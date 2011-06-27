Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,991
|$12,612
|$14,319
|Clean
|$10,718
|$12,294
|$13,947
|Average
|$10,173
|$11,658
|$13,204
|Rough
|$9,627
|$11,022
|$12,462
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Trax Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,431
|$15,241
|$17,148
|Clean
|$13,098
|$14,857
|$16,703
|Average
|$12,431
|$14,088
|$15,814
|Rough
|$11,764
|$13,320
|$14,924
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,736
|$14,504
|$16,368
|Clean
|$12,420
|$14,138
|$15,943
|Average
|$11,788
|$13,407
|$15,094
|Rough
|$11,156
|$12,676
|$14,245
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,773
|$13,413
|$15,141
|Clean
|$11,481
|$13,074
|$14,748
|Average
|$10,896
|$12,398
|$13,963
|Rough
|$10,312
|$11,722
|$13,177
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Trax Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,337
|$16,114
|$17,986
|Clean
|$13,981
|$15,707
|$17,520
|Average
|$13,270
|$14,895
|$16,587
|Rough
|$12,558
|$14,083
|$15,654
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,935
|$13,644
|$15,444
|Clean
|$11,639
|$13,300
|$15,043
|Average
|$11,046
|$12,612
|$14,242
|Rough
|$10,454
|$11,924
|$13,441