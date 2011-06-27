Estimated values
2007 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,724
|$3,931
|$4,585
|Clean
|$2,469
|$3,574
|$4,172
|Average
|$1,960
|$2,859
|$3,345
|Rough
|$1,450
|$2,145
|$2,518
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,655
|$3,767
|$4,370
|Clean
|$2,406
|$3,425
|$3,976
|Average
|$1,910
|$2,740
|$3,188
|Rough
|$1,414
|$2,056
|$2,399
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Corolla CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,578
|$3,685
|$4,286
|Clean
|$2,337
|$3,350
|$3,899
|Average
|$1,855
|$2,681
|$3,126
|Rough
|$1,373
|$2,011
|$2,353
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Corolla CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,783
|$4,060
|$4,752
|Clean
|$2,523
|$3,691
|$4,323
|Average
|$2,003
|$2,954
|$3,466
|Rough
|$1,482
|$2,216
|$2,609
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,881
|$4,142
|$4,825
|Clean
|$2,612
|$3,766
|$4,390
|Average
|$2,073
|$3,013
|$3,520
|Rough
|$1,534
|$2,260
|$2,650
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,868
|$4,116
|$4,792
|Clean
|$2,600
|$3,742
|$4,360
|Average
|$2,064
|$2,994
|$3,496
|Rough
|$1,528
|$2,246
|$2,632