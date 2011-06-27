Estimated values
1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,116
|$3,165
|$3,735
|Clean
|$1,878
|$2,817
|$3,326
|Average
|$1,403
|$2,121
|$2,508
|Rough
|$927
|$1,425
|$1,691
Estimated values
1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,313
|$4,956
|$5,847
|Clean
|$2,941
|$4,411
|$5,207
|Average
|$2,196
|$3,321
|$3,927
|Rough
|$1,452
|$2,231
|$2,647
Estimated values
1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL320 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,703
|$6,203
|$7,021
|Clean
|$4,175
|$5,521
|$6,253
|Average
|$3,118
|$4,156
|$4,716
|Rough
|$2,061
|$2,792
|$3,179