Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,219
|$9,791
|$11,182
|Clean
|$6,706
|$9,098
|$10,391
|Average
|$5,679
|$7,714
|$8,810
|Rough
|$4,652
|$6,329
|$7,228
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,666
|$10,317
|$11,752
|Clean
|$7,120
|$9,587
|$10,921
|Average
|$6,030
|$8,128
|$9,259
|Rough
|$4,939
|$6,669
|$7,597
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,285
|$9,955
|$11,399
|Clean
|$6,767
|$9,251
|$10,593
|Average
|$5,730
|$7,843
|$8,981
|Rough
|$4,694
|$6,435
|$7,369
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,762
|$9,401
|$10,828
|Clean
|$6,281
|$8,736
|$10,062
|Average
|$5,319
|$7,406
|$8,531
|Rough
|$4,357
|$6,077
|$6,999