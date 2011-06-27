Estimated values
2014 Dodge Avenger R/T 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,472
|$8,207
|$9,845
|Clean
|$6,124
|$7,773
|$9,301
|Average
|$5,430
|$6,905
|$8,213
|Rough
|$4,736
|$6,036
|$7,125
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Avenger SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,049
|$7,780
|$9,410
|Clean
|$5,724
|$7,368
|$8,889
|Average
|$5,075
|$6,545
|$7,849
|Rough
|$4,426
|$5,722
|$6,809
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Avenger SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,316
|$6,956
|$8,498
|Clean
|$5,031
|$6,589
|$8,028
|Average
|$4,461
|$5,853
|$7,089
|Rough
|$3,890
|$5,117
|$6,149