Estimated values
2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,139
|$10,862
|$12,644
|Clean
|$8,749
|$10,408
|$12,086
|Average
|$7,971
|$9,501
|$10,971
|Rough
|$7,192
|$8,593
|$9,856
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Altima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,765
|$12,921
|$15,144
|Clean
|$10,306
|$12,381
|$14,476
|Average
|$9,389
|$11,301
|$13,140
|Rough
|$8,472
|$10,221
|$11,804
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,539
|$10,195
|$11,907
|Clean
|$8,175
|$9,769
|$11,382
|Average
|$7,448
|$8,917
|$10,331
|Rough
|$6,720
|$8,065
|$9,281
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,484
|$10,097
|$11,763
|Clean
|$8,123
|$9,675
|$11,244
|Average
|$7,400
|$8,831
|$10,207
|Rough
|$6,677
|$7,988
|$9,169
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,139
|$11,810
|$13,551
|Clean
|$9,707
|$11,316
|$12,953
|Average
|$8,843
|$10,329
|$11,758
|Rough
|$7,979
|$9,343
|$10,562
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,167
|$12,890
|$14,693
|Clean
|$10,691
|$12,351
|$14,045
|Average
|$9,740
|$11,274
|$12,749
|Rough
|$8,788
|$10,197
|$11,452
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Altima 3.5 S w/Prod. End 6/14 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,850
|$11,401
|$13,022
|Clean
|$9,430
|$10,924
|$12,448
|Average
|$8,591
|$9,972
|$11,299
|Rough
|$7,752
|$9,019
|$10,150
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,558
|$13,400
|$15,325
|Clean
|$11,065
|$12,841
|$14,649
|Average
|$10,081
|$11,721
|$13,297
|Rough
|$9,096
|$10,601
|$11,945