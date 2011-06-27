Estimated values
2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,344
|$2,883
|$3,170
|Clean
|$2,162
|$2,659
|$2,925
|Average
|$1,799
|$2,212
|$2,435
|Rough
|$1,436
|$1,765
|$1,946
Estimated values
2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,366
|$2,908
|$3,195
|Clean
|$2,183
|$2,682
|$2,949
|Average
|$1,816
|$2,231
|$2,455
|Rough
|$1,450
|$1,780
|$1,961
Estimated values
2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,279
|$2,812
|$3,095
|Clean
|$2,102
|$2,594
|$2,856
|Average
|$1,749
|$2,157
|$2,378
|Rough
|$1,396
|$1,721
|$1,900
Estimated values
2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,447
|$2,998
|$3,290
|Clean
|$2,257
|$2,765
|$3,036
|Average
|$1,878
|$2,300
|$2,528
|Rough
|$1,500
|$1,835
|$2,019
Estimated values
2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette GL Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,123
|$2,638
|$2,910
|Clean
|$1,958
|$2,433
|$2,686
|Average
|$1,630
|$2,024
|$2,236
|Rough
|$1,301
|$1,614
|$1,786