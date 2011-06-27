Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,234
|$28,130
|$30,687
|Clean
|$24,025
|$26,758
|$29,121
|Average
|$21,608
|$24,016
|$25,987
|Rough
|$19,191
|$21,273
|$22,853
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Coupe w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,493
|$13,537
|$15,305
|Clean
|$10,943
|$12,877
|$14,524
|Average
|$9,842
|$11,557
|$12,961
|Rough
|$8,741
|$10,237
|$11,398
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro LS 2dr Coupe w/2LS (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,572
|$12,609
|$14,368
|Clean
|$10,065
|$11,994
|$13,634
|Average
|$9,053
|$10,765
|$12,167
|Rough
|$8,040
|$9,535
|$10,700
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro LS 2dr Coupe w/1LS (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,018
|$11,995
|$13,699
|Clean
|$9,538
|$11,410
|$13,000
|Average
|$8,578
|$10,240
|$11,601
|Rough
|$7,619
|$9,071
|$10,202
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Coupe w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,977
|$16,501
|$18,685
|Clean
|$13,307
|$15,697
|$17,731
|Average
|$11,968
|$14,088
|$15,823
|Rough
|$10,629
|$12,479
|$13,915
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Convertible w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,757
|$15,007
|$16,955
|Clean
|$12,146
|$14,276
|$16,090
|Average
|$10,924
|$12,812
|$14,358
|Rough
|$9,702
|$11,349
|$12,627
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,823
|$27,020
|$29,820
|Clean
|$22,682
|$25,703
|$28,298
|Average
|$20,400
|$23,068
|$25,252
|Rough
|$18,118
|$20,434
|$22,207
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Convertible w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,759
|$17,192
|$19,304
|Clean
|$14,052
|$16,354
|$18,319
|Average
|$12,638
|$14,677
|$16,347
|Rough
|$11,224
|$13,001
|$14,376
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Convertible w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,489
|$13,466
|$15,179
|Clean
|$10,939
|$12,809
|$14,404
|Average
|$9,838
|$11,496
|$12,854
|Rough
|$8,738
|$10,183
|$11,304
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Coupe w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,558
|$13,709
|$15,567
|Clean
|$11,005
|$13,040
|$14,772
|Average
|$9,897
|$11,704
|$13,182
|Rough
|$8,790
|$10,367
|$11,592
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,497
|$18,997
|$21,175
|Clean
|$15,707
|$18,071
|$20,094
|Average
|$14,126
|$16,219
|$17,932
|Rough
|$12,546
|$14,366
|$15,769
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Coupe w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,881
|$18,281
|$20,373
|Clean
|$15,120
|$17,390
|$19,333
|Average
|$13,599
|$15,607
|$17,252
|Rough
|$12,077
|$13,825
|$15,172