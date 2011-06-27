  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,179$10,576$12,286
Clean$7,760$10,020$11,621
Average$6,922$8,909$10,292
Rough$6,084$7,798$8,962
Estimated values
2011 Ford Edge Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,877$8,979$10,478
Clean$6,525$8,507$9,911
Average$5,821$7,564$8,777
Rough$5,116$6,621$7,643
Estimated values
2011 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,494$7,316$8,615
Clean$5,212$6,932$8,149
Average$4,650$6,164$7,217
Rough$4,087$5,395$6,285
Estimated values
2011 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,082$8,019$9,400
Clean$5,771$7,598$8,891
Average$5,148$6,756$7,874
Rough$4,525$5,913$6,857
Estimated values
2011 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,524$8,539$9,975
Clean$6,190$8,090$9,436
Average$5,522$7,193$8,356
Rough$4,853$6,296$7,277
Estimated values
2011 Ford Edge SE Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,872$7,778$9,135
Clean$5,571$7,369$8,641
Average$4,970$6,552$7,653
Rough$4,368$5,735$6,664
Estimated values
2011 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,566$9,885$11,538
Clean$7,179$9,366$10,913
Average$6,404$8,328$9,665
Rough$5,629$7,289$8,417
Estimated values
2011 Ford Edge Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,295$9,463$11,007
Clean$6,922$8,966$10,411
Average$6,175$7,972$9,220
Rough$5,427$6,978$8,029
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Ford Edge on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ford Edge with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,571 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,369 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Edge is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ford Edge with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,571 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,369 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Ford Edge, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ford Edge with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,571 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,369 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Ford Edge. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Ford Edge and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Ford Edge ranges from $4,368 to $9,135, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Ford Edge is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.