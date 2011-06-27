Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,502
|$9,027
|$10,408
|Clean
|$5,988
|$8,308
|$9,573
|Average
|$4,959
|$6,872
|$7,902
|Rough
|$3,931
|$5,435
|$6,231
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,021
|$5,711
|$7,718
|Clean
|$1,861
|$5,257
|$7,099
|Average
|$1,542
|$4,348
|$5,860
|Rough
|$1,222
|$3,439
|$4,620
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,945
|$7,030
|$8,171
|Clean
|$4,554
|$6,471
|$7,515
|Average
|$3,772
|$5,352
|$6,203
|Rough
|$2,990
|$4,233
|$4,891
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,880
|$6,946
|$8,075
|Clean
|$4,494
|$6,393
|$7,427
|Average
|$3,722
|$5,288
|$6,131
|Rough
|$2,951
|$4,182
|$4,834
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,814
|$7,687
|$8,716
|Clean
|$5,354
|$7,076
|$8,016
|Average
|$4,434
|$5,852
|$6,617
|Rough
|$3,515
|$4,629
|$5,218
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,507
|$9,650
|$11,367
|Clean
|$5,992
|$8,882
|$10,454
|Average
|$4,963
|$7,346
|$8,629
|Rough
|$3,934
|$5,810
|$6,805
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,032
|$7,142
|$8,296
|Clean
|$4,634
|$6,573
|$7,630
|Average
|$3,838
|$5,437
|$6,298
|Rough
|$3,042
|$4,300
|$4,966
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,436
|$8,334
|$9,378
|Clean
|$5,927
|$7,671
|$8,625
|Average
|$4,909
|$6,345
|$7,119
|Rough
|$3,891
|$5,018
|$5,614
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,016
|$5,944
|$6,998
|Clean
|$3,699
|$5,471
|$6,436
|Average
|$3,064
|$4,525
|$5,313
|Rough
|$2,428
|$3,579
|$4,189
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,509
|$7,260
|$8,761
|Clean
|$4,153
|$6,682
|$8,058
|Average
|$3,439
|$5,527
|$6,651
|Rough
|$2,726
|$4,371
|$5,245
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,567
|$7,976
|$9,293
|Clean
|$5,127
|$7,341
|$8,547
|Average
|$4,246
|$6,072
|$7,055
|Rough
|$3,366
|$4,803
|$5,563
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,626
|$7,016
|$8,322
|Clean
|$4,261
|$6,457
|$7,654
|Average
|$3,529
|$5,341
|$6,318
|Rough
|$2,797
|$4,224
|$4,982
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,635
|$7,919
|$9,169
|Clean
|$5,189
|$7,289
|$8,433
|Average
|$4,298
|$6,028
|$6,961
|Rough
|$3,407
|$4,768
|$5,489
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,298
|$8,768
|$10,119
|Clean
|$5,800
|$8,070
|$9,307
|Average
|$4,804
|$6,675
|$7,682
|Rough
|$3,808
|$5,279
|$6,058
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,468
|$8,983
|$10,360
|Clean
|$5,956
|$8,268
|$9,528
|Average
|$4,933
|$6,838
|$7,865
|Rough
|$3,910
|$5,409
|$6,202
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,701
|$8,004
|$9,264
|Clean
|$5,250
|$7,368
|$8,521
|Average
|$4,349
|$6,094
|$7,033
|Rough
|$3,447
|$4,820
|$5,546
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,738
|$8,051
|$9,317
|Clean
|$5,284
|$7,410
|$8,569
|Average
|$4,377
|$6,129
|$7,073
|Rough
|$3,469
|$4,847
|$5,577
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,117
|$5,569
|$6,365
|Clean
|$3,791
|$5,125
|$5,854
|Average
|$3,140
|$4,239
|$4,832
|Rough
|$2,489
|$3,353
|$3,810
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,245
|$7,417
|$8,605
|Clean
|$4,830
|$6,827
|$7,914
|Average
|$4,001
|$5,646
|$6,533
|Rough
|$3,171
|$4,466
|$5,151
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,288
|$4,843
|$5,693
|Clean
|$3,028
|$4,458
|$5,236
|Average
|$2,508
|$3,687
|$4,322
|Rough
|$1,988
|$2,916
|$3,408
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,764
|$6,307
|$7,154
|Clean
|$4,387
|$5,805
|$6,580
|Average
|$3,634
|$4,801
|$5,431
|Rough
|$2,880
|$3,798
|$4,283
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,459
|$7,693
|$8,917
|Clean
|$5,028
|$7,081
|$8,201
|Average
|$4,164
|$5,857
|$6,770
|Rough
|$3,301
|$4,632
|$5,338
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,018
|$9,485
|$11,377
|Clean
|$5,543
|$8,730
|$10,464
|Average
|$4,591
|$7,220
|$8,637
|Rough
|$3,639
|$5,711
|$6,811
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,248
|$6,119
|$7,143
|Clean
|$3,913
|$5,632
|$6,570
|Average
|$3,241
|$4,658
|$5,423
|Rough
|$2,569
|$3,685
|$4,276
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,252
|$8,708
|$10,054
|Clean
|$5,758
|$8,015
|$9,247
|Average
|$4,769
|$6,629
|$7,633
