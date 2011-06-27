Used 2009 Pontiac G6 Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(57%)4(29%)3(12%)2(2%)1(0%)
4.4
49 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best Car Ever!

PontiacG6, 10/20/2010
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I wasn't planning on getting a G6 but when we test drove one at the dealership I fell in love with it. It rides so amazingly, it has every feature I would want and more. The inside is so roomy and it is very sleek looking. It looks great on the outside too. It only gets about 21 mpg but to be honest I could car less because I just love it so much. Seriously best car I have ever owned, too bad Pontiac was discontinued.

It's been an excellent 8 years

arden3, 06/20/2018
GXP 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I've owned my GXP since it was a year old, originally a rental. It's not given me any major issues or problems. I take care if it, including changing the full synthetic oil every 3-4k miles and using premium gas most of the time. It never hesitates to take off like a rocket when needed. It handles well and rides quietly with a decent set of tires. Only thing that has happened recently (about 130k miles) was a small leak in the cooling system that I haven't had a chance to check out yet. Besides that, the 3.6L is bullet proof and has been a great car for 8 years now.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great car for the money

pjz3, 04/08/2012
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I recently purchased a used 2009 pontiac G6 with 33,000 miles. I really wasn't looking for a G6 but when I saw this one and test drove it I couldn't pass it up. All the other cars I test drove in this price range,(between 10,000 and 15,000),didn't even compare. The ther cars lacked in accesories or were much smaller and under powered. The G6 with everything I was looking for in a car plus nice styling and handling. The horse power from the 2.4L ecotec engine won't win any drags but it's no slouch oh the hiway. My family and i took the G6 on a short 200 mile trip just to see how it would do. We only used a Quarter tank of gas the whole trip. Over all a great little car.

Fun to Drive

bobandsherry, 03/28/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Wife wanted a convertible, moving from Infiniti G35 coupe. She wanted hard top so that really limited selection. No, the G6 isn't a G35, but it also costs about 30-35% less. That said, the G6 is still plenty car to get person from point A to point B with plenty of pick-up and go. In Midwest, being able to drive in snow is even more a necessity than dropping the top in summer, G6 handles GREAT in snow with stock tires. G6 is sporty, functional and fun to drive - can't wait for summer. No problems.

ooh no!!!!!!!!!!!

nad, 02/21/2010
10 of 12 people found this review helpful

I bought an 09 G6 GT currently 28400 miles and today it went dead and wouldn't start. I had to call ONSTAR to the rescue, but the tow truck company wouldn't give me a ride so I had to call a friend to get home. A anti theft symbol a (car and lock) showed up on my dash as I was driving along and then my speedometer went crazy and I pulled off the highway thinking I was going to go down and as I expected it wouldn't start again when I shut down.

