Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Malibu Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,898
|$19,189
|$20,754
|Clean
|$17,501
|$18,772
|$20,278
|Average
|$16,707
|$17,937
|$19,326
|Rough
|$15,914
|$17,102
|$18,373
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,336
|$14,592
|$16,092
|Clean
|$13,040
|$14,275
|$15,722
|Average
|$12,449
|$13,640
|$14,984
|Rough
|$11,858
|$13,005
|$14,245
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Malibu L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,823
|$13,170
|$14,766
|Clean
|$11,561
|$12,884
|$14,427
|Average
|$11,036
|$12,311
|$13,749
|Rough
|$10,512
|$11,738
|$13,071
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,584
|$15,868
|$17,406
|Clean
|$14,261
|$15,523
|$17,006
|Average
|$13,614
|$14,833
|$16,207
|Rough
|$12,967
|$14,142
|$15,408
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,262
|$15,493
|$16,968
|Clean
|$13,946
|$15,156
|$16,579
|Average
|$13,314
|$14,482
|$15,800
|Rough
|$12,681
|$13,808
|$15,021
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,185
|$14,421
|$15,897
|Clean
|$12,892
|$14,107
|$15,532
|Average
|$12,308
|$13,480
|$14,803
|Rough
|$11,723
|$12,852
|$14,073