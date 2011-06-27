Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,966
|$7,405
|$8,728
|Clean
|$4,408
|$6,591
|$7,772
|Average
|$3,292
|$4,962
|$5,862
|Rough
|$2,176
|$3,333
|$3,951
1990 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2dr Coupe with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,538
|$13,080
|$16,071
|Clean
|$6,691
|$11,642
|$14,312
|Average
|$4,997
|$8,765
|$10,794
|Rough
|$3,303
|$5,888
|$7,276
1990 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,050
|$6,039
|$7,117
|Clean
|$3,595
|$5,375
|$6,338
|Average
|$2,685
|$4,047
|$4,780
|Rough
|$1,775
|$2,718
|$3,222