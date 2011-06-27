  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Camaro
  4. Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro
  5. Appraisal value

2013 Chevrolet Camaro Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,234$28,130$30,687
Clean$24,025$26,758$29,121
Average$21,608$24,016$25,987
Rough$19,191$21,273$22,853
Sell my 2013 Chevrolet Camaro with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Camaro near you
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Coupe w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,493$13,537$15,305
Clean$10,943$12,877$14,524
Average$9,842$11,557$12,961
Rough$8,741$10,237$11,398
Sell my 2013 Chevrolet Camaro with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Camaro near you
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro LS 2dr Coupe w/2LS (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,572$12,609$14,368
Clean$10,065$11,994$13,634
Average$9,053$10,765$12,167
Rough$8,040$9,535$10,700
Sell my 2013 Chevrolet Camaro with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Camaro near you
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro LS 2dr Coupe w/1LS (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,018$11,995$13,699
Clean$9,538$11,410$13,000
Average$8,578$10,240$11,601
Rough$7,619$9,071$10,202
Sell my 2013 Chevrolet Camaro with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Camaro near you
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Coupe w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,977$16,501$18,685
Clean$13,307$15,697$17,731
Average$11,968$14,088$15,823
Rough$10,629$12,479$13,915
Sell my 2013 Chevrolet Camaro with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Camaro near you
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Convertible w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,757$15,007$16,955
Clean$12,146$14,276$16,090
Average$10,924$12,812$14,358
Rough$9,702$11,349$12,627
Sell my 2013 Chevrolet Camaro with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Camaro near you
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,823$27,020$29,820
Clean$22,682$25,703$28,298
Average$20,400$23,068$25,252
Rough$18,118$20,434$22,207
Sell my 2013 Chevrolet Camaro with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Camaro near you
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Convertible w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,759$17,192$19,304
Clean$14,052$16,354$18,319
Average$12,638$14,677$16,347
Rough$11,224$13,001$14,376
Sell my 2013 Chevrolet Camaro with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Camaro near you
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Convertible w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,489$13,466$15,179
Clean$10,939$12,809$14,404
Average$9,838$11,496$12,854
Rough$8,738$10,183$11,304
Sell my 2013 Chevrolet Camaro with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Camaro near you
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Coupe w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,558$13,709$15,567
Clean$11,005$13,040$14,772
Average$9,897$11,704$13,182
Rough$8,790$10,367$11,592
Sell my 2013 Chevrolet Camaro with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Camaro near you
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,497$18,997$21,175
Clean$15,707$18,071$20,094
Average$14,126$16,219$17,932
Rough$12,546$14,366$15,769
Sell my 2013 Chevrolet Camaro with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Camaro near you
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Coupe w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,881$18,281$20,373
Clean$15,120$17,390$19,333
Average$13,599$15,607$17,252
Rough$12,077$13,825$15,172
Sell my 2013 Chevrolet Camaro with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Camaro near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Chevrolet Camaro on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,538 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,410 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Camaro is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,538 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,410 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,538 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,410 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro ranges from $7,619 to $13,699, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.