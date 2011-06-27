  1. Home
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,938$10,477$12,166
Clean$7,441$9,815$11,376
Average$6,446$8,489$9,797
Rough$5,452$7,164$8,218
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,542$9,034$10,686
Clean$6,132$8,463$9,992
Average$5,313$7,320$8,605
Rough$4,493$6,178$7,218
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,801$11,548$13,376
Clean$8,250$10,818$12,508
Average$7,147$9,358$10,771
Rough$6,045$7,897$9,035
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,584$8,861$10,373
Clean$6,171$8,300$9,699
Average$5,347$7,180$8,353
Rough$4,522$6,059$7,006
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,165$16,803$19,229
Clean$12,340$15,740$17,981
Average$10,691$13,615$15,485
Rough$9,042$11,490$12,989
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,012$13,002$14,993
Clean$9,385$12,180$14,020
Average$8,131$10,536$12,074
Rough$6,877$8,891$10,128
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,676$12,517$14,411
Clean$9,070$11,726$13,475
Average$7,858$10,143$11,605
Rough$6,646$8,560$9,734
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,629$13,543$15,488
Clean$9,963$12,687$14,482
Average$8,632$10,974$12,472
Rough$7,301$9,261$10,461
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,888$15,227$17,453
Clean$11,144$14,264$16,320
Average$9,655$12,338$14,055
Rough$8,165$10,413$11,789
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,799$15,034$17,193
Clean$11,060$14,083$16,077
Average$9,582$12,182$13,845
Rough$8,104$10,280$11,613
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,931$13,992$16,032
Clean$10,247$13,107$14,992
Average$8,878$11,337$12,910
Rough$7,508$9,568$10,829
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,851$15,027$17,147
Clean$11,108$14,076$16,034
Average$9,624$12,176$13,808
Rough$8,140$10,276$11,582
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,683$18,357$20,814
Clean$13,763$17,196$19,463
Average$11,924$14,874$16,761
Rough$10,085$12,553$14,059
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,612$15,816$17,957
Clean$11,822$14,816$16,792
Average$10,243$12,815$14,461
Rough$8,663$10,815$12,130
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,582$12,494$14,432
Clean$8,982$11,704$13,495
Average$7,782$10,124$11,622
Rough$6,581$8,544$9,748
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,757$11,495$13,317
Clean$8,208$10,768$12,452
Average$7,112$9,314$10,724
Rough$6,015$7,860$8,995
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,229$12,060$13,945
Clean$8,651$11,298$13,040
Average$7,495$9,772$11,230
Rough$6,339$8,247$9,419
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,207$11,925$13,736
Clean$8,630$11,171$12,844
Average$7,477$9,662$11,061
Rough$6,324$8,154$9,278
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,098$12,992$14,922
Clean$9,465$12,171$13,954
Average$8,200$10,528$12,017
Rough$6,936$8,884$10,080
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,214$12,068$13,967
Clean$8,637$11,305$13,060
Average$7,483$9,778$11,247
Rough$6,329$8,252$9,434
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,410$13,280$15,195
Clean$9,758$12,440$14,209
Average$8,454$10,760$12,236
Rough$7,150$9,081$10,264
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,448$13,222$15,075
Clean$9,793$12,386$14,096
Average$8,485$10,714$12,139
Rough$7,176$9,042$10,182
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,770$10,352$12,069
Clean$7,283$9,698$11,286
Average$6,310$8,388$9,719
Rough$5,336$7,079$8,152
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,713$13,780$15,826
Clean$10,042$12,909$14,798
Average$8,700$11,166$12,744
Rough$7,358$9,423$10,690
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,005$8,703$9,842
Clean$6,567$8,153$9,203
Average$5,689$7,052$7,925
Rough$4,812$5,951$6,648
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,833$16,269$18,563
Clean$12,029$15,240$17,358
Average$10,422$13,183$14,949
Rough$8,814$11,125$12,539
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,922$10,389$12,031
Clean$7,426$9,732$11,250
Average$6,433$8,418$9,688
Rough$5,441$7,104$8,127
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,925$12,974$15,003
Clean$9,303$12,154$14,029
Average$8,060$10,513$12,082
Rough$6,817$8,872$10,134
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,045$14,235$16,360
Clean$10,353$13,335$15,298
Average$8,970$11,534$13,175
Rough$7,586$9,734$11,051
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,930$12,934$14,934
Clean$9,308$12,116$13,965
Average$8,064$10,480$12,026
Rough$6,820$8,844$10,088
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,017$8,841$10,060
Clean$6,578$8,282$9,407
Average$5,699$7,164$8,101
Rough$4,820$6,046$6,796
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,132 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,463 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,132 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,463 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,132 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,463 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ranges from $4,493 to $10,686, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.