2012 Ford F-150 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,458$12,259$14,432
Clean$8,970$11,621$13,660
Average$7,994$10,344$12,117
Rough$7,017$9,067$10,573
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,529$16,719$19,203
Clean$12,831$15,848$18,176
Average$11,434$14,106$16,123
Rough$10,037$12,365$14,069
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,431$18,786$21,403
Clean$14,635$17,807$20,258
Average$13,042$15,851$17,969
Rough$11,449$13,894$15,681
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,665$13,270$15,300
Clean$10,114$12,579$14,482
Average$9,013$11,197$12,845
Rough$7,912$9,814$11,209
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,680$11,717$14,068
Clean$8,232$11,107$13,315
Average$7,336$9,886$11,811
Rough$6,440$8,666$10,306
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,875$18,071$20,566
Clean$14,107$17,130$19,466
Average$12,571$15,247$17,267
Rough$11,036$13,365$15,067
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,041$20,935$23,970
Clean$16,161$19,844$22,688
Average$14,402$17,663$20,124
Rough$12,643$15,483$17,561
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,880$12,673$14,842
Clean$9,370$12,013$14,048
Average$8,350$10,692$12,461
Rough$7,330$9,372$10,873
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,208$14,080$16,314
Clean$10,630$13,346$15,441
Average$9,473$11,880$13,697
Rough$8,316$10,413$11,952
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,565$19,429$22,436
Clean$14,761$18,417$21,236
Average$13,154$16,393$18,837
Rough$11,548$14,369$16,437
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,566$14,461$16,714
Clean$10,969$13,708$15,820
Average$9,775$12,202$14,033
Rough$8,581$10,695$12,245
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,801$17,112$19,691
Clean$13,089$16,221$18,638
Average$11,664$14,438$16,532
Rough$10,240$12,655$14,426
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,719$13,481$15,630
Clean$10,166$12,779$14,794
Average$9,059$11,374$13,123
Rough$7,952$9,970$11,451
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,621$16,594$18,912
Clean$12,918$15,729$17,901
Average$11,512$14,001$15,878
Rough$10,106$12,272$13,856
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,861$23,407$26,188
Clean$18,836$22,188$24,788
Average$16,785$19,749$21,987
Rough$14,735$17,311$19,186
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,404$16,266$18,500
Clean$12,712$15,419$17,511
Average$11,328$13,725$15,533
Rough$9,945$12,030$13,554
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,898$14,025$16,454
Clean$10,336$13,295$15,574
Average$9,210$11,834$13,814
Rough$8,085$10,373$12,055
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,627$19,084$21,780
Clean$14,820$18,090$20,616
Average$13,207$16,102$18,286
Rough$11,594$14,114$15,957
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,420$12,914$14,856
Clean$9,883$12,241$14,061
Average$8,807$10,896$12,473
Rough$7,731$9,551$10,884
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,984$12,778$14,948
Clean$9,469$12,112$14,149
Average$8,438$10,781$12,550
Rough$7,407$9,450$10,952
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,864$15,924$18,307
Clean$12,200$15,094$17,328
Average$10,872$13,436$15,370
Rough$9,544$11,777$13,412
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,510$10,893$12,744
Clean$8,071$10,325$12,062
Average$7,192$9,191$10,700
Rough$6,314$8,056$9,337
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,413$24,618$27,904
Clean$19,359$23,336$26,412
Average$17,252$20,771$23,427
Rough$15,145$18,207$20,443
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,556$13,388$15,587
Clean$10,011$12,690$14,754
Average$8,921$11,296$13,087
Rough$7,832$9,901$11,420
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,332$10,714$12,563
Clean$7,902$10,156$11,892
Average$7,042$9,040$10,548
Rough$6,182$7,924$9,204
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,737$16,797$19,183
Clean$13,028$15,922$18,157
Average$11,610$14,172$16,106
Rough$10,191$12,422$14,054
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,384$15,679$18,240
Clean$11,745$14,863$17,265
Average$10,466$13,229$15,314
Rough$9,188$11,596$13,364
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,552$12,167$14,199
Clean$9,059$11,533$13,440
Average$8,073$10,266$11,922
Rough$7,087$8,998$10,403
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,659$14,773$17,193