|Rough
|$3,780
|$5,243
|$6,019
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,726
|$8,063
|$9,342
|Clean
|$5,273
|$7,421
|$8,592
|Average
|$4,368
|$6,138
|$7,092
|Rough
|$3,462
|$4,855
|$5,592
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,931
|$7,011
|$8,149
|Clean
|$4,541
|$6,453
|$7,495
|Average
|$3,761
|$5,337
|$6,187
|Rough
|$2,981
|$4,221
|$4,878
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,062
|$8,466
|$9,782
|Clean
|$5,583
|$7,792
|$8,997
|Average
|$4,624
|$6,445
|$7,427
|Rough
|$3,665
|$5,098
|$5,856
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,528
|$7,195
|$8,110
|Clean
|$5,091
|$6,622
|$7,459
|Average
|$4,217
|$5,477
|$6,157
|Rough
|$3,342
|$4,332
|$4,855
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,813
|$9,421
|$10,849
|Clean
|$6,275
|$8,671
|$9,978
|Average
|$5,197
|$7,172
|$8,236
|Rough
|$4,120
|$5,672
|$6,495
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,097
|$8,511
|$9,832
|Clean
|$5,615
|$7,834
|$9,043
|Average
|$4,650
|$6,479
|$7,464
|Rough
|$3,686
|$5,125
|$5,886
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB w/Sport Package (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,391
|$8,885
|$10,250
|Clean
|$5,885
|$8,178
|$9,427
|Average
|$4,875
|$6,764
|$7,782
|Rough
|$3,864
|$5,350
|$6,136
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,123
|$9,810
|$11,282
|Clean
|$6,559
|$9,029
|$10,376
|Average
|$5,433
|$7,468
|$8,565
|Rough
|$4,307
|$5,907
|$6,754
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic SS 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,156
|$9,853
|$11,330
|Clean
|$6,590
|$9,069
|$10,420
|Average
|$5,458
|$7,501
|$8,601
|Rough
|$4,327
|$5,932
|$6,782
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,956
|$7,097
|$8,269
|Clean
|$4,564
|$6,533
|$7,606
|Average
|$3,780
|$5,403
|$6,278
|Rough
|$2,996
|$4,274
|$4,950
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,998
|$8,900
|$10,486
|Clean
|$5,524
|$8,191
|$9,644
|Average
|$4,575
|$6,775
|$7,961
|Rough
|$3,627
|$5,359
|$6,277
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,536
|$8,914
|$10,217
|Clean
|$6,019
|$8,204
|$9,397
|Average
|$4,986
|$6,786
|$7,756
|Rough
|$3,952
|$5,367
|$6,116
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,163
|$8,596
|$9,927
|Clean
|$5,676
|$7,912
|$9,131
|Average
|$4,701
|$6,544
|$7,537
|Rough
|$3,726
|$5,176
|$5,943
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,225
|$9,939
|$11,426
|Clean
|$6,653
|$9,148
|$10,509
|Average
|$5,511
|$7,567
|$8,675
|Rough
|$4,368
|$5,985
|$6,840
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,108
|$10,148
|$11,812
|Clean
|$6,546
|$9,341
|$10,864
|Average
|$5,422
|$7,726
|$8,967
|Rough
|$4,298
|$6,110
|$7,071
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,456
|$7,044
|$8,457
|Clean
|$4,103
|$6,483
|$7,779
|Average
|$3,399
|$5,362
|$6,421
|Rough
|$2,694
|$4,241
|$5,063
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,569
|$9,112
|$10,504
|Clean
|$6,050
|$8,387
|$9,660
|Average
|$5,011
|$6,937
|$7,974
|Rough
|$3,972
|$5,487
|$6,288
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,475
|$6,641
|$7,824
|Clean
|$4,121
|$6,112
|$7,196
|Average
|$3,413
|$5,055
|$5,940
|Rough
|$2,706
|$3,998
|$4,684
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,934
|$9,574
|$11,019
|Clean
|$6,386
|$8,812
|$10,134
|Average
|$5,289
|$7,288
|$8,365
|Rough
|$4,193
|$5,765
|$6,596
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB w/Sport Package (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,584
|$7,854
|$9,097
|Clean
|$5,142
|$7,229
|$8,366
|Average
|$4,259
|$5,979
|$6,906
|Rough
|$3,376
|$4,729
|$5,446
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,713
|$9,294
|$10,706
|Clean
|$6,182
|$8,554
|$9,847
|Average
|$5,120
|$7,075
|$8,128
|Rough
|$4,059
|$5,596
|$6,409
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,527
|$9,057
|$10,443
|Clean
|$6,011
|$8,337
|$9,605
|Average
|$4,978
|$6,895
|$7,928
|Rough
|$3,946
|$5,454
|$6,252
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,218
|$5,667
|$6,461
|Clean
|$3,884
|$5,216
|$5,943
|Average
|$3,217
|$4,314
|$4,905
|Rough
|$2,550
|$3,412
|$3,868
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,041
|$8,439
|$9,751
|Clean
|$5,563
|$7,767
|$8,969
|Average
|$4,608
|$6,424
|$7,403
|Rough
|$3,653
|$5,081
|$5,838