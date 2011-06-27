  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2018 Ford Mustang
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Ford Mustang Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,267$22,447$23,797
Clean$20,842$21,987$23,292
Average$19,991$21,067$22,282
Rough$19,140$20,147$21,273
Sell my 2018 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,030$21,305$22,763
Clean$19,629$20,869$22,280
Average$18,828$19,996$21,314
Rough$18,026$19,123$20,349
Sell my 2018 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,106$19,456$20,998
Clean$17,744$19,058$20,553
Average$17,020$18,261$19,662
Rough$16,295$17,463$18,771
Sell my 2018 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,236$21,603$23,162
Clean$19,832$21,160$22,671
Average$19,022$20,275$21,688
Rough$18,212$19,390$20,705
Sell my 2018 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,242$28,960$30,922
Clean$26,697$28,367$30,266
Average$25,607$27,180$28,954
Rough$24,517$25,993$27,642
Sell my 2018 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,948$30,333$31,920
Clean$28,369$29,712$31,243
Average$27,211$28,469$29,889
Rough$26,053$27,226$28,535
Sell my 2018 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,264$30,809$32,577
Clean$28,679$30,177$31,886
Average$27,508$28,915$30,504
Rough$26,337$27,653$29,122
Sell my 2018 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Ford Mustang on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,744 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,058 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Mustang is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,744 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,058 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Ford Mustang, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,744 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,058 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Ford Mustang. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Ford Mustang and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Ford Mustang ranges from $16,295 to $20,998, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Ford Mustang is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.