  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Appraisal value

2007 Toyota Tacoma Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,353$6,072$7,031
Clean$4,034$5,619$6,495
Average$3,397$4,714$5,423
Rough$2,760$3,808$4,351
Sell my 2007 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,656$10,396$11,928
Clean$7,095$9,621$11,019
Average$5,975$8,071$9,200
Rough$4,854$6,521$7,382
Sell my 2007 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,355$11,183$12,764
Clean$7,744$10,349$11,791
Average$6,521$8,682$9,845
Rough$5,298$7,014$7,899
Sell my 2007 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,638$9,030$10,367
Clean$6,152$8,357$9,577
Average$5,180$7,010$7,996
Rough$4,209$5,664$6,416
Sell my 2007 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,613$7,694$8,857
Clean$5,202$7,120$8,182
Average$4,381$5,973$6,832
Rough$3,559$4,826$5,482
Sell my 2007 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,818$7,729$8,800
Clean$5,392$7,153$8,129
Average$4,540$6,000$6,787
Rough$3,689$4,848$5,446
Sell my 2007 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,306$12,200$13,822
Clean$8,625$11,290$12,769
Average$7,262$9,471$10,661
Rough$5,900$7,652$8,554
Sell my 2007 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,292$9,720$11,079
Clean$6,759$8,995$10,235
Average$5,691$7,546$8,546
Rough$4,624$6,097$6,857
Sell my 2007 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,067$9,738$11,229
Clean$6,550$9,012$10,373
Average$5,515$7,560$8,661
Rough$4,481$6,108$6,949
Sell my 2007 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,429$7,388$8,483
Clean$5,032$6,837$7,836
Average$4,237$5,736$6,543
Rough$3,442$4,634$5,250
Sell my 2007 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,148$9,969$11,544
Clean$6,625$9,226$10,664
Average$5,578$7,739$8,904
Rough$4,532$6,253$7,144
Sell my 2007 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,833$10,610$12,163
Clean$7,260$9,819$11,236
Average$6,113$8,237$9,381
Rough$4,967$6,655$7,527
Sell my 2007 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,373$12,382$14,068
Clean$8,687$11,459$12,996
Average$7,315$9,613$10,851
Rough$5,943$7,767$8,706
Sell my 2007 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,422$7,521$8,693
Clean$5,026$6,960$8,031
Average$4,232$5,839$6,705
Rough$3,438$4,718$5,380
Sell my 2007 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,328$11,162$12,747
Clean$7,718$10,330$11,775
Average$6,499$8,665$9,832
Rough$5,281$7,001$7,888
Sell my 2007 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,977$11,885$13,513
Clean$8,320$10,999$12,483
Average$7,006$9,227$10,423
Rough$5,692$7,455$8,363
Sell my 2007 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,751$8,195$9,556
Clean$5,330$7,584$8,828
Average$4,488$6,362$7,371
Rough$3,646$5,140$5,914
Sell my 2007 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,239$6,033$7,034
Clean$3,929$5,583$6,498
Average$3,308$4,684$5,425
Rough$2,688$3,784$4,353
Sell my 2007 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,929 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,583 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tacoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,929 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,583 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Toyota Tacoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,929 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,583 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Toyota Tacoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Toyota Tacoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Toyota Tacoma ranges from $2,688 to $7,034, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Toyota Tacoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.