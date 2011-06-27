  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,991$12,612$14,319
Clean$10,718$12,294$13,947
Average$10,173$11,658$13,204
Rough$9,627$11,022$12,462
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Trax Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,431$15,241$17,148
Clean$13,098$14,857$16,703
Average$12,431$14,088$15,814
Rough$11,764$13,320$14,924
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,736$14,504$16,368
Clean$12,420$14,138$15,943
Average$11,788$13,407$15,094
Rough$11,156$12,676$14,245
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,773$13,413$15,141
Clean$11,481$13,074$14,748
Average$10,896$12,398$13,963
Rough$10,312$11,722$13,177
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Trax Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,337$16,114$17,986
Clean$13,981$15,707$17,520
Average$13,270$14,895$16,587
Rough$12,558$14,083$15,654
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,935$13,644$15,444
Clean$11,639$13,300$15,043
Average$11,046$12,612$14,242
Rough$10,454$11,924$13,441
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Chevrolet Trax on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Trax with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,718 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,294 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Chevrolet Trax. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Chevrolet Trax and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2017 Chevrolet Trax is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.