Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab FX4 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,392
|$6,692
|$7,921
|Clean
|$3,996
|$6,086
|$7,205
|Average
|$3,204
|$4,874
|$5,775
|Rough
|$2,412
|$3,663
|$4,345
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,954
|$5,926
|$6,980
|Clean
|$3,597
|$5,390
|$6,350
|Average
|$2,884
|$4,317
|$5,089
|Rough
|$2,171
|$3,244
|$3,829
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,535
|$5,409
|$6,410
|Clean
|$3,216
|$4,919
|$5,831
|Average
|$2,579
|$3,940
|$4,674
|Rough
|$1,941
|$2,961
|$3,516
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,372
|$5,058
|$5,959
|Clean
|$3,068
|$4,600
|$5,421
|Average
|$2,460
|$3,684
|$4,345
|Rough
|$1,852
|$2,769
|$3,269
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab STX Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,372
|$3,866
|$4,663
|Clean
|$2,158
|$3,516
|$4,242
|Average
|$1,730
|$2,816
|$3,400
|Rough
|$1,303
|$2,116
|$2,558
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,320
|$5,030
|$5,944
|Clean
|$3,021
|$4,575
|$5,407
|Average
|$2,422
|$3,664
|$4,334
|Rough
|$1,823
|$2,753
|$3,260
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew XLT 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,285
|$6,164
|$7,165
|Clean
|$3,899
|$5,606
|$6,518
|Average
|$3,126
|$4,490
|$5,224
|Rough
|$2,353
|$3,374
|$3,930
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab STX Rwd Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,945
|$4,363
|$5,120
|Clean
|$2,680
|$3,968
|$4,658
|Average
|$2,149
|$3,178
|$3,733
|Rough
|$1,618
|$2,389
|$2,809
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Lariat Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,239
|$6,401
|$7,555
|Clean
|$3,857
|$5,822
|$6,873
|Average
|$3,092
|$4,663
|$5,509
|Rough
|$2,328
|$3,504
|$4,144
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Lariat 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,855
|$7,128
|$8,342
|Clean
|$4,417
|$6,483
|$7,588
|Average
|$3,542
|$5,192
|$6,082
|Rough
|$2,666
|$3,902
|$4,576
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,593
|$3,963
|$4,695
|Clean
|$2,359
|$3,604
|$4,271
|Average
|$1,892
|$2,887
|$3,423
|Rough
|$1,424
|$2,169
|$2,575
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab STX 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,231
|$4,744
|$5,552
|Clean
|$2,940
|$4,315
|$5,050
|Average
|$2,357
|$3,456
|$4,048
|Rough
|$1,774
|$2,597
|$3,045
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,651
|$5,434
|$6,387
|Clean
|$3,321
|$4,942
|$5,810
|Average
|$2,663
|$3,958
|$4,657
|Rough
|$2,005
|$2,975
|$3,503
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,517
|$5,344
|$6,321
|Clean
|$3,199
|$4,860
|$5,750
|Average
|$2,565
|$3,893
|$4,609
|Rough
|$1,931
|$2,925
|$3,467
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew King Ranch Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,100
|$5,871
|$6,816
|Clean
|$3,731
|$5,339
|$6,201
|Average
|$2,991
|$4,276
|$4,970
|Rough
|$2,252
|$3,214
|$3,739
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,275
|$4,975
|$5,883
|Clean
|$2,980
|$4,524
|$5,351
|Average
|$2,389
|$3,624
|$4,289
|Rough
|$1,799
|$2,723
|$3,227
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,615
|$5,418
|$6,381
|Clean
|$3,289
|$4,928
|$5,805
|Average
|$2,637
|$3,947
|$4,653
|Rough
|$1,985
|$2,966
|$3,500
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,503
|$4,630
|$5,230
|Clean
|$3,187
|$4,211
|$4,758
|Average
|$2,555
|$3,372
|$3,813
|Rough
|$1,924
|$2,534
|$2,869
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab STX 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,926
|$3,860
|$4,357
|Clean
|$2,662
|$3,510
|$3,964
|Average
|$2,134
|$2,812
|$3,177
|Rough
|$1,607
|$2,113
|$2,390
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,944
|$5,775
|$6,751
|Clean
|$3,589
|$5,252
|$6,142
|Average
|$2,877
|$4,206
|$4,922
|Rough
|$2,166
|$3,161
|$3,703
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,517
|$5,256
|$6,184
|Clean
|$3,199
|$4,780
|$5,626
|Average
|$2,565
|$3,829
|$4,509
|Rough
|$1,931
|$2,877
|$3,392
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,141
|$4,682
|$5,504
|Clean
|$2,858
|$4,258
|$5,007
|Average
|$2,291
|$3,410
|$4,013
|Rough
|$1,725
|$2,563
|$3,019
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,254
|$4,843
|$5,691
|Clean
|$2,961
|$4,404
|$5,177
|Average
|$2,374
|$3,528
|$4,149
|Rough
|$1,787
|$2,651
|$3,121
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,391
|$4,951
|$5,785
|Clean
|$3,085
|$4,503
|$5,263
|Average
|$2,473
|$3,607
|$4,218
|Rough
|$1,862
|$2,710
|$3,173
