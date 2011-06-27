  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Appraisal value

2008 Toyota Tacoma Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,577$10,172$11,630
Clean$7,068$9,473$10,809
Average$6,051$8,076$9,168
Rough$5,034$6,679$7,526
Sell my 2008 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,692$13,941$15,772
Clean$9,974$12,984$14,659
Average$8,539$11,069$12,432
Rough$7,103$9,154$10,206
Sell my 2008 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,195$8,478$9,759
Clean$5,779$7,896$9,070
Average$4,948$6,731$7,693
Rough$4,116$5,567$6,315
Sell my 2008 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,320$10,946$12,423
Clean$7,762$10,194$11,546
Average$6,645$8,691$9,793
Rough$5,528$7,187$8,039
Sell my 2008 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,162$11,232$12,954
Clean$7,614$10,461$12,039
Average$6,518$8,918$10,211
Rough$5,422$7,375$8,383
Sell my 2008 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,068$10,969$12,598
Clean$7,526$10,216$11,709
Average$6,443$8,709$9,931
Rough$5,360$7,203$8,152
Sell my 2008 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,978$6,850$7,900
Clean$4,644$6,379$7,342
Average$3,976$5,438$6,227
Rough$3,307$4,498$5,112
Sell my 2008 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,411$8,672$9,942
Clean$5,981$8,076$9,240
Average$5,120$6,885$7,837
Rough$4,259$5,694$6,433
Sell my 2008 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,576$9,244$10,738
Clean$6,135$8,609$9,980
Average$5,252$7,340$8,464
Rough$4,369$6,070$6,949
Sell my 2008 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,203$8,330$9,524
Clean$5,787$7,758$8,852
Average$4,954$6,614$7,508
Rough$4,121$5,470$6,163
Sell my 2008 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,614$13,735$15,495
Clean$9,902$12,792$14,401
Average$8,477$10,905$12,214
Rough$7,052$9,019$10,027
Sell my 2008 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,646$8,713$9,878
Clean$6,200$8,115$9,180
Average$5,308$6,918$7,786
Rough$4,415$5,721$6,392
Sell my 2008 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,937$11,947$13,639
Clean$8,337$11,127$12,676
Average$7,137$9,486$10,751
Rough$5,937$7,845$8,826
Sell my 2008 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,849$6,808$7,907
Clean$4,523$6,341$7,349
Average$3,872$5,406$6,233
Rough$3,221$4,471$5,117
Sell my 2008 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,736$11,708$13,378
Clean$8,150$10,904$12,434
Average$6,977$9,296$10,545
Rough$5,804$7,688$8,657
Sell my 2008 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,241$13,382$15,150
Clean$9,554$12,463$14,081
Average$8,179$10,625$11,942
Rough$6,804$8,787$9,804
Sell my 2008 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,535$12,594$14,315
Clean$8,895$11,730$13,305
Average$7,615$10,000$11,285
Rough$6,335$8,270$9,264
Sell my 2008 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,505$12,572$14,296
Clean$8,867$11,709$13,287
Average$7,591$9,982$11,269
Rough$6,315$8,255$9,252
Sell my 2008 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,523 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,341 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tacoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,523 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,341 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Toyota Tacoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,523 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,341 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Toyota Tacoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Toyota Tacoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Toyota Tacoma ranges from $3,221 to $7,907, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Toyota Tacoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.