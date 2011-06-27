Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,752
|$7,242
|$8,061
|Clean
|$5,297
|$6,666
|$7,414
|Average
|$4,387
|$5,513
|$6,120
|Rough
|$3,478
|$4,361
|$4,826
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,147
|$11,883
|$13,383
|Clean
|$8,424
|$10,937
|$12,309
|Average
|$6,977
|$9,046
|$10,160
|Rough
|$5,531
|$7,155
|$8,012
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,153
|$13,189
|$14,854
|Clean
|$9,350
|$12,140
|$13,662
|Average
|$7,745
|$10,041
|$11,277
|Rough
|$6,139
|$7,941
|$8,892
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,063
|$14,295
|$16,068
|Clean
|$10,188
|$13,158
|$14,778
|Average
|$8,439
|$10,883
|$12,199
|Rough
|$6,689
|$8,607
|$9,619
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,919
|$9,194
|$10,441
|Clean
|$6,372
|$8,463
|$9,603
|Average
|$5,278
|$6,999
|$7,926
|Rough
|$4,184
|$5,536
|$6,250
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,353
|$8,737
|$9,502
|Clean
|$6,771
|$8,042
|$8,740
|Average
|$5,608
|$6,651
|$7,214
|Rough
|$4,446
|$5,261
|$5,688
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,452
|$17,153
|$19,185
|Clean
|$12,388
|$15,788
|$17,645
|Average
|$10,261
|$13,058
|$14,565
|Rough
|$8,133
|$10,328
|$11,485
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,687
|$10,136
|$11,480
|Clean
|$7,079
|$9,329
|$10,558
|Average
|$5,863
|$7,716
|$8,715
|Rough
|$4,648
|$6,103
|$6,872
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,584
|$11,270
|$12,743
|Clean
|$7,905
|$10,373
|$11,720
|Average
|$6,547
|$8,579
|$9,674
|Rough
|$5,190
|$6,786
|$7,629
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,366
|$13,334
|$14,963
|Clean
|$9,547
|$12,273
|$13,761
|Average
|$7,907
|$10,151
|$11,359
|Rough
|$6,268
|$8,029
|$8,957
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,098
|$11,855
|$13,367
|Clean
|$8,379
|$10,912
|$12,294
|Average
|$6,940
|$9,025
|$10,148
|Rough
|$5,501
|$7,138
|$8,002
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,108
|$9,494
|$10,801
|Clean
|$6,546
|$8,739
|$9,934
|Average
|$5,422
|$7,228
|$8,200
|Rough
|$4,298
|$5,717
|$6,466
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,147
|$10,697
|$12,097
|Clean
|$7,502
|$9,846
|$11,126
|Average
|$6,214
|$8,144
|$9,184
|Rough
|$4,926
|$6,441
|$7,242
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,792
|$10,327
|$11,717
|Clean
|$7,176
|$9,505
|$10,776
|Average
|$5,944
|$7,861
|$8,895
|Rough
|$4,711
|$6,218
|$7,014
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,524
|$9,987
|$11,337
|Clean
|$6,929
|$9,193
|$10,427
|Average
|$5,739
|$7,603
|$8,607
|Rough
|$4,549
|$6,014
|$6,787
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,974
|$11,678
|$13,161
|Clean
|$8,264
|$10,748
|$12,104
|Average
|$6,845
|$8,890
|$9,991
|Rough
|$5,426
|$7,031
|$7,878
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,994
|$8,502
|$9,874
|Clean
|$5,520
|$7,826
|$9,081
|Average
|$4,572
|$6,472
|$7,496
|Rough
|$3,624
|$5,119
|$5,911
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,857
|$9,089
|$10,313
|Clean
|$6,315
|$8,365
|$9,485
|Average
|$5,230
|$6,919
|$7,830
|Rough
|$4,146
|$5,472
|$6,174
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,991
|$14,194
|$15,953
|Clean
|$10,122
|$13,065
|$14,672
|Average
|$8,384
|$10,806
|$12,111
|Rough
|$6,646
|$8,547
|$9,550
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,077
|$12,779
|$14,264
|Clean
|$9,280
|$11,762
|$13,119
|Average
|$7,686
|$9,728
|$10,829
|Rough
|$6,093
|$7,694
|$8,539
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,868
|$8,566
|$9,499
|Clean
|$6,325
|$7,884
|$8,736
|Average
|$5,239
|$6,521
|$7,211
|Rough
|$4,152
|$5,158
|$5,686
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,481
|$10,297
|$11,298
|Clean
|$7,810
|$9,477
|$10,391
|Average
|$6,469
|$7,839
|$8,578
|Rough
|$5,128
|$6,200
|$6,764
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,033
|$12,972
|$14,585
|Clean
|$9,240
|$11,940
|$13,414
|Average
|$7,653
|$9,875
|$11,073
|Rough
|$6,066
|$7,811
|$8,731
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,884
|$10,378
|$11,746
|Clean
|$7,261
|$9,553
|$10,803
|Average
|$6,014
|$7,901
|$8,917
|Rough
|$4,767
|$6,249
|$7,032
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,333
|$8,381
|$9,503
|Clean
|$5,832
|$7,714
|$8,741
|Average
|$4,830
|$6,380
|$7,215
|Rough
|$3,829
|$5,046
|$5,689
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,025
|$11,750
|$13,245
|Clean
|$8,312
|$10,815
|$12,182
|Average
|$6,884
|$8,945
|$10,055
|Rough
|$5,457
|$7,075
|$7,929
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,000
|$11,514
|$12,896
|Clean
|$8,288
|$10,598
|$11,861
|Average
|$6,865
|$8,766
|$9,790
|Rough
|$5,442
|$6,933
|$7,720
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,074
|$16,136
|$17,822
|Clean
|$12,040
|$14,852
|$16,391
|Average
|$9,972
|$12,284
|$13,530
|Rough
|$7,905
|$9,716
|$10,669
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,549
|$10,838
|$12,096
|Clean
|$7,873
|$9,975
|$11,125
|Average
|$6,521
|$8,250
|$9,183
|Rough
|$5,169
|$6,526
|$7,241
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,877
|$10,255
|$11,559
|Clean
|$7,254
|$9,439
|$10,631
|Average
|$6,008
|$7,807
|$8,776
|Rough
|$4,763
|$6,175
|$6,920
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,476
|$13,435
|$14,519
|Clean
|$10,569
|$12,366
|$13,353
|Average
|$8,754
|$10,228
|$11,022
|Rough
|$6,939
|$8,089
|$8,691