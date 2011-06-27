Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,382
|$3,467
|$4,002
|Clean
|$2,126
|$3,094
|$3,583
|Average
|$1,613
|$2,348
|$2,745
|Rough
|$1,100
|$1,603
|$1,906
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,977
|$3,261
|$3,905
|Clean
|$1,764
|$2,910
|$3,496
|Average
|$1,338
|$2,209
|$2,678
|Rough
|$913
|$1,508
|$1,860
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,768
|$2,282
|$2,528
|Clean
|$1,578
|$2,037
|$2,263
|Average
|$1,197
|$1,546
|$1,734
|Rough
|$817
|$1,055
|$1,204
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,078
|$3,202
|$3,762
|Clean
|$1,854
|$2,858
|$3,368
|Average
|$1,407
|$2,169
|$2,580
|Rough
|$960
|$1,480
|$1,792
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,583
|$3,290
|$3,628
|Clean
|$2,305
|$2,936
|$3,248
|Average
|$1,749
|$2,229
|$2,488
|Rough
|$1,193
|$1,521
|$1,728
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,203
|$3,390
|$3,982
|Clean
|$1,966
|$3,026
|$3,565
|Average
|$1,492
|$2,296
|$2,731
|Rough
|$1,018
|$1,567
|$1,896
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,398
|$3,019
|$3,313
|Clean
|$2,140
|$2,694
|$2,966
|Average
|$1,624
|$2,045
|$2,272
|Rough
|$1,108
|$1,396
|$1,578
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,097
|$2,657
|$2,923
|Clean
|$1,871
|$2,371
|$2,617
|Average
|$1,420
|$1,800
|$2,004
|Rough
|$969
|$1,228
|$1,392
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,243
|$2,696
|$2,906
|Clean
|$2,002
|$2,406
|$2,602
|Average
|$1,519
|$1,826
|$1,993
|Rough
|$1,036
|$1,247
|$1,384
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,105
|$3,471
|$4,157
|Clean
|$1,878
|$3,097
|$3,721
|Average
|$1,425
|$2,351
|$2,850
|Rough
|$972
|$1,604
|$1,980
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,627
|$3,890
|$4,517
|Clean
|$2,344
|$3,472
|$4,044
|Average
|$1,779
|$2,635
|$3,097
|Rough
|$1,213
|$1,799
|$2,151
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,965
|$2,540
|$2,817
|Clean
|$1,754
|$2,267
|$2,521
|Average
|$1,331
|$1,721
|$1,931
|Rough
|$908
|$1,174
|$1,341