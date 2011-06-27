  1. Home
2008 Toyota 4Runner Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,711$10,316$11,751
Clean$7,214$9,637$10,964
Average$6,220$8,279$9,389
Rough$5,225$6,921$7,814
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,957$10,299$11,590
Clean$7,444$9,621$10,813
Average$6,418$8,265$9,260
Rough$5,392$6,909$7,706
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,605$8,494$9,536
Clean$6,179$7,935$8,897
Average$5,327$6,816$7,619
Rough$4,475$5,698$6,341
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,845$10,743$12,337
Clean$7,340$10,035$11,510
Average$6,328$8,621$9,856
Rough$5,316$7,207$8,203
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,022$12,561$14,507
Clean$8,440$11,734$13,534
Average$7,277$10,080$11,590
Rough$6,113$8,427$9,646
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,457$12,738$14,543
Clean$8,848$11,899$13,569
Average$7,628$10,222$11,619
Rough$6,408$8,545$9,670
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,324$9,915$11,340
Clean$6,852$9,262$10,580
Average$5,908$7,957$9,060
Rough$4,963$6,651$7,540
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,391$9,983$11,408
Clean$6,914$9,325$10,644
Average$5,961$8,011$9,115
Rough$5,008$6,697$7,586
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,263$11,504$13,285
Clean$7,730$10,746$12,395
Average$6,665$9,232$10,615
Rough$5,599$7,717$8,834
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,382$12,527$14,259
Clean$8,777$11,702$13,303
Average$7,568$10,053$11,392
Rough$6,358$8,404$9,481
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,623$11,756$13,479
Clean$8,067$10,982$12,575
Average$6,955$9,434$10,769
Rough$5,843$7,886$8,962
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,200$9,922$11,420
Clean$6,736$9,269$10,655
Average$5,807$7,963$9,124
Rough$4,879$6,656$7,594
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Toyota 4Runner on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota 4Runner with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,736 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,269 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota 4Runner is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota 4Runner with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,736 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,269 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Toyota 4Runner, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota 4Runner with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,736 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,269 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Toyota 4Runner. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Toyota 4Runner and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Toyota 4Runner ranges from $4,879 to $11,420, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Toyota 4Runner is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.