Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,562
|$2,570
|$3,075
|Clean
|$1,400
|$2,304
|$2,766
|Average
|$1,077
|$1,773
|$2,148
|Rough
|$753
|$1,242
|$1,531
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,829
|$4,561
|$5,429
|Clean
|$2,536
|$4,090
|$4,883
|Average
|$1,950
|$3,147
|$3,793
|Rough
|$1,365
|$2,205
|$2,702
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,202
|$2,193
|$2,694
|Clean
|$1,077
|$1,966
|$2,424
|Average
|$829
|$1,513
|$1,882
|Rough
|$580
|$1,060
|$1,341
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,146
|$2,114
|$2,603
|Clean
|$1,028
|$1,896
|$2,342
|Average
|$790
|$1,459
|$1,819
|Rough
|$553
|$1,022
|$1,296
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,327
|$2,287
|$2,771
|Clean
|$1,190
|$2,051
|$2,492
|Average
|$915
|$1,578
|$1,936
|Rough
|$640
|$1,106
|$1,379
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,441
|$2,753
|$3,417
|Clean
|$1,292
|$2,468
|$3,074
|Average
|$994
|$1,899
|$2,387
|Rough
|$695
|$1,331
|$1,701
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee Classic 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$710
|$1,397
|$1,747
|Clean
|$637
|$1,253
|$1,572
|Average
|$490
|$964
|$1,221
|Rough
|$343
|$675
|$870
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,364
|$2,382
|$2,896
|Clean
|$1,223
|$2,136
|$2,605
|Average
|$940
|$1,644
|$2,023
|Rough
|$658
|$1,151
|$1,441
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,231
|$2,243
|$2,755
|Clean
|$1,104
|$2,011
|$2,478
|Average
|$849
|$1,548
|$1,925
|Rough
|$594
|$1,084
|$1,371
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee Classic 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$969
|$1,821
|$2,253
|Clean
|$869
|$1,633
|$2,027
|Average
|$668
|$1,256
|$1,574
|Rough
|$468
|$880
|$1,122
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,237
|$2,172
|$2,643
|Clean
|$1,109
|$1,948
|$2,378
|Average
|$853
|$1,499
|$1,847
|Rough
|$597
|$1,050
|$1,316
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,282
|$2,335
|$2,868
|Clean
|$1,149
|$2,094
|$2,580
|Average
|$884
|$1,611
|$2,004
|Rough
|$618
|$1,129
|$1,428