Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,938
|$10,477
|$12,166
|Clean
|$7,441
|$9,815
|$11,376
|Average
|$6,446
|$8,489
|$9,797
|Rough
|$5,452
|$7,164
|$8,218
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,542
|$9,034
|$10,686
|Clean
|$6,132
|$8,463
|$9,992
|Average
|$5,313
|$7,320
|$8,605
|Rough
|$4,493
|$6,178
|$7,218
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,801
|$11,548
|$13,376
|Clean
|$8,250
|$10,818
|$12,508
|Average
|$7,147
|$9,358
|$10,771
|Rough
|$6,045
|$7,897
|$9,035
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,584
|$8,861
|$10,373
|Clean
|$6,171
|$8,300
|$9,699
|Average
|$5,347
|$7,180
|$8,353
|Rough
|$4,522
|$6,059
|$7,006
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,165
|$16,803
|$19,229
|Clean
|$12,340
|$15,740
|$17,981
|Average
|$10,691
|$13,615
|$15,485
|Rough
|$9,042
|$11,490
|$12,989
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,012
|$13,002
|$14,993
|Clean
|$9,385
|$12,180
|$14,020
|Average
|$8,131
|$10,536
|$12,074
|Rough
|$6,877
|$8,891
|$10,128
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,676
|$12,517
|$14,411
|Clean
|$9,070
|$11,726
|$13,475
|Average
|$7,858
|$10,143
|$11,605
|Rough
|$6,646
|$8,560
|$9,734
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,629
|$13,543
|$15,488
|Clean
|$9,963
|$12,687
|$14,482
|Average
|$8,632
|$10,974
|$12,472
|Rough
|$7,301
|$9,261
|$10,461
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,888
|$15,227
|$17,453
|Clean
|$11,144
|$14,264
|$16,320
|Average
|$9,655
|$12,338
|$14,055
|Rough
|$8,165
|$10,413
|$11,789
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,799
|$15,034
|$17,193
|Clean
|$11,060
|$14,083
|$16,077
|Average
|$9,582
|$12,182
|$13,845
|Rough
|$8,104
|$10,280
|$11,613
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,931
|$13,992
|$16,032
|Clean
|$10,247
|$13,107
|$14,992
|Average
|$8,878
|$11,337
|$12,910
|Rough
|$7,508
|$9,568
|$10,829
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,851
|$15,027
|$17,147
|Clean
|$11,108
|$14,076
|$16,034
|Average
|$9,624
|$12,176
|$13,808
|Rough
|$8,140
|$10,276
|$11,582
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,683
|$18,357
|$20,814
|Clean
|$13,763
|$17,196
|$19,463
|Average
|$11,924
|$14,874
|$16,761
|Rough
|$10,085
|$12,553
|$14,059
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,612
|$15,816
|$17,957
|Clean
|$11,822
|$14,816
|$16,792
|Average
|$10,243
|$12,815
|$14,461
|Rough
|$8,663
|$10,815
|$12,130
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,582
|$12,494
|$14,432
|Clean
|$8,982
|$11,704
|$13,495
|Average
|$7,782
|$10,124
|$11,622
|Rough
|$6,581
|$8,544
|$9,748
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,757
|$11,495
|$13,317
|Clean
|$8,208
|$10,768
|$12,452
|Average
|$7,112
|$9,314
|$10,724
|Rough
|$6,015
|$7,860
|$8,995
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,229
|$12,060
|$13,945
|Clean
|$8,651
|$11,298
|$13,040
|Average
|$7,495
|$9,772
|$11,230
|Rough
|$6,339
|$8,247
|$9,419
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,207
|$11,925
|$13,736
|Clean
|$8,630
|$11,171
|$12,844
|Average
|$7,477
|$9,662
|$11,061
|Rough
|$6,324
|$8,154
|$9,278
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,098
|$12,992
|$14,922
|Clean
|$9,465
|$12,171
|$13,954
|Average
|$8,200
|$10,528
|$12,017
|Rough
|$6,936
|$8,884
|$10,080
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,214
|$12,068
|$13,967
|Clean
|$8,637
|$11,305
|$13,060
|Average
|$7,483
|$9,778
|$11,247
|Rough
|$6,329
|$8,252
|$9,434
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,410
|$13,280
|$15,195
|Clean
|$9,758
|$12,440
|$14,209
|Average
|$8,454
|$10,760
|$12,236
|Rough
|$7,150
|$9,081
|$10,264
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,448
|$13,222
|$15,075
|Clean
|$9,793
|$12,386
|$14,096
|Average
|$8,485
|$10,714
|$12,139
|Rough
|$7,176
|$9,042
|$10,182
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,770
|$10,352
|$12,069
|Clean
|$7,283
|$9,698
|$11,286
|Average
|$6,310
|$8,388
|$9,719
|Rough
|$5,336
|$7,079
|$8,152
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,713
|$13,780
|$15,826
|Clean
|$10,042
|$12,909
|$14,798
|Average
|$8,700
|$11,166
|$12,744
|Rough
|$7,358
|$9,423
|$10,690
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,005
|$8,703
|$9,842
|Clean
|$6,567
|$8,153
|$9,203
|Average
|$5,689
|$7,052
|$7,925
|Rough
|$4,812
|$5,951
|$6,648
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,833
|$16,269
|$18,563
|Clean
|$12,029
|$15,240
|$17,358
|Average
|$10,422
|$13,183
|$14,949
|Rough
|$8,814
|$11,125
|$12,539
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,922
|$10,389
|$12,031
|Clean
|$7,426
|$9,732
|$11,250
|Average
|$6,433
|$8,418
|$9,688
|Rough
|$5,441
|$7,104
|$8,127
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,925
|$12,974
|$15,003
|Clean
|$9,303
|$12,154
|$14,029
|Average
|$8,060
|$10,513
|$12,082
|Rough
|$6,817
|$8,872
|$10,134
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,045
|$14,235
|$16,360
|Clean
|$10,353
|$13,335
|$15,298
|Average
|$8,970
|$11,534
|$13,175
|Rough
|$7,586
|$9,734
|$11,051
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,930
|$12,934
|$14,934
|Clean
|$9,308
|$12,116
|$13,965
|Average
|$8,064
|$10,480
|$12,026
|Rough
|$6,820
|$8,844
|$10,088
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,017
|$8,841
|$10,060
|Clean
|$6,578
|$8,282
|$9,407
|Average
|$5,699
|$7,164
|$8,101
|Rough
|$4,820
|$6,046
|$6,796