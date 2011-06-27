Estimated values
2011 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,825
|$7,386
|$8,500
|Clean
|$5,527
|$6,998
|$8,040
|Average
|$4,930
|$6,222
|$7,120
|Rough
|$4,334
|$5,446
|$6,200
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,107
|$6,548
|$7,577
|Clean
|$4,846
|$6,204
|$7,167
|Average
|$4,322
|$5,516
|$6,347
|Rough
|$3,799
|$4,828
|$5,527
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Compass 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,585
|$5,901
|$6,841
|Clean
|$4,350
|$5,591
|$6,470
|Average
|$3,880
|$4,971
|$5,730
|Rough
|$3,411
|$4,351
|$4,990
Estimated values
2011 Jeep Compass 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,172
|$5,444
|$6,351
|Clean
|$3,959
|$5,158
|$6,007
|Average
|$3,531
|$4,586
|$5,320
|Rough
|$3,104
|$4,014
|$4,633