  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 1999 Honda Accord
  5. Appraisal value

1999 Honda Accord Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1999 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,499$2,446$2,965
Clean$1,320$2,159$2,617
Average$961$1,585$1,921
Rough$603$1,010$1,224
Sell my 1999 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1999 Honda Accord EX V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,494$2,399$2,894
Clean$1,316$2,117$2,554
Average$959$1,554$1,875
Rough$601$990$1,195
Sell my 1999 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1999 Honda Accord LX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,548$2,404$2,875
Clean$1,363$2,122$2,538
Average$993$1,557$1,863
Rough$623$993$1,187
Sell my 1999 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1999 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,436$2,511$3,099
Clean$1,264$2,216$2,735
Average$921$1,627$2,008
Rough$578$1,037$1,280
Sell my 1999 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1999 Honda Accord EX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,585$2,524$3,038
Clean$1,395$2,228$2,682
Average$1,017$1,635$1,968
Rough$638$1,042$1,255
Sell my 1999 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1999 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,388$2,118$2,520
Clean$1,222$1,870$2,224
Average$890$1,372$1,632
Rough$558$875$1,041
Sell my 1999 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1999 Honda Accord LX V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,433$2,143$2,533
Clean$1,262$1,891$2,235
Average$919$1,388$1,641
Rough$577$885$1,046
Sell my 1999 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1999 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,465$2,309$2,773
Clean$1,290$2,038$2,447
Average$940$1,496$1,796
Rough$589$953$1,145
Sell my 1999 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
1999 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,335$2,104$2,526
Clean$1,176$1,857$2,229
Average$856$1,363$1,636
Rough$537$869$1,043
Sell my 1999 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,363 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,122 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,363 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,122 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,363 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,122 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Honda Accord ranges from $623 to $2,875, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.