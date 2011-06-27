  1. Home
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,005$23,852$24,890
Clean$22,691$23,524$24,546
Average$22,063$22,870$23,859
Rough$21,435$22,216$23,172
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,287$23,925$24,707
Clean$22,970$23,597$24,366
Average$22,334$22,941$23,684
Rough$21,698$22,284$23,002
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,437$25,208$26,152
Clean$24,104$24,862$25,791
Average$23,437$24,171$25,070
Rough$22,770$23,479$24,348
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,504$21,347$22,380
Clean$20,224$21,055$22,072
Average$19,665$20,469$21,454
Rough$19,105$19,884$20,836
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Sun and Wheel 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 2/20 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,189$23,233$24,510
Clean$21,887$22,914$24,172
Average$21,281$22,277$23,496
Rough$20,675$21,640$22,819
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,584$22,257$23,081
Clean$21,289$21,951$22,763
Average$20,700$21,341$22,126
Rough$20,111$20,730$21,489
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,346$20,180$21,203
Clean$19,082$19,903$20,910
Average$18,554$19,350$20,325
Rough$18,026$18,796$19,740
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,102$21,951$22,991
Clean$20,814$21,650$22,673
Average$20,238$21,048$22,039
Rough$19,662$20,446$21,404
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Sun and Safety 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,537$24,366$25,381
Clean$23,216$24,031$25,031
Average$22,573$23,363$24,330
Rough$21,931$22,695$23,630
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,590$24,508$25,633
Clean$23,268$24,172$25,279
Average$22,624$23,500$24,572
Rough$21,980$22,828$23,864
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,223$23,069$24,104
Clean$21,920$22,752$23,772
Average$21,313$22,120$23,106
Rough$20,707$21,487$22,441
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Sun and Safety 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,470$23,336$24,395
Clean$22,163$23,015$24,058
Average$21,550$22,375$23,385
Rough$20,937$21,735$22,712
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,963$25,741$26,696
Clean$24,622$25,388$26,327
Average$23,941$24,682$25,590
Rough$23,260$23,976$24,854
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,924$18,852$19,988
Clean$17,679$18,593$19,712
Average$17,190$18,076$19,160
Rough$16,701$17,559$18,609
Estimated values
2020 Jeep Compass High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,742$22,719$23,913
Clean$21,446$22,407$23,583
Average$20,852$21,784$22,923
Rough$20,259$21,161$22,263
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Jeep Compass on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Jeep Compass with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,814 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,650 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Compass is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Jeep Compass with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,814 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,650 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Jeep Compass, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Jeep Compass with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,814 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,650 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Jeep Compass. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Jeep Compass and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Jeep Compass ranges from $19,662 to $22,991, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Jeep Compass is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.