  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac G6
  4. Used 2005 Pontiac G6
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Pontiac G6 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2005 G6
More about the 2005 G6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,675
See G6 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,675
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/464 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,675
2 rear headrestsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,675
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,675
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,675
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Front head room39.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Front track59.6 in.
Length189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3420 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volumeMidsize cu.ft.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width70.6 in.
Rear track60.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Exterior Colors
  • Sedona Beige Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Granite Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Light Taupe
  • Ebony
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,675
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,675
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,675
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See G6 Inventory

Related Used 2005 Pontiac G6 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles