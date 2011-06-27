Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD LB w/out OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,106
|$4,831
|$5,714
|Clean
|$2,783
|$4,329
|$5,131
|Average
|$2,138
|$3,325
|$3,964
|Rough
|$1,493
|$2,320
|$2,798
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,692
|$4,202
|$4,975
|Clean
|$2,412
|$3,765
|$4,467
|Average
|$1,853
|$2,891
|$3,452
|Rough
|$1,294
|$2,018
|$2,436
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB w/out OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,137
|$5,199
|$6,258
|Clean
|$2,811
|$4,658
|$5,619
|Average
|$2,159
|$3,578
|$4,342
|Rough
|$1,508
|$2,497
|$3,064
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,689
|$2,579
|$3,033
|Clean
|$1,513
|$2,311
|$2,724
|Average
|$1,163
|$1,774
|$2,104
|Rough
|$812
|$1,238
|$1,485
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD SB w/out OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,675
|$4,993
|$5,658
|Clean
|$3,293
|$4,474
|$5,080
|Average
|$2,530
|$3,436
|$3,925
|Rough
|$1,767
|$2,398
|$2,770
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD LB w/OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,284
|$5,054
|$5,958
|Clean
|$2,943
|$4,528
|$5,350
|Average
|$2,261
|$3,478
|$4,134
|Rough
|$1,579
|$2,427
|$2,917
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,252
|$3,277
|$3,798
|Clean
|$2,018
|$2,936
|$3,410
|Average
|$1,550
|$2,255
|$2,635
|Rough
|$1,082
|$1,574
|$1,860
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,219
|$3,011
|$3,411
|Clean
|$1,988
|$2,698
|$3,063
|Average
|$1,527
|$2,072
|$2,367
|Rough
|$1,066
|$1,446
|$1,670
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,638
|$3,593
|$4,075
|Clean
|$2,364
|$3,219
|$3,659
|Average
|$1,816
|$2,472
|$2,827
|Rough
|$1,268
|$1,726
|$1,995
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,414
|$3,750
|$4,433
|Clean
|$2,163
|$3,360
|$3,981
|Average
|$1,662
|$2,581
|$3,076
|Rough
|$1,160
|$1,801
|$2,171
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD SB w/OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,322
|$5,143
|$6,074
|Clean
|$2,977
|$4,609
|$5,454
|Average
|$2,287
|$3,540
|$4,214
|Rough
|$1,597
|$2,470
|$2,974
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB w/out OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,461
|$5,349
|$6,314
|Clean
|$3,102
|$4,793
|$5,669
|Average
|$2,383
|$3,681
|$4,381
|Rough
|$1,664
|$2,569
|$3,092
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,337
|$3,551
|$4,171
|Clean
|$2,094
|$3,182
|$3,745
|Average
|$1,609
|$2,444
|$2,894
|Rough
|$1,123
|$1,706
|$2,042
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,676
|$4,059
|$4,765
|Clean
|$2,398
|$3,637
|$4,279
|Average
|$1,842
|$2,793
|$3,306
|Rough
|$1,286
|$1,949
|$2,333
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,958
|$2,918
|$3,408
|Clean
|$1,755
|$2,614
|$3,060
|Average
|$1,348
|$2,008
|$2,364
|Rough
|$941
|$1,401
|$1,669
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,490
|$1,949
|$2,179
|Clean
|$1,335
|$1,746
|$1,957
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,341
|$1,512
|Rough
|$716
|$936
|$1,067
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,044
|$3,041
|$3,549
|Clean
|$1,832
|$2,725
|$3,187
|Average
|$1,407
|$2,092
|$2,462
|Rough
|$983
|$1,460
|$1,738
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,198
|$5,598
|$6,836
|Clean
|$2,866
|$5,016
|$6,138
|Average
|$2,202
|$3,853
|$4,743
|Rough
|$1,537
|$2,689
|$3,347
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,638
|$4,181
|$4,971
|Clean
|$2,364
|$3,746
|$4,464
|Average
|$1,816
|$2,877
|$3,449
|Rough
|$1,268
|$2,008
|$2,434
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB w/OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,598
|$5,435
|$6,371
|Clean
|$3,224
|$4,870
|$5,721
|Average
|$2,477
|$3,740
|$4,420
|Rough
|$1,729
|$2,610
|$3,120
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,165
|$2,965
|$3,367
|Clean
|$1,940
|$2,656
|$3,024
|Average
|$1,490
|$2,040
|$2,336
|Rough
|$1,040
|$1,424
|$1,649
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,856
|$2,742
|$3,194
|Clean
|$1,663
|$2,457
|$2,868
|Average
|$1,278
|$1,887
|$2,216
|Rough
|$892
|$1,317
|$1,564
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB w/OnStar (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,573
|$5,484
|$6,460
|Clean
|$3,202
|$4,914
|$5,801
|Average
|$2,460
|$3,774
|$4,482
|Rough
|$1,718
|$2,634
|$3,163
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,257
|$3,538
|$4,193
|Clean
|$2,022
|$3,170
|$3,765
|Average
|$1,554
|$2,434
|$2,909
|Rough
|$1,085
|$1,699
|$2,053