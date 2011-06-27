Estimated values
2012 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,571
|$7,305
|$8,666
|Clean
|$5,335
|$6,987
|$8,268
|Average
|$4,864
|$6,349
|$7,471
|Rough
|$4,394
|$5,712
|$6,675
Estimated values
2012 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,548
|$8,504
|$10,039
|Clean
|$6,272
|$8,133
|$9,578
|Average
|$5,718
|$7,391
|$8,655
|Rough
|$5,165
|$6,650
|$7,732
Estimated values
2012 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,176
|$5,479
|$6,501
|Clean
|$4,000
|$5,240
|$6,202
|Average
|$3,647
|$4,762
|$5,604
|Rough
|$3,294
|$4,284
|$5,007
Estimated values
2012 Ford Escape Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,155
|$8,217
|$9,830
|Clean
|$5,895
|$7,858
|$9,378
|Average
|$5,375
|$7,142
|$8,475
|Rough
|$4,855
|$6,425
|$7,571
Estimated values
2012 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,953
|$7,311
|$8,382
|Clean
|$5,702
|$6,992
|$7,997
|Average
|$5,199
|$6,354
|$7,227
|Rough
|$4,696
|$5,717
|$6,456
Estimated values
2012 Ford Escape Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,922
|$7,842
|$9,346
|Clean
|$5,672
|$7,500
|$8,917
|Average
|$5,171
|$6,816
|$8,058
|Rough
|$4,671
|$6,132
|$7,199
Estimated values
2012 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,236
|$6,924
|$8,248
|Clean
|$5,015
|$6,622
|$7,869
|Average
|$4,572
|$6,018
|$7,111
|Rough
|$4,130
|$5,414
|$6,352
Estimated values
2012 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,238
|$6,945
|$8,284
|Clean
|$5,017
|$6,642
|$7,903
|Average
|$4,574
|$6,037
|$7,142
|Rough
|$4,131
|$5,431
|$6,380
Estimated values
2012 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,292
|$5,779
|$6,945
|Clean
|$4,110
|$5,527
|$6,625
|Average
|$3,748
|$5,023
|$5,987
|Rough
|$3,385
|$4,519
|$5,349
Estimated values
2012 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,947
|$6,560
|$7,826
|Clean
|$4,738
|$6,274
|$7,466
|Average
|$4,320
|$5,702
|$6,747
|Rough
|$3,902
|$5,130
|$6,027