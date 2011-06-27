Estimated values
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,547
|$7,758
|$9,362
|Clean
|$5,277
|$7,368
|$8,867
|Average
|$4,736
|$6,589
|$7,877
|Rough
|$4,196
|$5,809
|$6,888
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,261
|$7,309
|$8,795
|Clean
|$5,005
|$6,942
|$8,330
|Average
|$4,492
|$6,207
|$7,400
|Rough
|$3,979
|$5,473
|$6,470
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,069
|$8,568
|$10,378
|Clean
|$5,773
|$8,137
|$9,830
|Average
|$5,181
|$7,277
|$8,733
|Rough
|$4,590
|$6,416
|$7,635
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,736
|$7,786
|$9,276
|Clean
|$5,456
|$7,395
|$8,786
|Average
|$4,897
|$6,613
|$7,805
|Rough
|$4,338
|$5,830
|$6,824
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,545
|$7,792
|$9,422
|Clean
|$5,274
|$7,400
|$8,924
|Average
|$4,734
|$6,617
|$7,928
|Rough
|$4,194
|$5,834
|$6,931
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,861
|$6,952
|$8,465
|Clean
|$4,624
|$6,602
|$8,017
|Average
|$4,151
|$5,904
|$7,122
|Rough
|$3,677
|$5,205
|$6,228
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,046
|$7,122
|$8,626
|Clean
|$4,800
|$6,764
|$8,170
|Average
|$4,308
|$6,048
|$7,258
|Rough
|$3,816
|$5,333
|$6,346
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Forester 2.5XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,719
|$8,074
|$9,781
|Clean
|$5,440
|$7,669
|$9,264
|Average
|$4,883
|$6,857
|$8,230
|Rough
|$4,325
|$6,046
|$7,196