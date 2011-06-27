  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Appraisal value

2009 Hyundai Sonata Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Sonata SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,832$3,950$4,618
Clean$2,596$3,624$4,237
Average$2,123$2,973$3,473
Rough$1,650$2,322$2,710
Sell my 2009 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,110$4,276$4,976
Clean$2,850$3,924$4,565
Average$2,331$3,219$3,742
Rough$1,811$2,514$2,919
Sell my 2009 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,535$3,545$4,150
Clean$2,323$3,253$3,807
Average$1,900$2,669$3,121
Rough$1,476$2,085$2,435
Sell my 2009 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,240$4,535$5,312
Clean$2,969$4,162$4,873
Average$2,428$3,414$3,994
Rough$1,887$2,667$3,116
Sell my 2009 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,791$3,907$4,576
Clean$2,558$3,585$4,198
Average$2,092$2,941$3,441
Rough$1,626$2,298$2,685
Sell my 2009 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,638$3,704$4,341
Clean$2,418$3,398$3,982
Average$1,977$2,788$3,265
Rough$1,536$2,178$2,547
Sell my 2009 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,339$3,229$3,762
Clean$2,144$2,963$3,451
Average$1,753$2,430$2,829
Rough$1,363$1,898$2,207
Sell my 2009 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,736$3,942$4,663
Clean$2,508$3,617$4,277
Average$2,051$2,967$3,506
Rough$1,594$2,318$2,736
Sell my 2009 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,482$3,467$4,056
Clean$2,275$3,181$3,721
Average$1,860$2,610$3,050
Rough$1,446$2,038$2,380
Sell my 2009 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,101$4,276$4,981
Clean$2,842$3,924$4,570
Average$2,324$3,219$3,746
Rough$1,806$2,514$2,923
Sell my 2009 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Sonata SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,963$4,094$4,772
Clean$2,715$3,757$4,378
Average$2,220$3,082$3,589
Rough$1,726$2,407$2,800
Sell my 2009 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Hyundai Sonata on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,144 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,963 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Sonata is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,144 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,963 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Hyundai Sonata, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,144 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,963 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Hyundai Sonata. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Hyundai Sonata and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Hyundai Sonata ranges from $1,363 to $3,762, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Hyundai Sonata is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.