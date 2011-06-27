  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,502$9,027$10,408
Clean$5,988$8,308$9,573
Average$4,959$6,872$7,902
Rough$3,931$5,435$6,231
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,021$5,711$7,718
Clean$1,861$5,257$7,099
Average$1,542$4,348$5,860
Rough$1,222$3,439$4,620
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,945$7,030$8,171
Clean$4,554$6,471$7,515
Average$3,772$5,352$6,203
Rough$2,990$4,233$4,891
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,880$6,946$8,075
Clean$4,494$6,393$7,427
Average$3,722$5,288$6,131
Rough$2,951$4,182$4,834
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,814$7,687$8,716
Clean$5,354$7,076$8,016
Average$4,434$5,852$6,617
Rough$3,515$4,629$5,218
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,507$9,650$11,367
Clean$5,992$8,882$10,454
Average$4,963$7,346$8,629
Rough$3,934$5,810$6,805
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,032$7,142$8,296
Clean$4,634$6,573$7,630
Average$3,838$5,437$6,298
Rough$3,042$4,300$4,966
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,436$8,334$9,378
Clean$5,927$7,671$8,625
Average$4,909$6,345$7,119
Rough$3,891$5,018$5,614
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,016$5,944$6,998
Clean$3,699$5,471$6,436
Average$3,064$4,525$5,313
Rough$2,428$3,579$4,189
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,509$7,260$8,761
Clean$4,153$6,682$8,058
Average$3,439$5,527$6,651
Rough$2,726$4,371$5,245
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,567$7,976$9,293
Clean$5,127$7,341$8,547
Average$4,246$6,072$7,055
Rough$3,366$4,803$5,563
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,626$7,016$8,322
Clean$4,261$6,457$7,654
Average$3,529$5,341$6,318
Rough$2,797$4,224$4,982
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,635$7,919$9,169
Clean$5,189$7,289$8,433
Average$4,298$6,028$6,961
Rough$3,407$4,768$5,489
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,298$8,768$10,119
Clean$5,800$8,070$9,307
Average$4,804$6,675$7,682
Rough$3,808$5,279$6,058
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,468$8,983$10,360
Clean$5,956$8,268$9,528
Average$4,933$6,838$7,865
Rough$3,910$5,409$6,202
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,701$8,004$9,264
Clean$5,250$7,368$8,521
Average$4,349$6,094$7,033
Rough$3,447$4,820$5,546
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,738$8,051$9,317
Clean$5,284$7,410$8,569
Average$4,377$6,129$7,073
Rough$3,469$4,847$5,577
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,117$5,569$6,365
Clean$3,791$5,125$5,854
Average$3,140$4,239$4,832
Rough$2,489$3,353$3,810
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,245$7,417$8,605
Clean$4,830$6,827$7,914
Average$4,001$5,646$6,533
Rough$3,171$4,466$5,151
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,288$4,843$5,693
Clean$3,028$4,458$5,236
Average$2,508$3,687$4,322
Rough$1,988$2,916$3,408
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,764$6,307$7,154
Clean$4,387$5,805$6,580
Average$3,634$4,801$5,431
Rough$2,880$3,798$4,283
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,459$7,693$8,917
Clean$5,028$7,081$8,201
Average$4,164$5,857$6,770
Rough$3,301$4,632$5,338
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,018$9,485$11,377
Clean$5,543$8,730$10,464
Average$4,591$7,220$8,637
Rough$3,639$5,711$6,811
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,248$6,119$7,143
Clean$3,913$5,632$6,570
Average$3,241$4,658$5,423
Rough$2,569$3,685$4,276
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,252$8,708$10,054
Clean$5,758$8,015$9,247
Average$4,769$6,629$7,633
Rough$3,780$5,243$6,019
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,726$8,063$9,342
Clean$5,273$7,421$8,592
Average$4,368$6,138$7,092
Rough$3,462$4,855$5,592
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,931$7,011$8,149
Clean$4,541$6,453$7,495
Average$3,761$5,337$6,187
Rough$2,981$4,221$4,878
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,062$8,466$9,782
Clean$5,583$7,792$8,997
Average$4,624$6,445$7,427
Rough$3,665$5,098$5,856
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,528$7,195$8,110
Clean$5,091$6,622$7,459
Average$4,217$5,477$6,157
Rough$3,342$4,332$4,855
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,813$9,421$10,849
Clean$6,275$8,671$9,978
Average$5,197$7,172$8,236
Rough$4,120$5,672$6,495
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,097$8,511$9,832
Clean$5,615$7,834$9,043
Average$4,650$6,479$7,464
Rough$3,686$5,125$5,886
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB w/Sport Package (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,391$8,885$10,250
Clean$5,885$8,178$9,427
Average$4,875$6,764$7,782
Rough$3,864$5,350$6,136
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,123$9,810$11,282
Clean$6,559$9,029$10,376
Average$5,433$7,468$8,565
Rough$4,307$5,907$6,754
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic SS 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,156$9,853$11,330
Clean$6,590$9,069$10,420
Average$5,458$7,501$8,601
Rough$4,327$5,932$6,782
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,956$7,097$8,269
Clean$4,564$6,533$7,606
Average$3,780$5,403$6,278
Rough$2,996$4,274$4,950
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,998$8,900$10,486
Clean$5,524$8,191$9,644
Average$4,575$6,775$7,961
Rough$3,627$5,359$6,277
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,536$8,914$10,217
Clean$6,019$8,204$9,397
Average$4,986$6,786$7,756
Rough$3,952$5,367$6,116
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,163$8,596$9,927
Clean$5,676$7,912$9,131
Average$4,701$6,544$7,537
Rough$3,726$5,176$5,943
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,225$9,939$11,426
Clean$6,653$9,148$10,509
Average$5,511$7,567$8,675
Rough$4,368$5,985$6,840
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,108$10,148$11,812
Clean$6,546$9,341$10,864
Average$5,422$7,726$8,967
Rough$4,298$6,110$7,071
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,456$7,044$8,457
Clean$4,103$6,483$7,779
Average$3,399$5,362$6,421
Rough$2,694$4,241$5,063
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,569$9,112$10,504
Clean$6,050$8,387$9,660
Average$5,011$6,937$7,974
Rough$3,972$5,487$6,288
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,475$6,641$7,824
Clean$4,121$6,112$7,196
Average$3,413$5,055$5,940
Rough$2,706$3,998$4,684
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,934$9,574$11,019
Clean$6,386$8,812$10,134
Average$5,289$7,288$8,365
Rough$4,193$5,765$6,596
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB w/Sport Package (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,584$7,854$9,097
Clean$5,142$7,229$8,366
Average$4,259$5,979$6,906
Rough$3,376$4,729$5,446
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,713$9,294$10,706
Clean$6,182$8,554$9,847
Average$5,120$7,075$8,128
Rough$4,059$5,596$6,409
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,527$9,057$10,443
Clean$6,011$8,337$9,605
Average$4,978$6,895$7,928
Rough$3,946$5,454$6,252
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,218$5,667$6,461
Clean$3,884$5,216$5,943
Average$3,217$4,314$4,905
Rough$2,550$3,412$3,868
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,041$8,439$9,751
Clean$5,563$7,767$8,969
Average$4,608$6,424$7,403
Rough$3,653$5,081$5,838
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,791 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,125 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,791 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,125 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,791 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,125 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic ranges from $2,489 to $6,365, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.