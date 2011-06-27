Estimated values
2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,115
|$21,912
|$25,682
|Clean
|$16,392
|$20,957
|$24,501
|Average
|$14,945
|$19,046
|$22,141
|Rough
|$13,499
|$17,135
|$19,780
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,208
|$18,190
|$21,318
|Clean
|$13,607
|$17,397
|$20,339
|Average
|$12,407
|$15,811
|$18,379
|Rough
|$11,206
|$14,224
|$16,420
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,228
|$18,216
|$21,349
|Clean
|$13,626
|$17,422
|$20,368
|Average
|$12,424
|$15,833
|$18,405
|Rough
|$11,222
|$14,244
|$16,443
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,807
|$17,406
|$20,238
|Clean
|$13,223
|$16,647
|$19,308
|Average
|$12,056
|$15,129
|$17,447
|Rough
|$10,889
|$13,611
|$15,587
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,001
|$19,929
|$23,023
|Clean
|$15,325
|$19,060
|$21,965
|Average
|$13,973
|$17,322
|$19,849
|Rough
|$12,620
|$15,584
|$17,732
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,210
|$13,972
|$16,150
|Clean
|$10,736
|$13,363
|$15,408
|Average
|$9,789
|$12,145
|$13,923
|Rough
|$8,842
|$10,926
|$12,439
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,284
|$17,008
|$19,933
|Clean
|$12,723
|$16,267
|$19,017
|Average
|$11,600
|$14,783
|$17,185
|Rough
|$10,477
|$13,300
|$15,353