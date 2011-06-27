  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 2002 Honda Accord
  5. Appraisal value

2002 Honda Accord Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,270$1,992$2,389
Clean$1,122$1,764$2,115
Average$826$1,306$1,566
Rough$529$849$1,018
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,732$2,475$2,885
Clean$1,530$2,191$2,554
Average$1,126$1,623$1,892
Rough$722$1,055$1,229
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,607$2,708$3,310
Clean$1,419$2,398$2,930
Average$1,044$1,776$2,170
Rough$669$1,155$1,410
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,693$2,660$3,192
Clean$1,495$2,355$2,825
Average$1,100$1,745$2,093
Rough$705$1,134$1,360
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,325$2,068$2,477
Clean$1,171$1,831$2,193
Average$861$1,356$1,624
Rough$552$882$1,055
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,721$2,614$3,105
Clean$1,520$2,314$2,749
Average$1,119$1,714$2,036
Rough$717$1,114$1,323
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,562$2,308$2,718
Clean$1,380$2,044$2,406
Average$1,015$1,514$1,782
Rough$651$984$1,158
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,417$2,684$2,842
Clean$2,135$2,376$2,516
Average$1,571$1,760$1,864
Rough$1,007$1,144$1,211
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,974$2,900$3,411
Clean$1,744$2,568$3,019
Average$1,283$1,902$2,236
Rough$822$1,236$1,453
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,930$3,078$3,708
Clean$1,704$2,725$3,282
Average$1,254$2,018$2,431
Rough$804$1,312$1,580
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord EX V-6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,806$2,769$3,298
Clean$1,596$2,451$2,920
Average$1,174$1,816$2,162
Rough$753$1,180$1,405
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,650$2,519$2,997
Clean$1,457$2,230$2,653
Average$1,072$1,652$1,965
Rough$687$1,074$1,277
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord SE 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,670$3,060$3,820
Clean$1,475$2,709$3,382
Average$1,085$2,007$2,505
Rough$696$1,305$1,628
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/ABS and Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,621$2,478$2,948
Clean$1,432$2,193$2,609
Average$1,054$1,625$1,933
Rough$676$1,056$1,256
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,593$2,344$2,758
Clean$1,407$2,075$2,442
Average$1,036$1,537$1,808
Rough$664$999$1,175
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,605$2,455$2,921
Clean$1,418$2,173$2,586
Average$1,043$1,610$1,915
Rough$669$1,047$1,245
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord SE 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,632$2,491$2,964
Clean$1,442$2,205$2,623
Average$1,061$1,634$1,943
Rough$680$1,062$1,263
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,502$2,312$2,758
Clean$1,326$2,047$2,442
Average$976$1,516$1,808
Rough$626$986$1,175
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord Value Package 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,667$2,808$3,432
Clean$1,473$2,486$3,038
Average$1,084$1,842$2,250
Rough$695$1,197$1,462
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,502$2,312$2,758
Clean$1,326$2,047$2,442
Average$976$1,516$1,808
Rough$626$986$1,175
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,720$2,603$3,088
Clean$1,519$2,304$2,733
Average$1,118$1,707$2,024
Rough$716$1,110$1,316
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,662$2,546$3,030
Clean$1,468$2,254$2,683
Average$1,080$1,669$1,987
Rough$692$1,085$1,291
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,530$2,283$2,697
Clean$1,351$2,021$2,387
Average$994$1,497$1,768
Rough$637$973$1,149
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,801$2,761$3,289
Clean$1,591$2,444$2,911
Average$1,171$1,811$2,156
Rough$750$1,177$1,401
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,516$2,319$2,761
Clean$1,340$2,053$2,444
Average$986$1,521$1,810
Rough$632$989$1,176
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,720$2,610$3,098
Clean$1,519$2,310$2,743
Average$1,118$1,711$2,031
Rough$716$1,113$1,320
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Leather (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,799$2,706$3,205
Clean$1,589$2,395$2,837
Average$1,169$1,774$2,101
Rough$750$1,153$1,366
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,503$2,286$2,716
Clean$1,328$2,024$2,404
Average$977$1,499$1,780
Rough$626$974$1,157
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord Value Package 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,597$2,647$3,221
Clean$1,411$2,343$2,851
Average$1,038$1,736$2,112
Rough$665$1,128$1,372
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,659$2,523$2,997
Clean$1,466$2,234$2,653
Average$1,078$1,655$1,965
Rough$691$1,076$1,277
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord SE 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,632$2,491$2,964
Clean$1,442$2,205$2,623
Average$1,061$1,634$1,943
Rough$680$1,062$1,263
Estimated values
2002 Honda Accord SE 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,336$1,971$2,321
Clean$1,180$1,745$2,054
Average$868$1,292$1,522
Rough$557$840$989
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,122 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,764 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,122 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,764 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,122 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,764 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Honda Accord ranges from $529 to $2,389, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.