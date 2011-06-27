Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,458
|$12,259
|$14,432
|Clean
|$8,970
|$11,621
|$13,660
|Average
|$7,994
|$10,344
|$12,117
|Rough
|$7,017
|$9,067
|$10,573
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,529
|$16,719
|$19,203
|Clean
|$12,831
|$15,848
|$18,176
|Average
|$11,434
|$14,106
|$16,123
|Rough
|$10,037
|$12,365
|$14,069
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,431
|$18,786
|$21,403
|Clean
|$14,635
|$17,807
|$20,258
|Average
|$13,042
|$15,851
|$17,969
|Rough
|$11,449
|$13,894
|$15,681
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,665
|$13,270
|$15,300
|Clean
|$10,114
|$12,579
|$14,482
|Average
|$9,013
|$11,197
|$12,845
|Rough
|$7,912
|$9,814
|$11,209
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,680
|$11,717
|$14,068
|Clean
|$8,232
|$11,107
|$13,315
|Average
|$7,336
|$9,886
|$11,811
|Rough
|$6,440
|$8,666
|$10,306
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,875
|$18,071
|$20,566
|Clean
|$14,107
|$17,130
|$19,466
|Average
|$12,571
|$15,247
|$17,267
|Rough
|$11,036
|$13,365
|$15,067
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,041
|$20,935
|$23,970
|Clean
|$16,161
|$19,844
|$22,688
|Average
|$14,402
|$17,663
|$20,124
|Rough
|$12,643
|$15,483
|$17,561
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,880
|$12,673
|$14,842
|Clean
|$9,370
|$12,013
|$14,048
|Average
|$8,350
|$10,692
|$12,461
|Rough
|$7,330
|$9,372
|$10,873
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,208
|$14,080
|$16,314
|Clean
|$10,630
|$13,346
|$15,441
|Average
|$9,473
|$11,880
|$13,697
|Rough
|$8,316
|$10,413
|$11,952
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,565
|$19,429
|$22,436
|Clean
|$14,761
|$18,417
|$21,236
|Average
|$13,154
|$16,393
|$18,837
|Rough
|$11,548
|$14,369
|$16,437
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,566
|$14,461
|$16,714
|Clean
|$10,969
|$13,708
|$15,820
|Average
|$9,775
|$12,202
|$14,033
|Rough
|$8,581
|$10,695
|$12,245
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,801
|$17,112
|$19,691
|Clean
|$13,089
|$16,221
|$18,638
|Average
|$11,664
|$14,438
|$16,532
|Rough
|$10,240
|$12,655
|$14,426
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,719
|$13,481
|$15,630
|Clean
|$10,166
|$12,779
|$14,794
|Average
|$9,059
|$11,374
|$13,123
|Rough
|$7,952
|$9,970
|$11,451
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,621
|$16,594
|$18,912
|Clean
|$12,918
|$15,729
|$17,901
|Average
|$11,512
|$14,001
|$15,878
|Rough
|$10,106
|$12,272
|$13,856
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,861
|$23,407
|$26,188
|Clean
|$18,836
|$22,188
|$24,788
|Average
|$16,785
|$19,749
|$21,987
|Rough
|$14,735
|$17,311
|$19,186
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,404
|$16,266
|$18,500
|Clean
|$12,712
|$15,419
|$17,511
|Average
|$11,328
|$13,725
|$15,533
|Rough
|$9,945
|$12,030
|$13,554
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,898
|$14,025
|$16,454
|Clean
|$10,336
|$13,295
|$15,574
|Average
|$9,210
|$11,834
|$13,814
|Rough
|$8,085
|$10,373
|$12,055
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,627
|$19,084
|$21,780
|Clean
|$14,820
|$18,090
|$20,616
|Average
|$13,207
|$16,102
|$18,286
|Rough
|$11,594
|$14,114
|$15,957
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,420
|$12,914
|$14,856
|Clean
|$9,883
|$12,241
|$14,061
|Average
|$8,807
|$10,896
|$12,473
|Rough
|$7,731
|$9,551
|$10,884
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,984
|$12,778
|$14,948
|Clean
|$9,469
|$12,112
|$14,149
|Average
|$8,438
|$10,781
|$12,550
|Rough
|$7,407
|$9,450
|$10,952
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,864
|$15,924
|$18,307
|Clean
|$12,200
|$15,094
|$17,328
|Average
|$10,872
|$13,436
|$15,370
|Rough
|$9,544
|$11,777
|$13,412
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,510
|$10,893
|$12,744
|Clean
|$8,071
|$10,325
|$12,062
|Average
|$7,192
|$9,191
|$10,700
|Rough
|$6,314
|$8,056
|$9,337
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,413
|$24,618
|$27,904
|Clean
|$19,359
|$23,336
|$26,412
|Average
|$17,252
|$20,771
|$23,427
|Rough
|$15,145
|$18,207
|$20,443
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,556
|$13,388
|$15,587
|Clean
|$10,011
|$12,690
|$14,754
|Average
|$8,921
|$11,296
|$13,087
|Rough
|$7,832
|$9,901
|$11,420
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,332
|$10,714
|$12,563
|Clean
|$7,902
|$10,156
|$11,892
|Average
|$7,042
|$9,040
|$10,548
|Rough
|$6,182
|$7,924
|$9,204
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,737
|$16,797
|$19,183
|Clean
|$13,028
|$15,922
|$18,157
|Average
|$11,610
|$14,172
