Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,752$7,242$8,061
Clean$5,297$6,666$7,414
Average$4,387$5,513$6,120
Rough$3,478$4,361$4,826
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,147$11,883$13,383
Clean$8,424$10,937$12,309
Average$6,977$9,046$10,160
Rough$5,531$7,155$8,012
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,153$13,189$14,854
Clean$9,350$12,140$13,662
Average$7,745$10,041$11,277
Rough$6,139$7,941$8,892
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,063$14,295$16,068
Clean$10,188$13,158$14,778
Average$8,439$10,883$12,199
Rough$6,689$8,607$9,619
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,919$9,194$10,441
Clean$6,372$8,463$9,603
Average$5,278$6,999$7,926
Rough$4,184$5,536$6,250
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,353$8,737$9,502
Clean$6,771$8,042$8,740
Average$5,608$6,651$7,214
Rough$4,446$5,261$5,688
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,452$17,153$19,185
Clean$12,388$15,788$17,645
Average$10,261$13,058$14,565
Rough$8,133$10,328$11,485
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,687$10,136$11,480
Clean$7,079$9,329$10,558
Average$5,863$7,716$8,715
Rough$4,648$6,103$6,872
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,584$11,270$12,743
Clean$7,905$10,373$11,720
Average$6,547$8,579$9,674
Rough$5,190$6,786$7,629
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,366$13,334$14,963
Clean$9,547$12,273$13,761
Average$7,907$10,151$11,359
Rough$6,268$8,029$8,957
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,098$11,855$13,367
Clean$8,379$10,912$12,294
Average$6,940$9,025$10,148
Rough$5,501$7,138$8,002
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,108$9,494$10,801
Clean$6,546$8,739$9,934
Average$5,422$7,228$8,200
Rough$4,298$5,717$6,466
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,147$10,697$12,097
Clean$7,502$9,846$11,126
Average$6,214$8,144$9,184
Rough$4,926$6,441$7,242
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,792$10,327$11,717
Clean$7,176$9,505$10,776
Average$5,944$7,861$8,895
Rough$4,711$6,218$7,014
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,524$9,987$11,337
Clean$6,929$9,193$10,427
Average$5,739$7,603$8,607
Rough$4,549$6,014$6,787
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,974$11,678$13,161
Clean$8,264$10,748$12,104
Average$6,845$8,890$9,991
Rough$5,426$7,031$7,878
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,994$8,502$9,874
Clean$5,520$7,826$9,081
Average$4,572$6,472$7,496
Rough$3,624$5,119$5,911
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,857$9,089$10,313
Clean$6,315$8,365$9,485
Average$5,230$6,919$7,830
Rough$4,146$5,472$6,174
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,991$14,194$15,953
Clean$10,122$13,065$14,672
Average$8,384$10,806$12,111
Rough$6,646$8,547$9,550
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,077$12,779$14,264
Clean$9,280$11,762$13,119
Average$7,686$9,728$10,829
Rough$6,093$7,694$8,539
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,868$8,566$9,499
Clean$6,325$7,884$8,736
Average$5,239$6,521$7,211
Rough$4,152$5,158$5,686
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,481$10,297$11,298
Clean$7,810$9,477$10,391
Average$6,469$7,839$8,578
Rough$5,128$6,200$6,764
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,033$12,972$14,585
Clean$9,240$11,940$13,414
Average$7,653$9,875$11,073
Rough$6,066$7,811$8,731
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,884$10,378$11,746
Clean$7,261$9,553$10,803
Average$6,014$7,901$8,917
Rough$4,767$6,249$7,032
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,333$8,381$9,503
Clean$5,832$7,714$8,741
Average$4,830$6,380$7,215
Rough$3,829$5,046$5,689
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,025$11,750$13,245
Clean$8,312$10,815$12,182
Average$6,884$8,945$10,055
Rough$5,457$7,075$7,929
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,000$11,514$12,896
Clean$8,288$10,598$11,861
Average$6,865$8,766$9,790
Rough$5,442$6,933$7,720
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,074$16,136$17,822
Clean$12,040$14,852$16,391
Average$9,972$12,284$13,530
Rough$7,905$9,716$10,669
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,549$10,838$12,096
Clean$7,873$9,975$11,125
Average$6,521$8,250$9,183
Rough$5,169$6,526$7,241
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,877$10,255$11,559
Clean$7,254$9,439$10,631
Average$6,008$7,807$8,776
Rough$4,763$6,175$6,920
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,476$13,435$14,519
Clean$10,569$12,366$13,353
Average$8,754$10,228$11,022
Rough$6,939$8,089$8,691
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Toyota Tundra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,520 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,826 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tundra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,520 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,826 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Toyota Tundra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,520 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,826 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Toyota Tundra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Toyota Tundra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Toyota Tundra ranges from $3,624 to $9,874, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Toyota Tundra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.