Estimated values
1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,630
|$2,143
|$2,428
|Clean
|$1,434
|$1,890
|$2,141
|Average
|$1,041
|$1,383
|$1,567
|Rough
|$649
|$876
|$993
Estimated values
1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme SL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,630
|$2,143
|$2,428
|Clean
|$1,434
|$1,890
|$2,141
|Average
|$1,041
|$1,383
|$1,567
|Rough
|$649
|$876
|$993