|$16,106
|Rough
|$10,191
|$12,422
|$14,054
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,384
|$15,679
|$18,240
|Clean
|$11,745
|$14,863
|$17,265
|Average
|$10,466
|$13,229
|$15,314
|Rough
|$9,188
|$11,596
|$13,364
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,552
|$12,167
|$14,199
|Clean
|$9,059
|$11,533
|$13,440
|Average
|$8,073
|$10,266
|$11,922
|Rough
|$7,087
|$8,998
|$10,403
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,659
|$14,773
|$17,193
|Clean
|$11,057
|$14,004
|$16,274
|Average
|$9,853
|$12,465
|$14,435
|Rough
|$8,650
|$10,926
|$12,596
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,004
|$12,609
|$14,634
|Clean
|$9,488
|$11,952
|$13,851
|Average
|$8,455
|$10,639
|$12,286
|Rough
|$7,422
|$9,325
|$10,721
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,566
|$14,113
|$16,100
|Clean
|$10,969
|$13,378
|$15,239
|Average
|$9,775
|$11,908
|$13,517
|Rough
|$8,581
|$10,437
|$11,795
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,184
|$18,621
|$21,300
|Clean
|$14,400
|$17,651
|$20,161
|Average
|$12,832
|$15,711
|$17,883
|Rough
|$11,265
|$13,771
|$15,605
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,330
|$18,262
|$20,555
|Clean
|$14,539
|$17,310
|$19,456
|Average
|$12,956
|$15,408
|$17,258
|Rough
|$11,374
|$13,506
|$15,060
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,820
|$16,911
|$19,322
|Clean
|$13,107
|$16,031
|$18,289
|Average
|$11,680
|$14,269
|$16,222
|Rough
|$10,254
|$12,507
|$14,156
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,216
|$14,243
|$16,595
|Clean
|$10,637
|$13,501
|$15,708
|Average
|$9,480
|$12,017
|$13,933
|Rough
|$8,322
|$10,533
|$12,158
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,269
|$22,743
|$24,708
|Clean
|$19,223
|$21,559
|$23,387
|Average
|$17,130
|$19,189
|$20,744
|Rough
|$15,038
|$16,820
|$18,102
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,949
|$15,618
|$17,704
|Clean
|$12,280
|$14,804
|$16,757
|Average
|$10,944
|$13,177
|$14,864
|Rough
|$9,607
|$11,550
|$12,970
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,527
|$19,433
|$22,473
|Clean
|$14,725
|$18,421
|$21,271
|Average
|$13,123
|$16,397
|$18,868
|Rough
|$11,520
|$14,372
|$16,464
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,856
|$20,465
|$23,281
|Clean
|$15,986
|$19,399
|$22,036
|Average
|$14,246
|$17,267
|$19,546
|Rough
|$12,506
|$15,135
|$17,056
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,109
|$14,985
|$17,224
|Clean
|$11,484
|$14,204
|$16,303
|Average
|$10,234
|$12,643
|$14,461
|Rough
|$8,984
|$11,082
|$12,619
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,646
|$14,677
|$17,034
|Clean
|$11,045
|$13,913
|$16,123
|Average
|$9,842
|$12,384
|$14,302
|Rough
|$8,640
|$10,855
|$12,480
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,061
|$26,749
|$30,409
|Clean
|$20,923
|$25,356
|$28,783
|Average
|$18,645
|$22,569
|$25,530
|Rough
|$16,368
|$19,783
|$22,278
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,305
|$19,847
|$22,610
|Clean
|$15,464
|$18,813
|$21,401
|Average
|$13,780
|$16,746
|$18,983
|Rough
|$12,097
|$14,678
|$16,565
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,835
|$16,169
|$18,004
|Clean
|$13,120
|$15,327
|$17,041
|Average
|$11,692
|$13,643
|$15,116
|Rough
|$10,264
|$11,958
|$13,190
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,367
|$13,199
|$15,397
|Clean
|$9,832
|$12,511
|$14,574
|Average
|$8,762
|$11,136
|$12,927
|Rough
|$7,692
|$9,761
|$11,281
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,318
|$13,116
|$15,289
|Clean
|$9,785
|$12,433
|$14,472
|Average
|$8,720
|$11,066
|$12,836
|Rough
|$7,655
|$9,700
|$11,201
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,423
|$15,447
|$17,800
|Clean
|$11,782
|$14,642
|$16,848
|Average
|$10,499
|$13,033
|$14,945
|Rough
|$9,217
|$11,424
|$13,041
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,607
|$11,838
|$13,576
|Clean
|$9,111
|$11,221
|$12,850
|Average
|$8,119
|$9,988
|$11,398
|Rough
|$7,127
|$8,755
|$9,946
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,580
|$21,244
|$24,106
|Clean
|$16,673
|$20,138
|$22,817
|Average
|$14,858
|$17,925
|$20,239
|Rough
|$13,043
|$15,712
|$17,661
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,158
|$15,116
|$17,419
|Clean
|$11,530
|$14,328
|$16,487
|Average
|$10,275
|$12,754
|$14,625
|Rough
|$9,020
|$11,179
|$12,762
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,165
|$17,886
|$20,778
|Clean
|$13,434
|$16,954
|$19,667
|Average
|$11,971
|$15,091
|$17,445
|Rough
|$10,509
|$13,228
|$15,223
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,162
|$17,140
|$19,466
|Clean
|$13,431
|$16,248
|$18,425
|Average
|$11,969
|$14,462
|$16,343
|Rough
|$10,507
|$12,677
|$14,261