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,499
|$5,079
|$5,922
|Clean
|$3,184
|$4,619
|$5,387
|Average
|$2,553
|$3,700
|$4,318
|Rough
|$1,922
|$2,780
|$3,248
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab FX4 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,927
|$5,549
|$6,413
|Clean
|$3,573
|$5,047
|$5,834
|Average
|$2,865
|$4,042
|$4,676
|Rough
|$2,157
|$3,037
|$3,518
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,935
|$4,523
|$5,373
|Clean
|$2,670
|$4,114
|$4,887
|Average
|$2,141
|$3,295
|$3,917
|Rough
|$1,612
|$2,476
|$2,947
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab FX4 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,979
|$5,627
|$6,505
|Clean
|$3,620
|$5,117
|$5,917
|Average
|$2,903
|$4,099
|$4,743
|Rough
|$2,185
|$3,080
|$3,568
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew XLT Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,851
|$5,604
|$6,541
|Clean
|$3,503
|$5,097
|$5,950
|Average
|$2,809
|$4,082
|$4,769
|Rough
|$2,115
|$3,068
|$3,588
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,535
|$5,301
|$6,243
|Clean
|$3,216
|$4,821
|$5,680
|Average
|$2,579
|$3,862
|$4,552
|Rough
|$1,941
|$2,902
|$3,425
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,099
|$6,135
|$7,222
|Clean
|$3,730
|$5,579
|$6,570
|Average
|$2,990
|$4,469
|$5,266
|Rough
|$2,251
|$3,358
|$3,961
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab FX4 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,234
|$6,456
|$7,644
|Clean
|$3,853
|$5,872
|$6,954
|Average
|$3,089
|$4,703
|$5,573
|Rough
|$2,325
|$3,534
|$4,193
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,533
|$3,893
|$4,621
|Clean
|$2,304
|$3,541
|$4,203
|Average
|$1,848
|$2,836
|$3,369
|Rough
|$1,391
|$2,131
|$2,535
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX Rwd Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,416
|$4,968
|$5,796
|Clean
|$3,108
|$4,518
|$5,272
|Average
|$2,492
|$3,619
|$4,226
|Rough
|$1,876
|$2,719
|$3,179
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew King Ranch 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,973
|$7,278
|$8,506
|Clean
|$4,525
|$6,619
|$7,738
|Average
|$3,628
|$5,301
|$6,202
|Rough
|$2,731
|$3,984
|$4,666
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,141
|$4,764
|$5,632
|Clean
|$2,858
|$4,333
|$5,123
|Average
|$2,291
|$3,470
|$4,106
|Rough
|$1,725
|$2,608
|$3,089
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,077
|$4,722
|$5,600
|Clean
|$2,800
|$4,295
|$5,095
|Average
|$2,245
|$3,440
|$4,083
|Rough
|$1,690
|$2,585
|$3,072
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,521
|$5,218
|$6,124
|Clean
|$3,204
|$4,745
|$5,571
|Average
|$2,569
|$3,801
|$4,465
|Rough
|$1,934
|$2,856
|$3,359
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,530
|$5,119
|$5,967
|Clean
|$3,212
|$4,656
|$5,428
|Average
|$2,575
|$3,729
|$4,351
|Rough
|$1,939
|$2,802
|$3,273
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab FX4 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,208
|$6,224
|$7,301
|Clean
|$3,828
|$5,660
|$6,641
|Average
|$3,070
|$4,534
|$5,323
|Rough
|$2,311
|$3,407
|$4,005
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,824
|$5,382
|$6,213
|Clean
|$3,479
|$4,895
|$5,652
|Average
|$2,790
|$3,920
|$4,530
|Rough
|$2,100
|$2,946
|$3,408
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,792
|$4,180
|$4,923
|Clean
|$2,540
|$3,802
|$4,478
|Average
|$2,037
|$3,045
|$3,589
|Rough
|$1,533
|$2,288
|$2,700
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,594
|$5,332
|$6,261
|Clean
|$3,270
|$4,850
|$5,695
|Average
|$2,622
|$3,884
|$4,565
|Rough
|$1,974
|$2,919
|$3,434
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,148
|$5,985
|$6,966
|Clean
|$3,774
|$5,443
|$6,337
|Average
|$3,026
|$4,360
|$5,079
|Rough
|$2,278
|$3,276
|$3,821
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab STX Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,180
|$4,775
|$5,628
|Clean
|$2,893
|$4,343
|$5,120
|Average
|$2,320
|$3,479
|$4,104
|Rough
|$1,746
|$2,614
|$3,087
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew FX4 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,549
|$6,490
|$7,525
|Clean
|$4,139
|$5,903
|$6,846
|Average
|$3,318
|$4,728
|$5,487
|Rough
|$2,498
|$3,553
|$4,128
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,060
|$4,600
|$5,421
|Clean
|$2,784
|$4,183
|$4,932
|Average
|$2,232
|$3,350
|$3,953
|Rough
|$1,680
|$2,518
|$2,974
Estimated values
2005 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,091
|$6,167
|$7,275
|Clean
|$3,722
|$5,609
|$6,618
|Average
|$2,984
|$4,492
|$5,304
|Rough
|$2,247
|$3,376
|$3,991