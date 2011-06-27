Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,711
|$10,316
|$11,751
|Clean
|$7,214
|$9,637
|$10,964
|Average
|$6,220
|$8,279
|$9,389
|Rough
|$5,225
|$6,921
|$7,814
Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,957
|$10,299
|$11,590
|Clean
|$7,444
|$9,621
|$10,813
|Average
|$6,418
|$8,265
|$9,260
|Rough
|$5,392
|$6,909
|$7,706
Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,605
|$8,494
|$9,536
|Clean
|$6,179
|$7,935
|$8,897
|Average
|$5,327
|$6,816
|$7,619
|Rough
|$4,475
|$5,698
|$6,341
Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,845
|$10,743
|$12,337
|Clean
|$7,340
|$10,035
|$11,510
|Average
|$6,328
|$8,621
|$9,856
|Rough
|$5,316
|$7,207
|$8,203
Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,022
|$12,561
|$14,507
|Clean
|$8,440
|$11,734
|$13,534
|Average
|$7,277
|$10,080
|$11,590
|Rough
|$6,113
|$8,427
|$9,646
Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,457
|$12,738
|$14,543
|Clean
|$8,848
|$11,899
|$13,569
|Average
|$7,628
|$10,222
|$11,619
|Rough
|$6,408
|$8,545
|$9,670
Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,324
|$9,915
|$11,340
|Clean
|$6,852
|$9,262
|$10,580
|Average
|$5,908
|$7,957
|$9,060
|Rough
|$4,963
|$6,651
|$7,540
Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,391
|$9,983
|$11,408
|Clean
|$6,914
|$9,325
|$10,644
|Average
|$5,961
|$8,011
|$9,115
|Rough
|$5,008
|$6,697
|$7,586
Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,263
|$11,504
|$13,285
|Clean
|$7,730
|$10,746
|$12,395
|Average
|$6,665
|$9,232
|$10,615
|Rough
|$5,599
|$7,717
|$8,834
Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,382
|$12,527
|$14,259
|Clean
|$8,777
|$11,702
|$13,303
|Average
|$7,568
|$10,053
|$11,392
|Rough
|$6,358
|$8,404
|$9,481
Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,623
|$11,756
|$13,479
|Clean
|$8,067
|$10,982
|$12,575
|Average
|$6,955
|$9,434
|$10,769
|Rough
|$5,843
|$7,886
|$8,962
Estimated values
2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,200
|$9,922
|$11,420
|Clean
|$6,736
|$9,269
|$10,655
|Average
|$5,807
|$7,963
|$9,124
|Rough
|$4,879
|$6,656
|$7,594