Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,382$3,467$4,002
Clean$2,126$3,094$3,583
Average$1,613$2,348$2,745
Rough$1,100$1,603$1,906
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,977$3,261$3,905
Clean$1,764$2,910$3,496
Average$1,338$2,209$2,678
Rough$913$1,508$1,860
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,768$2,282$2,528
Clean$1,578$2,037$2,263
Average$1,197$1,546$1,734
Rough$817$1,055$1,204
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,078$3,202$3,762
Clean$1,854$2,858$3,368
Average$1,407$2,169$2,580
Rough$960$1,480$1,792
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,583$3,290$3,628
Clean$2,305$2,936$3,248
Average$1,749$2,229$2,488
Rough$1,193$1,521$1,728
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,203$3,390$3,982
Clean$1,966$3,026$3,565
Average$1,492$2,296$2,731
Rough$1,018$1,567$1,896
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,398$3,019$3,313
Clean$2,140$2,694$2,966
Average$1,624$2,045$2,272
Rough$1,108$1,396$1,578
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,097$2,657$2,923
Clean$1,871$2,371$2,617
Average$1,420$1,800$2,004
Rough$969$1,228$1,392
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,243$2,696$2,906
Clean$2,002$2,406$2,602
Average$1,519$1,826$1,993
Rough$1,036$1,247$1,384
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,105$3,471$4,157
Clean$1,878$3,097$3,721
Average$1,425$2,351$2,850
Rough$972$1,604$1,980
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,627$3,890$4,517
Clean$2,344$3,472$4,044
Average$1,779$2,635$3,097
Rough$1,213$1,799$2,151
1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,965$2,540$2,817
Clean$1,754$2,267$2,521
Average$1,331$1,721$1,931
Rough$908$1,174$1,341
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,578 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,037 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,578 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,037 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,578 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,037 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series ranges from $817 to $2,528, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.