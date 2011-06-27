  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. Used 1998 Jeep Cherokee
  5. Appraisal value

1998 Jeep Cherokee Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,562$2,570$3,075
Clean$1,400$2,304$2,766
Average$1,077$1,773$2,148
Rough$753$1,242$1,531
Sell my 1998 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,829$4,561$5,429
Clean$2,536$4,090$4,883
Average$1,950$3,147$3,793
Rough$1,365$2,205$2,702
Sell my 1998 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,202$2,193$2,694
Clean$1,077$1,966$2,424
Average$829$1,513$1,882
Rough$580$1,060$1,341
Sell my 1998 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,146$2,114$2,603
Clean$1,028$1,896$2,342
Average$790$1,459$1,819
Rough$553$1,022$1,296
Sell my 1998 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,327$2,287$2,771
Clean$1,190$2,051$2,492
Average$915$1,578$1,936
Rough$640$1,106$1,379
Sell my 1998 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,441$2,753$3,417
Clean$1,292$2,468$3,074
Average$994$1,899$2,387
Rough$695$1,331$1,701
Sell my 1998 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee Classic 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$710$1,397$1,747
Clean$637$1,253$1,572
Average$490$964$1,221
Rough$343$675$870
Sell my 1998 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,364$2,382$2,896
Clean$1,223$2,136$2,605
Average$940$1,644$2,023
Rough$658$1,151$1,441
Sell my 1998 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,231$2,243$2,755
Clean$1,104$2,011$2,478
Average$849$1,548$1,925
Rough$594$1,084$1,371
Sell my 1998 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee Classic 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$969$1,821$2,253
Clean$869$1,633$2,027
Average$668$1,256$1,574
Rough$468$880$1,122
Sell my 1998 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,237$2,172$2,643
Clean$1,109$1,948$2,378
Average$853$1,499$1,847
Rough$597$1,050$1,316
Sell my 1998 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,282$2,335$2,868
Clean$1,149$2,094$2,580
Average$884$1,611$2,004
Rough$618$1,129$1,428
Sell my 1998 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Jeep Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $637 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,253 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Cherokee is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $637 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,253 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 Jeep Cherokee, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $637 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,253 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Jeep Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Jeep Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Jeep Cherokee ranges from $343 to $1,747, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Jeep Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.