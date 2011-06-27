  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Pilot
  4. 2020 Honda Pilot
  5. Appraisal value

2020 Honda Pilot Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,714$40,850$42,241
Clean$39,172$40,290$41,658
Average$38,088$39,169$40,492
Rough$37,004$38,049$39,326
Sell my 2020 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,487$43,678$45,137
Clean$41,907$43,079$44,514
Average$40,748$41,881$43,268
Rough$39,588$40,683$42,023
Sell my 2020 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,798$38,942$40,343
Clean$37,282$38,408$39,787
Average$36,251$37,340$38,673
Rough$35,219$36,272$37,560
Sell my 2020 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,307$31,528$33,021
Clean$29,894$31,096$32,565
Average$29,067$30,231$31,654
Rough$28,240$29,366$30,743
Sell my 2020 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,295$36,692$38,402
Clean$34,813$36,189$37,872
Average$33,850$35,183$36,812
Rough$32,887$34,176$35,753
Sell my 2020 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda Pilot Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
Estimated values
2020 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,054$38,197$39,597
Clean$36,548$37,673$39,050
Average$35,537$36,625$37,958
Rough$34,526$35,578$36,865
Sell my 2020 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you

FAQ

We don't have enough data on the 2020 Honda Pilot to provide an accurate appraisal at this time. Either the vehicle is too recent, or we don't have enough transaction data to accurately estimate its value. If you'd like to try another vehicle, take a look at our free appraisal page.
To understand if the 2020 Honda Pilot is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.