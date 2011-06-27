Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,349
|$3,320
|$3,855
|Clean
|$2,089
|$2,958
|$3,435
|Average
|$1,569
|$2,235
|$2,594
|Rough
|$1,049
|$1,512
|$1,754
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord LX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,167
|$2,877
|$3,272
|Clean
|$1,928
|$2,564
|$2,915
|Average
|$1,448
|$1,937
|$2,202
|Rough
|$968
|$1,310
|$1,488
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,069
|$2,965
|$3,459
|Clean
|$1,840
|$2,642
|$3,082
|Average
|$1,382
|$1,996
|$2,328
|Rough
|$924
|$1,350
|$1,574
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,614
|$4,062
|$4,855
|Clean
|$2,324
|$3,620
|$4,326
|Average
|$1,746
|$2,735
|$3,267
|Rough
|$1,167
|$1,850
|$2,209
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Curtain Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,267
|$3,076
|$3,524
|Clean
|$2,016
|$2,741
|$3,139
|Average
|$1,514
|$2,071
|$2,371
|Rough
|$1,013
|$1,401
|$1,603
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,857
|$2,688
|$3,146
|Clean
|$1,651
|$2,395
|$2,803
|Average
|$1,240
|$1,810
|$2,117
|Rough
|$829
|$1,224
|$1,431
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,073
|$3,075
|$3,625
|Clean
|$1,844
|$2,740
|$3,230
|Average
|$1,385
|$2,070
|$2,439
|Rough
|$926
|$1,400
|$1,649
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,412
|$3,328
|$3,832
|Clean
|$2,145
|$2,965
|$3,415
|Average
|$1,611
|$2,240
|$2,579
|Rough
|$1,078
|$1,515
|$1,744
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,297
|$3,261
|$3,792
|Clean
|$2,043
|$2,906
|$3,379
|Average
|$1,535
|$2,195
|$2,552
|Rough
|$1,026
|$1,485
|$1,725
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord LX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,187
|$3,086
|$3,581
|Clean
|$1,945
|$2,750
|$3,191
|Average
|$1,461
|$2,078
|$2,410
|Rough
|$977
|$1,405
|$1,629
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Curtain Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,063
|$2,954
|$3,444
|Clean
|$1,835
|$2,632
|$3,068
|Average
|$1,378
|$1,989
|$2,318
|Rough
|$922
|$1,345
|$1,567
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,001
|$3,154
|$3,252
|Clean
|$2,669
|$2,811
|$2,897
|Average
|$2,005
|$2,124
|$2,188
|Rough
|$1,340
|$1,437
|$1,479
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,039
|$2,922
|$3,409
|Clean
|$1,813
|$2,604
|$3,037
|Average
|$1,362
|$1,967
|$2,294
|Rough
|$911
|$1,331
|$1,551
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,357
|$3,330
|$3,866
|Clean
|$2,096
|$2,967
|$3,445
|Average
|$1,574
|$2,242
|$2,602
|Rough
|$1,053
|$1,517
|$1,759
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,283
|$3,280
|$3,829
|Clean
|$2,031
|$2,922
|$3,411
|Average
|$1,525
|$2,208
|$2,577
|Rough
|$1,020
|$1,494
|$1,742
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,995
|$3,169
|$3,812
|Clean
|$1,774
|$2,824
|$3,396
|Average
|$1,333
|$2,134
|$2,565
|Rough
|$891
|$1,443
|$1,734
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,460
|$3,412
|$3,937
|Clean
|$2,188
|$3,040
|$3,508
|Average
|$1,644
|$2,297
|$2,649
|Rough
|$1,099
|$1,554
|$1,791
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Curtain Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,055
|$2,944
|$3,432
|Clean
|$1,828
|$2,623
|$3,058
|Average
|$1,373
|$1,982
|$2,310
|Rough
|$918
|$1,341
|$1,562
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,978
|$2,738
|$3,157
|Clean
|$1,759
|$2,440
|$2,813
|Average
|$1,321
|$1,843
|$2,124
|Rough
|$883
|$1,247
|$1,436
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,429
|$3,632
|$4,292
|Clean
|$2,160
|$3,237
|$3,824
|Average
|$1,623
|$2,445
|$2,889
|Rough
|$1,085
|$1,654
|$1,953
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,353
|$3,369
|$3,928
|Clean
|$2,092
|$3,002
|$3,500
|Average
|$1,572
|$2,268
|$2,643
|Rough
|$1,051
|$1,534
|$1,787
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,106
|$3,006
|$3,501
|Clean
|$1,873
|$2,679
|$3,119
|Average
|$1,407
|$2,024
|$2,356
|Rough
|$941
|$1,369
|$1,593
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,253
|$3,182
|$3,695
|Clean
|$2,004
|$2,835
|$3,292
|Average
|$1,505
|$2,142
|$2,486
|Rough
|$1,006
|$1,449
|$1,681
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Curtain Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,127
|$3,036
|$3,536
|Clean
|$1,892
|$2,705
|$3,151
|Average
|$1,421
|$2,044
|$2,380
|Rough
|$950
|$1,383
|$1,609
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,402
|$3,376
|$3,914
|Clean
|$2,136
|$3,009
|$3,487
|Average
|$1,605
|$2,273
|$2,634
|Rough
|$1,073
|$1,538
|$1,781
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,942
|$2,707
|$3,128
|Clean
|$1,727
|$2,412
|$2,787
|Average
|$1,298
|$1,822
|$2,105
|Rough
|$868
|$1,233
|$1,423
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,161
|$3,070
|$3,570
|Clean
|$1,922
|$2,735
|$3,181
|Average
|$1,444
|$2,067
|$2,402
|Rough
|$965
|$1,398
|$1,624
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather and Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,338
|$3,321
|$3,863
|Clean
|$2,079
|$2,960
|$3,442
|Average
|$1,562
|$2,236
|$2,599
|Rough
|$1,044
|$1,513
|$1,757
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,042
|$2,941
|$3,436
|Clean
|$1,816
|$2,621
|$3,062
|Average
|$1,364
|$1,980
|$2,313
|Rough
|$912
|$1,339
|$1,563
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,866
|$2,698
|$3,157
|Clean
|$1,659
|$2,404
|$2,813
|Average
|$1,246
|$1,816
|$2,124
|Rough
|$833
|$1,229
|$1,436
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,891
|$2,653
|$3,073
|Clean
|$1,682
|$2,364
|$2,738
|Average
|$1,263
|$1,786
|$2,068
|Rough
|$845
|$1,208
|$1,398
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,450
|$3,384
|$3,899
|Clean
|$2,179
|$3,015
|$3,474
|Average
|$1,637
|$2,278
|$2,624
|Rough
|$1,095
|$1,541
|$1,774
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,876
|$2,695
|$3,147
|Clean
|$1,668
|$2,402
|$2,804
|Average
|$1,253
|$1,815
|$2,118
|Rough
|$838
|$1,227
|$1,432
Estimated values
2004 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,861
|$2,670
|$3,116
|Clean
|$1,655
|$2,380
|$2,776
|Average
|$1,243
|$1,798
|$2,097
|Rough
|$831
|$1,216
|$1,418