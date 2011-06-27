Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,577
|$10,172
|$11,630
|Clean
|$7,068
|$9,473
|$10,809
|Average
|$6,051
|$8,076
|$9,168
|Rough
|$5,034
|$6,679
|$7,526
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,692
|$13,941
|$15,772
|Clean
|$9,974
|$12,984
|$14,659
|Average
|$8,539
|$11,069
|$12,432
|Rough
|$7,103
|$9,154
|$10,206
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,195
|$8,478
|$9,759
|Clean
|$5,779
|$7,896
|$9,070
|Average
|$4,948
|$6,731
|$7,693
|Rough
|$4,116
|$5,567
|$6,315
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,320
|$10,946
|$12,423
|Clean
|$7,762
|$10,194
|$11,546
|Average
|$6,645
|$8,691
|$9,793
|Rough
|$5,528
|$7,187
|$8,039
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,162
|$11,232
|$12,954
|Clean
|$7,614
|$10,461
|$12,039
|Average
|$6,518
|$8,918
|$10,211
|Rough
|$5,422
|$7,375
|$8,383
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,068
|$10,969
|$12,598
|Clean
|$7,526
|$10,216
|$11,709
|Average
|$6,443
|$8,709
|$9,931
|Rough
|$5,360
|$7,203
|$8,152
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,978
|$6,850
|$7,900
|Clean
|$4,644
|$6,379
|$7,342
|Average
|$3,976
|$5,438
|$6,227
|Rough
|$3,307
|$4,498
|$5,112
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,411
|$8,672
|$9,942
|Clean
|$5,981
|$8,076
|$9,240
|Average
|$5,120
|$6,885
|$7,837
|Rough
|$4,259
|$5,694
|$6,433
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,576
|$9,244
|$10,738
|Clean
|$6,135
|$8,609
|$9,980
|Average
|$5,252
|$7,340
|$8,464
|Rough
|$4,369
|$6,070
|$6,949
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,203
|$8,330
|$9,524
|Clean
|$5,787
|$7,758
|$8,852
|Average
|$4,954
|$6,614
|$7,508
|Rough
|$4,121
|$5,470
|$6,163
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,614
|$13,735
|$15,495
|Clean
|$9,902
|$12,792
|$14,401
|Average
|$8,477
|$10,905
|$12,214
|Rough
|$7,052
|$9,019
|$10,027
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,646
|$8,713
|$9,878
|Clean
|$6,200
|$8,115
|$9,180
|Average
|$5,308
|$6,918
|$7,786
|Rough
|$4,415
|$5,721
|$6,392
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,937
|$11,947
|$13,639
|Clean
|$8,337
|$11,127
|$12,676
|Average
|$7,137
|$9,486
|$10,751
|Rough
|$5,937
|$7,845
|$8,826
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,849
|$6,808
|$7,907
|Clean
|$4,523
|$6,341
|$7,349
|Average
|$3,872
|$5,406
|$6,233
|Rough
|$3,221
|$4,471
|$5,117
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,736
|$11,708
|$13,378
|Clean
|$8,150
|$10,904
|$12,434
|Average
|$6,977
|$9,296
|$10,545
|Rough
|$5,804
|$7,688
|$8,657
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,241
|$13,382
|$15,150
|Clean
|$9,554
|$12,463
|$14,081
|Average
|$8,179
|$10,625
|$11,942
|Rough
|$6,804
|$8,787
|$9,804
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,535
|$12,594
|$14,315
|Clean
|$8,895
|$11,730
|$13,305
|Average
|$7,615
|$10,000
|$11,285
|Rough
|$6,335
|$8,270
|$9,264
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,505
|$12,572
|$14,296
|Clean
|$8,867
|$11,709
|$13,287
|Average
|$7,591
|$9,982
|$11,269
|Rough
|$6,315
|$8,255
|$9,252