Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,353
|$6,072
|$7,031
|Clean
|$4,034
|$5,619
|$6,495
|Average
|$3,397
|$4,714
|$5,423
|Rough
|$2,760
|$3,808
|$4,351
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,656
|$10,396
|$11,928
|Clean
|$7,095
|$9,621
|$11,019
|Average
|$5,975
|$8,071
|$9,200
|Rough
|$4,854
|$6,521
|$7,382
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,355
|$11,183
|$12,764
|Clean
|$7,744
|$10,349
|$11,791
|Average
|$6,521
|$8,682
|$9,845
|Rough
|$5,298
|$7,014
|$7,899
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,638
|$9,030
|$10,367
|Clean
|$6,152
|$8,357
|$9,577
|Average
|$5,180
|$7,010
|$7,996
|Rough
|$4,209
|$5,664
|$6,416
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,613
|$7,694
|$8,857
|Clean
|$5,202
|$7,120
|$8,182
|Average
|$4,381
|$5,973
|$6,832
|Rough
|$3,559
|$4,826
|$5,482
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,818
|$7,729
|$8,800
|Clean
|$5,392
|$7,153
|$8,129
|Average
|$4,540
|$6,000
|$6,787
|Rough
|$3,689
|$4,848
|$5,446
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,306
|$12,200
|$13,822
|Clean
|$8,625
|$11,290
|$12,769
|Average
|$7,262
|$9,471
|$10,661
|Rough
|$5,900
|$7,652
|$8,554
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,292
|$9,720
|$11,079
|Clean
|$6,759
|$8,995
|$10,235
|Average
|$5,691
|$7,546
|$8,546
|Rough
|$4,624
|$6,097
|$6,857
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,067
|$9,738
|$11,229
|Clean
|$6,550
|$9,012
|$10,373
|Average
|$5,515
|$7,560
|$8,661
|Rough
|$4,481
|$6,108
|$6,949
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,429
|$7,388
|$8,483
|Clean
|$5,032
|$6,837
|$7,836
|Average
|$4,237
|$5,736
|$6,543
|Rough
|$3,442
|$4,634
|$5,250
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,148
|$9,969
|$11,544
|Clean
|$6,625
|$9,226
|$10,664
|Average
|$5,578
|$7,739
|$8,904
|Rough
|$4,532
|$6,253
|$7,144
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,833
|$10,610
|$12,163
|Clean
|$7,260
|$9,819
|$11,236
|Average
|$6,113
|$8,237
|$9,381
|Rough
|$4,967
|$6,655
|$7,527
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,373
|$12,382
|$14,068
|Clean
|$8,687
|$11,459
|$12,996
|Average
|$7,315
|$9,613
|$10,851
|Rough
|$5,943
|$7,767
|$8,706
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,422
|$7,521
|$8,693
|Clean
|$5,026
|$6,960
|$8,031
|Average
|$4,232
|$5,839
|$6,705
|Rough
|$3,438
|$4,718
|$5,380
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,328
|$11,162
|$12,747
|Clean
|$7,718
|$10,330
|$11,775
|Average
|$6,499
|$8,665
|$9,832
|Rough
|$5,281
|$7,001
|$7,888
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,977
|$11,885
|$13,513
|Clean
|$8,320
|$10,999
|$12,483
|Average
|$7,006
|$9,227
|$10,423
|Rough
|$5,692
|$7,455
|$8,363
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,751
|$8,195
|$9,556
|Clean
|$5,330
|$7,584
|$8,828
|Average
|$4,488
|$6,362
|$7,371
|Rough
|$3,646
|$5,140
|$5,914
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,239
|$6,033
|$7,034
|Clean
|$3,929
|$5,583
|$6,498
|Average
|$3,308
|$4,684
|$5,425
|Rough
|$2,688
|$3,784
|$4,353