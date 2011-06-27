Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,714
|$40,850
|$42,241
|Clean
|$39,172
|$40,290
|$41,658
|Average
|$38,088
|$39,169
|$40,492
|Rough
|$37,004
|$38,049
|$39,326
Estimated values
2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,487
|$43,678
|$45,137
|Clean
|$41,907
|$43,079
|$44,514
|Average
|$40,748
|$41,881
|$43,268
|Rough
|$39,588
|$40,683
|$42,023
Estimated values
2020 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,798
|$38,942
|$40,343
|Clean
|$37,282
|$38,408
|$39,787
|Average
|$36,251
|$37,340
|$38,673
|Rough
|$35,219
|$36,272
|$37,560
Estimated values
2020 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,307
|$31,528
|$33,021
|Clean
|$29,894
|$31,096
|$32,565
|Average
|$29,067
|$30,231
|$31,654
|Rough
|$28,240
|$29,366
|$30,743
Estimated values
2020 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,295
|$36,692
|$38,402
|Clean
|$34,813
|$36,189
|$37,872
|Average
|$33,850
|$35,183
|$36,812
|Rough
|$32,887
|$34,176
|$35,753
Estimated values
2020 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,054
|$38,197
|$39,597
|Clean
|$36,548
|$37,673
|$39,050
|Average
|$35,537
|$36,625
|$37,958
|Rough
|$34,526
|$35,578
|$36,865