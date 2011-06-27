  1. Home
2004 Honda Accord Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,349$3,320$3,855
Clean$2,089$2,958$3,435
Average$1,569$2,235$2,594
Rough$1,049$1,512$1,754
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord LX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,167$2,877$3,272
Clean$1,928$2,564$2,915
Average$1,448$1,937$2,202
Rough$968$1,310$1,488
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,069$2,965$3,459
Clean$1,840$2,642$3,082
Average$1,382$1,996$2,328
Rough$924$1,350$1,574
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,614$4,062$4,855
Clean$2,324$3,620$4,326
Average$1,746$2,735$3,267
Rough$1,167$1,850$2,209
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Curtain Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,267$3,076$3,524
Clean$2,016$2,741$3,139
Average$1,514$2,071$2,371
Rough$1,013$1,401$1,603
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,857$2,688$3,146
Clean$1,651$2,395$2,803
Average$1,240$1,810$2,117
Rough$829$1,224$1,431
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,073$3,075$3,625
Clean$1,844$2,740$3,230
Average$1,385$2,070$2,439
Rough$926$1,400$1,649
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,412$3,328$3,832
Clean$2,145$2,965$3,415
Average$1,611$2,240$2,579
Rough$1,078$1,515$1,744
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,297$3,261$3,792
Clean$2,043$2,906$3,379
Average$1,535$2,195$2,552
Rough$1,026$1,485$1,725
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord LX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,187$3,086$3,581
Clean$1,945$2,750$3,191
Average$1,461$2,078$2,410
Rough$977$1,405$1,629
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Curtain Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,063$2,954$3,444
Clean$1,835$2,632$3,068
Average$1,378$1,989$2,318
Rough$922$1,345$1,567
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,001$3,154$3,252
Clean$2,669$2,811$2,897
Average$2,005$2,124$2,188
Rough$1,340$1,437$1,479
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,039$2,922$3,409
Clean$1,813$2,604$3,037
Average$1,362$1,967$2,294
Rough$911$1,331$1,551
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,357$3,330$3,866
Clean$2,096$2,967$3,445
Average$1,574$2,242$2,602
Rough$1,053$1,517$1,759
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,283$3,280$3,829
Clean$2,031$2,922$3,411
Average$1,525$2,208$2,577
Rough$1,020$1,494$1,742
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,995$3,169$3,812
Clean$1,774$2,824$3,396
Average$1,333$2,134$2,565
Rough$891$1,443$1,734
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,460$3,412$3,937
Clean$2,188$3,040$3,508
Average$1,644$2,297$2,649
Rough$1,099$1,554$1,791
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Curtain Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,055$2,944$3,432
Clean$1,828$2,623$3,058
Average$1,373$1,982$2,310
Rough$918$1,341$1,562
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,978$2,738$3,157
Clean$1,759$2,440$2,813
Average$1,321$1,843$2,124
Rough$883$1,247$1,436
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,429$3,632$4,292
Clean$2,160$3,237$3,824
Average$1,623$2,445$2,889
Rough$1,085$1,654$1,953
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,353$3,369$3,928
Clean$2,092$3,002$3,500
Average$1,572$2,268$2,643
Rough$1,051$1,534$1,787
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,106$3,006$3,501
Clean$1,873$2,679$3,119
Average$1,407$2,024$2,356
Rough$941$1,369$1,593
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,253$3,182$3,695
Clean$2,004$2,835$3,292
Average$1,505$2,142$2,486
Rough$1,006$1,449$1,681
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Curtain Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,127$3,036$3,536
Clean$1,892$2,705$3,151
Average$1,421$2,044$2,380
Rough$950$1,383$1,609
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,402$3,376$3,914
Clean$2,136$3,009$3,487
Average$1,605$2,273$2,634
Rough$1,073$1,538$1,781
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,942$2,707$3,128
Clean$1,727$2,412$2,787
Average$1,298$1,822$2,105
Rough$868$1,233$1,423
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,161$3,070$3,570
Clean$1,922$2,735$3,181
Average$1,444$2,067$2,402
Rough$965$1,398$1,624
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,338$3,321$3,863
Clean$2,079$2,960$3,442
Average$1,562$2,236$2,599
Rough$1,044$1,513$1,757
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,042$2,941$3,436
Clean$1,816$2,621$3,062
Average$1,364$1,980$2,313
Rough$912$1,339$1,563
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,866$2,698$3,157
Clean$1,659$2,404$2,813
Average$1,246$1,816$2,124
Rough$833$1,229$1,436
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,891$2,653$3,073
Clean$1,682$2,364$2,738
Average$1,263$1,786$2,068
Rough$845$1,208$1,398
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,450$3,384$3,899
Clean$2,179$3,015$3,474
Average$1,637$2,278$2,624
Rough$1,095$1,541$1,774
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,876$2,695$3,147
Clean$1,668$2,402$2,804
Average$1,253$1,815$2,118
Rough$838$1,227$1,432
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,861$2,670$3,116
Clean$1,655$2,380$2,776
Average$1,243$1,798$2,097
Rough$831$1,216$1,418
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,774 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,824 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,774 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,824 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,774 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,824 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Honda Accord ranges from $891 to $3,812, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.