  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Silhouette
  4. Used 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette
  5. Appraisal value

2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,344$2,883$3,170
Clean$2,162$2,659$2,925
Average$1,799$2,212$2,435
Rough$1,436$1,765$1,946
Sell my 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette with EdmundsShop for a used Oldsmobile Silhouette near you
Estimated values
2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,366$2,908$3,195
Clean$2,183$2,682$2,949
Average$1,816$2,231$2,455
Rough$1,450$1,780$1,961
Sell my 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette with EdmundsShop for a used Oldsmobile Silhouette near you
Estimated values
2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,279$2,812$3,095
Clean$2,102$2,594$2,856
Average$1,749$2,157$2,378
Rough$1,396$1,721$1,900
Sell my 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette with EdmundsShop for a used Oldsmobile Silhouette near you
Estimated values
2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,447$2,998$3,290
Clean$2,257$2,765$3,036
Average$1,878$2,300$2,528
Rough$1,500$1,835$2,019
Sell my 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette with EdmundsShop for a used Oldsmobile Silhouette near you
Estimated values
2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette GL Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,123$2,638$2,910
Clean$1,958$2,433$2,686
Average$1,630$2,024$2,236
Rough$1,301$1,614$1,786
Sell my 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette with EdmundsShop for a used Oldsmobile Silhouette near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,958 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,433 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Oldsmobile Silhouette is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,958 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,433 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,958 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,433 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette ranges from $1,301 to $2,910, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.