|$6,512
|Clean
|$3,796
|$5,174
|$5,995
|Average
|$3,116
|$4,278
|$4,961
|Rough
|$2,435
|$3,381
|$3,927
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,256
|$4,524
|$5,281
|Clean
|$2,988
|$4,163
|$4,862
|Average
|$2,452
|$3,442
|$4,023
|Rough
|$1,917
|$2,721
|$3,185
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,624
|$5,042
|$5,889
|Clean
|$3,326
|$4,640
|$5,421
|Average
|$2,730
|$3,836
|$4,486
|Rough
|$2,134
|$3,032
|$3,551
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,259
|$5,773
|$6,679
|Clean
|$3,909
|$5,312
|$6,149
|Average
|$3,208
|$4,392
|$5,088
|Rough
|$2,507
|$3,471
|$4,027
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,811
|$6,570
|$7,624
|Clean
|$4,416
|$6,047
|$7,018
|Average
|$3,624
|$4,999
|$5,808
|Rough
|$2,832
|$3,951
|$4,597
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,098
|$4,179
|$4,827
|Clean
|$2,843
|$3,846
|$4,444
|Average
|$2,333
|$3,179
|$3,677
|Rough
|$1,824
|$2,513
|$2,911
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic GX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,653
|$5,030
|$5,853
|Clean
|$3,353
|$4,629
|$5,389
|Average
|$2,752
|$3,827
|$4,459
|Rough
|$2,151
|$3,025
|$3,530
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,425
|$4,328
|$4,873
|Clean
|$3,143
|$3,983
|$4,486
|Average
|$2,580
|$3,293
|$3,712
|Rough
|$2,016
|$2,603
|$2,938
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,713
|$5,482
|$6,535
|Clean
|$3,407
|$5,045
|$6,016
|Average
|$2,796
|$4,171
|$4,979
|Rough
|$2,186
|$3,297
|$3,941
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Lthr, Nav (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,845
|$5,531
|$6,536
|Clean
|$3,529
|$5,090
|$6,017
|Average
|$2,896
|$4,208
|$4,979
|Rough
|$2,264
|$3,326
|$3,941
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,012
|$5,484
|$6,365
|Clean
|$3,682
|$5,047
|$5,860
|Average
|$3,022
|$4,172
|$4,849
|Rough
|$2,362
|$3,298
|$3,838
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,137
|$5,622
|$6,512
|Clean
|$3,796
|$5,174
|$5,995
|Average
|$3,116
|$4,278
|$4,961
|Rough
|$2,435
|$3,381
|$3,927
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,920
|$6,548
|$7,524
|Clean
|$4,515
|$6,026
|$6,926
|Average
|$3,706
|$4,982
|$5,731
|Rough
|$2,896
|$3,938
|$4,537
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,873
|$6,611
|$7,652
|Clean
|$4,472
|$6,084
|$7,045
|Average
|$3,670
|$5,030
|$5,830
|Rough
|$2,869
|$3,976
|$4,614
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,215
|$6,994
|$8,061
|Clean
|$4,786
|$6,437
|$7,421
|Average
|$3,928
|$5,321
|$6,141
|Rough
|$3,070
|$4,206
|$4,861
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,391
|$4,705
|$5,492
|Clean
|$3,112
|$4,330
|$5,056
|Average
|$2,554
|$3,580
|$4,184
|Rough
|$1,996
|$2,830
|$3,311
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Nav, High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,717
|$6,114
|$6,953
|Clean
|$4,329
|$5,626
|$6,401
|Average
|$3,553
|$4,651
|$5,297
|Rough
|$2,777
|$3,677
|$4,193
Estimated values
2009 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Lthr (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,639
|$5,169
|$6,081
|Clean
|$3,340
|$4,757
|$5,598
|Average
|$2,741
|$3,932
|$4,633
|Rough
|$2,143
|$3,108
|$3,667