Clean$11,057$14,004$16,274
Average$9,853$12,465$14,435
Rough$8,650$10,926$12,596
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,004$12,609$14,634
Clean$9,488$11,952$13,851
Average$8,455$10,639$12,286
Rough$7,422$9,325$10,721
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,566$14,113$16,100
Clean$10,969$13,378$15,239
Average$9,775$11,908$13,517
Rough$8,581$10,437$11,795
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,184$18,621$21,300
Clean$14,400$17,651$20,161
Average$12,832$15,711$17,883
Rough$11,265$13,771$15,605
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,330$18,262$20,555
Clean$14,539$17,310$19,456
Average$12,956$15,408$17,258
Rough$11,374$13,506$15,060
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,820$16,911$19,322
Clean$13,107$16,031$18,289
Average$11,680$14,269$16,222
Rough$10,254$12,507$14,156
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,216$14,243$16,595
Clean$10,637$13,501$15,708
Average$9,480$12,017$13,933
Rough$8,322$10,533$12,158
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,269$22,743$24,708
Clean$19,223$21,559$23,387
Average$17,130$19,189$20,744
Rough$15,038$16,820$18,102
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,949$15,618$17,704
Clean$12,280$14,804$16,757
Average$10,944$13,177$14,864
Rough$9,607$11,550$12,970
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,527$19,433$22,473
Clean$14,725$18,421$21,271
Average$13,123$16,397$18,868
Rough$11,520$14,372$16,464
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,856$20,465$23,281
Clean$15,986$19,399$22,036
Average$14,246$17,267$19,546
Rough$12,506$15,135$17,056
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,109$14,985$17,224
Clean$11,484$14,204$16,303
Average$10,234$12,643$14,461
Rough$8,984$11,082$12,619
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,646$14,677$17,034
Clean$11,045$13,913$16,123
Average$9,842$12,384$14,302
Rough$8,640$10,855$12,480
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,061$26,749$30,409
Clean$20,923$25,356$28,783
Average$18,645$22,569$25,530
Rough$16,368$19,783$22,278
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,305$19,847$22,610
Clean$15,464$18,813$21,401
Average$13,780$16,746$18,983
Rough$12,097$14,678$16,565
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,835$16,169$18,004
Clean$13,120$15,327$17,041
Average$11,692$13,643$15,116
Rough$10,264$11,958$13,190
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,367$13,199$15,397
Clean$9,832$12,511$14,574
Average$8,762$11,136$12,927
Rough$7,692$9,761$11,281
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,318$13,116$15,289
Clean$9,785$12,433$14,472
Average$8,720$11,066$12,836
Rough$7,655$9,700$11,201
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,423$15,447$17,800
Clean$11,782$14,642$16,848
Average$10,499$13,033$14,945
Rough$9,217$11,424$13,041
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,607$11,838$13,576
Clean$9,111$11,221$12,850
Average$8,119$9,988$11,398
Rough$7,127$8,755$9,946
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,580$21,244$24,106
Clean$16,673$20,138$22,817
Average$14,858$17,925$20,239
Rough$13,043$15,712$17,661
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,158$15,116$17,419
Clean$11,530$14,328$16,487
Average$10,275$12,754$14,625
Rough$9,020$11,179$12,762
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,165$17,886$20,778
Clean$13,434$16,954$19,667
Average$11,971$15,091$17,445
Rough$10,509$13,228$15,223
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,162$17,140$19,466
Clean$13,431$16,248$18,425
Average$11,969$14,462$16,343
Rough$10,507$12,677$14,261
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,902 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,156 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,902 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,156 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Ford F-150, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,902 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,156 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Ford F-150. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Ford F-150 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Ford F-150 ranges from $6,182 to $12,563, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Ford F-150 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.