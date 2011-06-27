Estimated values
2011 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,179
|$10,576
|$12,286
|Clean
|$7,760
|$10,020
|$11,621
|Average
|$6,922
|$8,909
|$10,292
|Rough
|$6,084
|$7,798
|$8,962
Estimated values
2011 Ford Edge Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,877
|$8,979
|$10,478
|Clean
|$6,525
|$8,507
|$9,911
|Average
|$5,821
|$7,564
|$8,777
|Rough
|$5,116
|$6,621
|$7,643
Estimated values
2011 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,494
|$7,316
|$8,615
|Clean
|$5,212
|$6,932
|$8,149
|Average
|$4,650
|$6,164
|$7,217
|Rough
|$4,087
|$5,395
|$6,285
Estimated values
2011 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,082
|$8,019
|$9,400
|Clean
|$5,771
|$7,598
|$8,891
|Average
|$5,148
|$6,756
|$7,874
|Rough
|$4,525
|$5,913
|$6,857
Estimated values
2011 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,524
|$8,539
|$9,975
|Clean
|$6,190
|$8,090
|$9,436
|Average
|$5,522
|$7,193
|$8,356
|Rough
|$4,853
|$6,296
|$7,277
Estimated values
2011 Ford Edge SE Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,872
|$7,778
|$9,135
|Clean
|$5,571
|$7,369
|$8,641
|Average
|$4,970
|$6,552
|$7,653
|Rough
|$4,368
|$5,735
|$6,664
Estimated values
2011 Ford Edge Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,295
|$9,463
|$11,007
|Clean
|$6,922
|$8,966
|$10,411
|Average
|$6,175
|$7,972
|$9,220
|Rough
|$5,427
|$6,978
|$8,029