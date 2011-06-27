  1. Home
2012 Ford Escape Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,571$7,305$8,666
Clean$5,335$6,987$8,268
Average$4,864$6,349$7,471
Rough$4,394$5,712$6,675
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,548$8,504$10,039
Clean$6,272$8,133$9,578
Average$5,718$7,391$8,655
Rough$5,165$6,650$7,732
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,176$5,479$6,501
Clean$4,000$5,240$6,202
Average$3,647$4,762$5,604
Rough$3,294$4,284$5,007
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Ford Escape Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,155$8,217$9,830
Clean$5,895$7,858$9,378
Average$5,375$7,142$8,475
Rough$4,855$6,425$7,571
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,953$7,311$8,382
Clean$5,702$6,992$7,997
Average$5,199$6,354$7,227
Rough$4,696$5,717$6,456
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Ford Escape Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,922$7,842$9,346
Clean$5,672$7,500$8,917
Average$5,171$6,816$8,058
Rough$4,671$6,132$7,199
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,236$6,924$8,248
Clean$5,015$6,622$7,869
Average$4,572$6,018$7,111
Rough$4,130$5,414$6,352
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,238$6,945$8,284
Clean$5,017$6,642$7,903
Average$4,574$6,037$7,142
Rough$4,131$5,431$6,380
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,292$5,779$6,945
Clean$4,110$5,527$6,625
Average$3,748$5,023$5,987
Rough$3,385$4,519$5,349
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,947$6,560$7,826
Clean$4,738$6,274$7,466
Average$4,320$5,702$6,747
Rough$3,902$5,130$6,027
FAQ

FAQ

There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Ford Escape. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Ford Escape and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Ford Escape ranges from $3,385 to $6,945, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Ford Escape is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.