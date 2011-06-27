Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Sonata SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,832
|$3,950
|$4,618
|Clean
|$2,596
|$3,624
|$4,237
|Average
|$2,123
|$2,973
|$3,473
|Rough
|$1,650
|$2,322
|$2,710
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,110
|$4,276
|$4,976
|Clean
|$2,850
|$3,924
|$4,565
|Average
|$2,331
|$3,219
|$3,742
|Rough
|$1,811
|$2,514
|$2,919
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,535
|$3,545
|$4,150
|Clean
|$2,323
|$3,253
|$3,807
|Average
|$1,900
|$2,669
|$3,121
|Rough
|$1,476
|$2,085
|$2,435
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,240
|$4,535
|$5,312
|Clean
|$2,969
|$4,162
|$4,873
|Average
|$2,428
|$3,414
|$3,994
|Rough
|$1,887
|$2,667
|$3,116
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,791
|$3,907
|$4,576
|Clean
|$2,558
|$3,585
|$4,198
|Average
|$2,092
|$2,941
|$3,441
|Rough
|$1,626
|$2,298
|$2,685
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,638
|$3,704
|$4,341
|Clean
|$2,418
|$3,398
|$3,982
|Average
|$1,977
|$2,788
|$3,265
|Rough
|$1,536
|$2,178
|$2,547
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,339
|$3,229
|$3,762
|Clean
|$2,144
|$2,963
|$3,451
|Average
|$1,753
|$2,430
|$2,829
|Rough
|$1,363
|$1,898
|$2,207
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,736
|$3,942
|$4,663
|Clean
|$2,508
|$3,617
|$4,277
|Average
|$2,051
|$2,967
|$3,506
|Rough
|$1,594
|$2,318
|$2,736
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,482
|$3,467
|$4,056
|Clean
|$2,275
|$3,181
|$3,721
|Average
|$1,860
|$2,610
|$3,050
|Rough
|$1,446
|$2,038
|$2,380
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,101
|$4,276
|$4,981
|Clean
|$2,842
|$3,924
|$4,570
|Average
|$2,324
|$3,219
|$3,746
|Rough
|$1,806
|$2,514
|$2,923
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Sonata SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,963
|$4,094
|$4,772
|Clean
|$2,715
|$3,757
|$4,378
|Average
|$2,220
|$3,082
|$3,589
|Rough
|$1,726
|$2,407
|$2,800