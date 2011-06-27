Estimated values
2007 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,895
|$9,420
|$10,830
|Clean
|$6,441
|$8,789
|$10,088
|Average
|$5,532
|$7,529
|$8,604
|Rough
|$4,623
|$6,268
|$7,120
Estimated values
2007 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,911
|$9,159
|$10,418
|Clean
|$6,456
|$8,546
|$9,704
|Average
|$5,545
|$7,321
|$8,277
|Rough
|$4,634
|$6,095
|$6,849