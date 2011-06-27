Estimated values
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,267
|$22,447
|$23,797
|Clean
|$20,842
|$21,987
|$23,292
|Average
|$19,991
|$21,067
|$22,282
|Rough
|$19,140
|$20,147
|$21,273
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,030
|$21,305
|$22,763
|Clean
|$19,629
|$20,869
|$22,280
|Average
|$18,828
|$19,996
|$21,314
|Rough
|$18,026
|$19,123
|$20,349
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,106
|$19,456
|$20,998
|Clean
|$17,744
|$19,058
|$20,553
|Average
|$17,020
|$18,261
|$19,662
|Rough
|$16,295
|$17,463
|$18,771
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,236
|$21,603
|$23,162
|Clean
|$19,832
|$21,160
|$22,671
|Average
|$19,022
|$20,275
|$21,688
|Rough
|$18,212
|$19,390
|$20,705
2018 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,242
|$28,960
|$30,922
|Clean
|$26,697
|$28,367
|$30,266
|Average
|$25,607
|$27,180
|$28,954
|Rough
|$24,517
|$25,993
|$27,642
2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,948
|$30,333
|$31,920
|Clean
|$28,369
|$29,712
|$31,243
|Average
|$27,211
|$28,469
|$29,889
|Rough
|$26,053
|$27,226
|$28,535
2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,264
|$30,809
|$32,577
|Clean
|$28,679
|$30,177
|$31,886
|Average
|$27,508
|$28,915
|$30,504
|Rough
|$26,337
|$27,653
|$29,122