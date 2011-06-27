  1. Home
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 2WD LB w/OnStar (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,864$4,603$5,496
Clean$2,566$4,125$4,935
Average$1,971$3,168$3,813
Rough$1,377$2,211$2,691
Sell my 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,820$4,344$5,123
Clean$2,527$3,892$4,600
Average$1,942$2,989$3,554
Rough$1,356$2,086$2,508
Sell my 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,560$4,211$5,059
Clean$2,294$3,773$4,542
Average$1,762$2,898$3,510
Rough$1,230$2,022$2,477
Sell my 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,227$3,154$3,624
Clean$1,996$2,826$3,254
Average$1,533$2,171$2,514
Rough$1,070$1,515$1,774
Sell my 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB w/OnStar (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,195$5,089$6,060
Clean$2,863$4,560$5,441
Average$2,200$3,502$4,204
Rough$1,536$2,444$2,967
Sell my 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB w/OnStar (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,945$4,698$5,597
Clean$2,639$4,209$5,026
Average$2,027$3,233$3,883
Rough$1,415$2,256$2,741
Sell my 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,848$2,988$3,573
Clean$1,656$2,677$3,208
Average$1,272$2,056$2,479
Rough$888$1,435$1,750
Sell my 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,608$4,175$4,977
Clean$2,337$3,741$4,469
Average$1,795$2,873$3,453
Rough$1,254$2,005$2,437
Sell my 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 2WD SB w/OnStar (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,906$4,745$5,688
Clean$2,604$4,252$5,107
Average$2,001$3,265$3,946
Rough$1,397$2,279$2,785
Sell my 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SL 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,274$3,589$4,263
Clean$2,038$3,216$3,828
Average$1,566$2,470$2,958
Rough$1,093$1,724$2,087
Sell my 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,486$4,199$5,078
Clean$2,228$3,762$4,560
Average$1,712$2,889$3,523
Rough$1,195$2,016$2,487
Sell my 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,539$4,022$4,783
Clean$2,275$3,604$4,295
Average$1,748$2,768$3,318
Rough$1,220$1,932$2,342
Sell my 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SL 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,305$3,634$4,313
Clean$2,066$3,256$3,873
Average$1,587$2,501$2,993
Rough$1,108$1,745$2,112
Sell my 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 2WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,730$4,469$5,362
Clean$2,446$4,005$4,814
Average$1,879$3,076$3,720
Rough$1,312$2,146$2,626
Sell my 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,598$4,215$5,044
Clean$2,328$3,777$4,529
Average$1,789$2,900$3,499
Rough$1,249$2,024$2,470
Sell my 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,722$4,298$5,105
Clean$2,440$3,851$4,584
Average$1,874$2,958$3,542
Rough$1,309$2,064$2,500
Sell my 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,768$4,360$5,176
Clean$2,481$3,907$4,647
Average$1,906$3,000$3,591
Rough$1,331$2,094$2,534
Sell my 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,138$3,444$4,113
Clean$1,916$3,086$3,693
Average$1,472$2,370$2,853
Rough$1,028$1,654$2,014
Sell my 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,367$3,724$4,419
Clean$2,121$3,337$3,968
Average$1,630$2,563$3,066
Rough$1,138$1,789$2,164
Sell my 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,791$4,678$5,649
Clean$2,501$4,192$5,072
Average$1,921$3,219$3,919
Rough$1,341$2,247$2,766
Sell my 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,656 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,677 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,656 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,677 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,656 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,677 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $888 to $3,573, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.