2005 Ford F-150 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab FX4 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,392$6,692$7,921
Clean$3,996$6,086$7,205
Average$3,204$4,874$5,775
Rough$2,412$3,663$4,345
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,954$5,926$6,980
Clean$3,597$5,390$6,350
Average$2,884$4,317$5,089
Rough$2,171$3,244$3,829
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,535$5,409$6,410
Clean$3,216$4,919$5,831
Average$2,579$3,940$4,674
Rough$1,941$2,961$3,516
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,372$5,058$5,959
Clean$3,068$4,600$5,421
Average$2,460$3,684$4,345
Rough$1,852$2,769$3,269
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab STX Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,372$3,866$4,663
Clean$2,158$3,516$4,242
Average$1,730$2,816$3,400
Rough$1,303$2,116$2,558
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,320$5,030$5,944
Clean$3,021$4,575$5,407
Average$2,422$3,664$4,334
Rough$1,823$2,753$3,260
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew XLT 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,285$6,164$7,165
Clean$3,899$5,606$6,518
Average$3,126$4,490$5,224
Rough$2,353$3,374$3,930
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab STX Rwd Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,945$4,363$5,120
Clean$2,680$3,968$4,658
Average$2,149$3,178$3,733
Rough$1,618$2,389$2,809
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Lariat Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,239$6,401$7,555
Clean$3,857$5,822$6,873
Average$3,092$4,663$5,509
Rough$2,328$3,504$4,144
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Lariat 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,855$7,128$8,342
Clean$4,417$6,483$7,588
Average$3,542$5,192$6,082
Rough$2,666$3,902$4,576
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,593$3,963$4,695
Clean$2,359$3,604$4,271
Average$1,892$2,887$3,423
Rough$1,424$2,169$2,575
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab STX 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,231$4,744$5,552
Clean$2,940$4,315$5,050
Average$2,357$3,456$4,048
Rough$1,774$2,597$3,045
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,651$5,434$6,387
Clean$3,321$4,942$5,810
Average$2,663$3,958$4,657
Rough$2,005$2,975$3,503
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,517$5,344$6,321
Clean$3,199$4,860$5,750
Average$2,565$3,893$4,609
Rough$1,931$2,925$3,467
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew King Ranch Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,100$5,871$6,816
Clean$3,731$5,339$6,201
Average$2,991$4,276$4,970
Rough$2,252$3,214$3,739
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,275$4,975$5,883
Clean$2,980$4,524$5,351
Average$2,389$3,624$4,289
Rough$1,799$2,723$3,227
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,615$5,418$6,381
Clean$3,289$4,928$5,805
Average$2,637$3,947$4,653
Rough$1,985$2,966$3,500
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,503$4,630$5,230
Clean$3,187$4,211$4,758
Average$2,555$3,372$3,813
Rough$1,924$2,534$2,869
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab STX 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,926$3,860$4,357
Clean$2,662$3,510$3,964
Average$2,134$2,812$3,177
Rough$1,607$2,113$2,390
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,944$5,775$6,751
Clean$3,589$5,252$6,142
Average$2,877$4,206$4,922
Rough$2,166$3,161$3,703
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,517$5,256$6,184
Clean$3,199$4,780$5,626
Average$2,565$3,829$4,509
Rough$1,931$2,877$3,392
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,141$4,682$5,504
Clean$2,858$4,258$5,007
Average$2,291$3,410$4,013
Rough$1,725$2,563$3,019
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,254$4,843$5,691
Clean$2,961$4,404$5,177
Average$2,374$3,528$4,149
Rough$1,787$2,651$3,121
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,391$4,951$5,785
Clean$3,085$4,503$5,263
Average$2,473$3,607$4,218
Rough$1,862$2,710$3,173
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,499$5,079$5,922
Clean$3,184$4,619$5,387
Average$2,553$3,700$4,318
Rough$1,922$2,780$3,248
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab FX4 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,927$5,549$6,413
Clean$3,573$5,047$5,834
Average$2,865$4,042$4,676
Rough$2,157$3,037$3,518
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,935$4,523$5,373
Clean$2,670$4,114$4,887
Average$2,141$3,295$3,917
Rough$1,612$2,476$2,947
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab FX4 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,979$5,627$6,505
Clean$3,620$5,117$5,917
Average$2,903$4,099$4,743
Rough$2,185$3,080$3,568
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew XLT Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,851$5,604$6,541
Clean$3,503$5,097$5,950
Average$2,809$4,082$4,769
Rough$2,115$3,068$3,588
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,535$5,301$6,243
Clean$3,216$4,821$5,680
Average$2,579$3,862$4,552
Rough$1,941$2,902$3,425
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,099$6,135$7,222
Clean$3,730$5,579$6,570
Average$2,990$4,469$5,266
Rough$2,251$3,358$3,961
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab FX4 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,234$6,456$7,644
Clean$3,853$5,872$6,954
Average$3,089$4,703$5,573
Rough$2,325$3,534$4,193
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,533$3,893$4,621
Clean$2,304$3,541$4,203
Average$1,848$2,836$3,369
Rough$1,391$2,131$2,535
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX Rwd Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,416$4,968$5,796
Clean$3,108$4,518$5,272
Average$2,492$3,619$4,226
Rough$1,876$2,719$3,179
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew King Ranch 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,973$7,278$8,506
Clean$4,525$6,619$7,738
Average$3,628$5,301$6,202
Rough$2,731$3,984$4,666
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,141$4,764$5,632
Clean$2,858$4,333$5,123
Average$2,291$3,470$4,106
Rough$1,725$2,608$3,089
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,077$4,722$5,600
Clean$2,800$4,295$5,095
Average$2,245$3,440$4,083
Rough$1,690$2,585$3,072
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,521$5,218$6,124
Clean$3,204$4,745$5,571
Average$2,569$3,801$4,465
Rough$1,934$2,856$3,359
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,530$5,119$5,967
Clean$3,212$4,656$5,428
Average$2,575$3,729$4,351
Rough$1,939$2,802$3,273
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab FX4 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,208$6,224$7,301
Clean$3,828$5,660$6,641
Average$3,070$4,534$5,323
Rough$2,311$3,407$4,005
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,824$5,382$6,213
Clean$3,479$4,895$5,652
Average$2,790$3,920$4,530
Rough$2,100$2,946$3,408
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,792$4,180$4,923
Clean$2,540$3,802$4,478
Average$2,037$3,045$3,589
Rough$1,533$2,288$2,700
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,594$5,332$6,261
Clean$3,270$4,850$5,695
Average$2,622$3,884$4,565
Rough$1,974$2,919$3,434
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,148$5,985$6,966
Clean$3,774$5,443$6,337
Average$3,026$4,360$5,079
Rough$2,278$3,276$3,821
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,180$4,775$5,628
Clean$2,893$4,343$5,120
Average$2,320$3,479$4,104
Rough$1,746$2,614$3,087
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew FX4 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,549$6,490$7,525
Clean$4,139$5,903$6,846
Average$3,318$4,728$5,487
Rough$2,498$3,553$4,128
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,060$4,600$5,421
Clean$2,784$4,183$4,932
Average$2,232$3,350$3,953
Rough$1,680$2,518$2,974
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,091$6,167$7,275
Clean$3,722$5,609$6,618
Average$2,984$4,492$5,304
Rough$2,247$3,376$3,991
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,304 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,541 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,304 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,541 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Ford F-150, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,304 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,541 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Ford F-150. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Ford F-150 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Ford F-150 ranges from $1,391 to $4,621, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Ford F-150 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.