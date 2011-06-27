Estimated values
1999 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,499
|$2,446
|$2,965
|Clean
|$1,320
|$2,159
|$2,617
|Average
|$961
|$1,585
|$1,921
|Rough
|$603
|$1,010
|$1,224
1999 Honda Accord EX V6 2dr Coupe with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,494
|$2,399
|$2,894
|Clean
|$1,316
|$2,117
|$2,554
|Average
|$959
|$1,554
|$1,875
|Rough
|$601
|$990
|$1,195
1999 Honda Accord LX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,548
|$2,404
|$2,875
|Clean
|$1,363
|$2,122
|$2,538
|Average
|$993
|$1,557
|$1,863
|Rough
|$623
|$993
|$1,187
1999 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,436
|$2,511
|$3,099
|Clean
|$1,264
|$2,216
|$2,735
|Average
|$921
|$1,627
|$2,008
|Rough
|$578
|$1,037
|$1,280
1999 Honda Accord EX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,585
|$2,524
|$3,038
|Clean
|$1,395
|$2,228
|$2,682
|Average
|$1,017
|$1,635
|$1,968
|Rough
|$638
|$1,042
|$1,255
1999 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,388
|$2,118
|$2,520
|Clean
|$1,222
|$1,870
|$2,224
|Average
|$890
|$1,372
|$1,632
|Rough
|$558
|$875
|$1,041
1999 Honda Accord LX V6 2dr Coupe with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,433
|$2,143
|$2,533
|Clean
|$1,262
|$1,891
|$2,235
|Average
|$919
|$1,388
|$1,641
|Rough
|$577
|$885
|$1,046
1999 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,465
|$2,309
|$2,773
|Clean
|$1,290
|$2,038
|$2,447
|Average
|$940
|$1,496
|$1,796
|Rough
|$589
|$953
|$1,145
1999 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,335
|$2,104
|$2,526
|Clean
|$1,176
|$1,857
|$2,229
|Average
|$856
|$1,363
|$1,636
|Rough
|$537
|$869
|$1,043