  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Appraisal value

2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD LB w/out OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,106$4,831$5,714
Clean$2,783$4,329$5,131
Average$2,138$3,325$3,964
Rough$1,493$2,320$2,798
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,692$4,202$4,975
Clean$2,412$3,765$4,467
Average$1,853$2,891$3,452
Rough$1,294$2,018$2,436
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB w/out OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,137$5,199$6,258
Clean$2,811$4,658$5,619
Average$2,159$3,578$4,342
Rough$1,508$2,497$3,064
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,689$2,579$3,033
Clean$1,513$2,311$2,724
Average$1,163$1,774$2,104
Rough$812$1,238$1,485
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD SB w/out OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,675$4,993$5,658
Clean$3,293$4,474$5,080
Average$2,530$3,436$3,925
Rough$1,767$2,398$2,770
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD LB w/OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,284$5,054$5,958
Clean$2,943$4,528$5,350
Average$2,261$3,478$4,134
Rough$1,579$2,427$2,917
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,252$3,277$3,798
Clean$2,018$2,936$3,410
Average$1,550$2,255$2,635
Rough$1,082$1,574$1,860
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,219$3,011$3,411
Clean$1,988$2,698$3,063
Average$1,527$2,072$2,367
Rough$1,066$1,446$1,670
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,638$3,593$4,075
Clean$2,364$3,219$3,659
Average$1,816$2,472$2,827
Rough$1,268$1,726$1,995
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,414$3,750$4,433
Clean$2,163$3,360$3,981
Average$1,662$2,581$3,076
Rough$1,160$1,801$2,171
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD SB w/OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,322$5,143$6,074
Clean$2,977$4,609$5,454
Average$2,287$3,540$4,214
Rough$1,597$2,470$2,974
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB w/out OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,461$5,349$6,314
Clean$3,102$4,793$5,669
Average$2,383$3,681$4,381
Rough$1,664$2,569$3,092
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,337$3,551$4,171
Clean$2,094$3,182$3,745
Average$1,609$2,444$2,894
Rough$1,123$1,706$2,042
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,676$4,059$4,765
Clean$2,398$3,637$4,279
Average$1,842$2,793$3,306
Rough$1,286$1,949$2,333
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,958$2,918$3,408
Clean$1,755$2,614$3,060
Average$1,348$2,008$2,364
Rough$941$1,401$1,669
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,490$1,949$2,179
Clean$1,335$1,746$1,957
Average$1,026$1,341$1,512
Rough$716$936$1,067
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,044$3,041$3,549
Clean$1,832$2,725$3,187
Average$1,407$2,092$2,462
Rough$983$1,460$1,738
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,198$5,598$6,836
Clean$2,866$5,016$6,138
Average$2,202$3,853$4,743
Rough$1,537$2,689$3,347
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,638$4,181$4,971
Clean$2,364$3,746$4,464
Average$1,816$2,877$3,449
Rough$1,268$2,008$2,434
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB w/OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,598$5,435$6,371
Clean$3,224$4,870$5,721
Average$2,477$3,740$4,420
Rough$1,729$2,610$3,120
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,165$2,965$3,367
Clean$1,940$2,656$3,024
Average$1,490$2,040$2,336
Rough$1,040$1,424$1,649
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,856$2,742$3,194
Clean$1,663$2,457$2,868
Average$1,278$1,887$2,216
Rough$892$1,317$1,564
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB w/OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,573$5,484$6,460
Clean$3,202$4,914$5,801
Average$2,460$3,774$4,482
Rough$1,718$2,634$3,163
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,257$3,538$4,193
Clean$2,022$3,170$3,765
Average$1,554$2,434$2,909
Rough$1,085$1,699$2,053
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,988 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,698 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,988 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,698 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,988 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,698 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ranges from $1,066 to $3,411, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.