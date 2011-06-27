Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,270
|$1,992
|$2,389
|Clean
|$1,122
|$1,764
|$2,115
|Average
|$826
|$1,306
|$1,566
|Rough
|$529
|$849
|$1,018
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,732
|$2,475
|$2,885
|Clean
|$1,530
|$2,191
|$2,554
|Average
|$1,126
|$1,623
|$1,892
|Rough
|$722
|$1,055
|$1,229
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,607
|$2,708
|$3,310
|Clean
|$1,419
|$2,398
|$2,930
|Average
|$1,044
|$1,776
|$2,170
|Rough
|$669
|$1,155
|$1,410
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,693
|$2,660
|$3,192
|Clean
|$1,495
|$2,355
|$2,825
|Average
|$1,100
|$1,745
|$2,093
|Rough
|$705
|$1,134
|$1,360
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,325
|$2,068
|$2,477
|Clean
|$1,171
|$1,831
|$2,193
|Average
|$861
|$1,356
|$1,624
|Rough
|$552
|$882
|$1,055
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,721
|$2,614
|$3,105
|Clean
|$1,520
|$2,314
|$2,749
|Average
|$1,119
|$1,714
|$2,036
|Rough
|$717
|$1,114
|$1,323
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,562
|$2,308
|$2,718
|Clean
|$1,380
|$2,044
|$2,406
|Average
|$1,015
|$1,514
|$1,782
|Rough
|$651
|$984
|$1,158
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,417
|$2,684
|$2,842
|Clean
|$2,135
|$2,376
|$2,516
|Average
|$1,571
|$1,760
|$1,864
|Rough
|$1,007
|$1,144
|$1,211
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,974
|$2,900
|$3,411
|Clean
|$1,744
|$2,568
|$3,019
|Average
|$1,283
|$1,902
|$2,236
|Rough
|$822
|$1,236
|$1,453
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,930
|$3,078
|$3,708
|Clean
|$1,704
|$2,725
|$3,282
|Average
|$1,254
|$2,018
|$2,431
|Rough
|$804
|$1,312
|$1,580
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,806
|$2,769
|$3,298
|Clean
|$1,596
|$2,451
|$2,920
|Average
|$1,174
|$1,816
|$2,162
|Rough
|$753
|$1,180
|$1,405
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,650
|$2,519
|$2,997
|Clean
|$1,457
|$2,230
|$2,653
|Average
|$1,072
|$1,652
|$1,965
|Rough
|$687
|$1,074
|$1,277
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord SE 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,670
|$3,060
|$3,820
|Clean
|$1,475
|$2,709
|$3,382
|Average
|$1,085
|$2,007
|$2,505
|Rough
|$696
|$1,305
|$1,628
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/ABS and Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,621
|$2,478
|$2,948
|Clean
|$1,432
|$2,193
|$2,609
|Average
|$1,054
|$1,625
|$1,933
|Rough
|$676
|$1,056
|$1,256
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,593
|$2,344
|$2,758
|Clean
|$1,407
|$2,075
|$2,442
|Average
|$1,036
|$1,537
|$1,808
|Rough
|$664
|$999
|$1,175
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,605
|$2,455
|$2,921
|Clean
|$1,418
|$2,173
|$2,586
|Average
|$1,043
|$1,610
|$1,915
|Rough
|$669
|$1,047
|$1,245
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord SE 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,632
|$2,491
|$2,964
|Clean
|$1,442
|$2,205
|$2,623
|Average
|$1,061
|$1,634
|$1,943
|Rough
|$680
|$1,062
|$1,263
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,502
|$2,312
|$2,758
|Clean
|$1,326
|$2,047
|$2,442
|Average
|$976
|$1,516
|$1,808
|Rough
|$626
|$986
|$1,175
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord Value Package 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,667
|$2,808
|$3,432
|Clean
|$1,473
|$2,486
|$3,038
|Average
|$1,084
|$1,842
|$2,250
|Rough
|$695
|$1,197
|$1,462
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,502
|$2,312
|$2,758
|Clean
|$1,326
|$2,047
|$2,442
|Average
|$976
|$1,516
|$1,808
|Rough
|$626
|$986
|$1,175
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,720
|$2,603
|$3,088
|Clean
|$1,519
|$2,304
|$2,733
|Average
|$1,118
|$1,707
|$2,024
|Rough
|$716
|$1,110
|$1,316
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,662
|$2,546
|$3,030
|Clean
|$1,468
|$2,254
|$2,683
|Average
|$1,080
|$1,669
|$1,987
|Rough
|$692
|$1,085
|$1,291
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,530
|$2,283
|$2,697
|Clean
|$1,351
|$2,021
|$2,387
|Average
|$994
|$1,497
|$1,768
|Rough
|$637
|$973
|$1,149
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,801
|$2,761
|$3,289
|Clean
|$1,591
|$2,444
|$2,911
|Average
|$1,171
|$1,811
|$2,156
|Rough
|$750
|$1,177
|$1,401
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,516
|$2,319
|$2,761
|Clean
|$1,340
|$2,053
|$2,444
|Average
|$986
|$1,521
|$1,810
|Rough
|$632
|$989
|$1,176
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,720
|$2,610
|$3,098
|Clean
|$1,519
|$2,310
|$2,743
|Average
|$1,118
|$1,711
|$2,031
|Rough
|$716
|$1,113
|$1,320
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,799
|$2,706
|$3,205
|Clean
|$1,589
|$2,395
|$2,837
|Average
|$1,169
|$1,774
|$2,101
|Rough
|$750
|$1,153
|$1,366
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,503
|$2,286
|$2,716
|Clean
|$1,328
|$2,024
|$2,404
|Average
|$977
|$1,499
|$1,780
|Rough
|$626
|$974
|$1,157
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord Value Package 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,597
|$2,647
|$3,221
|Clean
|$1,411
|$2,343
|$2,851
|Average
|$1,038
|$1,736
|$2,112
|Rough
|$665
|$1,128
|$1,372
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,659
|$2,523
|$2,997
|Clean
|$1,466
|$2,234
|$2,653
|Average
|$1,078
|$1,655
|$1,965
|Rough
|$691
|$1,076
|$1,277
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord SE 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,632
|$2,491
|$2,964
|Clean
|$1,442
|$2,205
|$2,623
|Average
|$1,061
|$1,634
|$1,943
|Rough
|$680
|$1,062
|$1,263
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord SE 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,336
|$1,971
|$2,321
|Clean
|$1,180
|$1,745
|$2,054
|Average
|$868
|$1,292
|$1,522
|Rough
|$557
|$840
|$989