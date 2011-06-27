Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,005
|$23,852
|$24,890
|Clean
|$22,691
|$23,524
|$24,546
|Average
|$22,063
|$22,870
|$23,859
|Rough
|$21,435
|$22,216
|$23,172
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,287
|$23,925
|$24,707
|Clean
|$22,970
|$23,597
|$24,366
|Average
|$22,334
|$22,941
|$23,684
|Rough
|$21,698
|$22,284
|$23,002
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,437
|$25,208
|$26,152
|Clean
|$24,104
|$24,862
|$25,791
|Average
|$23,437
|$24,171
|$25,070
|Rough
|$22,770
|$23,479
|$24,348
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,504
|$21,347
|$22,380
|Clean
|$20,224
|$21,055
|$22,072
|Average
|$19,665
|$20,469
|$21,454
|Rough
|$19,105
|$19,884
|$20,836
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Sun and Wheel 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 2/20 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,189
|$23,233
|$24,510
|Clean
|$21,887
|$22,914
|$24,172
|Average
|$21,281
|$22,277
|$23,496
|Rough
|$20,675
|$21,640
|$22,819
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,584
|$22,257
|$23,081
|Clean
|$21,289
|$21,951
|$22,763
|Average
|$20,700
|$21,341
|$22,126
|Rough
|$20,111
|$20,730
|$21,489
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,346
|$20,180
|$21,203
|Clean
|$19,082
|$19,903
|$20,910
|Average
|$18,554
|$19,350
|$20,325
|Rough
|$18,026
|$18,796
|$19,740
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,102
|$21,951
|$22,991
|Clean
|$20,814
|$21,650
|$22,673
|Average
|$20,238
|$21,048
|$22,039
|Rough
|$19,662
|$20,446
|$21,404
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Sun and Safety 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,537
|$24,366
|$25,381
|Clean
|$23,216
|$24,031
|$25,031
|Average
|$22,573
|$23,363
|$24,330
|Rough
|$21,931
|$22,695
|$23,630
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,590
|$24,508
|$25,633
|Clean
|$23,268
|$24,172
|$25,279
|Average
|$22,624
|$23,500
|$24,572
|Rough
|$21,980
|$22,828
|$23,864
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,223
|$23,069
|$24,104
|Clean
|$21,920
|$22,752
|$23,772
|Average
|$21,313
|$22,120
|$23,106
|Rough
|$20,707
|$21,487
|$22,441
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Sun and Safety 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,470
|$23,336
|$24,395
|Clean
|$22,163
|$23,015
|$24,058
|Average
|$21,550
|$22,375
|$23,385
|Rough
|$20,937
|$21,735
|$22,712
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,963
|$25,741
|$26,696
|Clean
|$24,622
|$25,388
|$26,327
|Average
|$23,941
|$24,682
|$25,590
|Rough
|$23,260
|$23,976
|$24,854
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,924
|$18,852
|$19,988
|Clean
|$17,679
|$18,593
|$19,712
|Average
|$17,190
|$18,076
|$19,160
|Rough
|$16,701
|$17,559
|$18,609
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,742
|$22,719
|$23,913
|Clean
|$21,446
|$22,407
|$23,583
|Average
|$20,852
|$21,784
|$22,923
|Rough
|$20,259
|$21,161
|$22,263