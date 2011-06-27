Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 2WD LB w/OnStar (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,864
|$4,603
|$5,496
|Clean
|$2,566
|$4,125
|$4,935
|Average
|$1,971
|$3,168
|$3,813
|Rough
|$1,377
|$2,211
|$2,691
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,820
|$4,344
|$5,123
|Clean
|$2,527
|$3,892
|$4,600
|Average
|$1,942
|$2,989
|$3,554
|Rough
|$1,356
|$2,086
|$2,508
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,560
|$4,211
|$5,059
|Clean
|$2,294
|$3,773
|$4,542
|Average
|$1,762
|$2,898
|$3,510
|Rough
|$1,230
|$2,022
|$2,477
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,227
|$3,154
|$3,624
|Clean
|$1,996
|$2,826
|$3,254
|Average
|$1,533
|$2,171
|$2,514
|Rough
|$1,070
|$1,515
|$1,774
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB w/OnStar (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,195
|$5,089
|$6,060
|Clean
|$2,863
|$4,560
|$5,441
|Average
|$2,200
|$3,502
|$4,204
|Rough
|$1,536
|$2,444
|$2,967
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB w/OnStar (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,945
|$4,698
|$5,597
|Clean
|$2,639
|$4,209
|$5,026
|Average
|$2,027
|$3,233
|$3,883
|Rough
|$1,415
|$2,256
|$2,741
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,848
|$2,988
|$3,573
|Clean
|$1,656
|$2,677
|$3,208
|Average
|$1,272
|$2,056
|$2,479
|Rough
|$888
|$1,435
|$1,750
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,608
|$4,175
|$4,977
|Clean
|$2,337
|$3,741
|$4,469
|Average
|$1,795
|$2,873
|$3,453
|Rough
|$1,254
|$2,005
|$2,437
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 2WD SB w/OnStar (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,906
|$4,745
|$5,688
|Clean
|$2,604
|$4,252
|$5,107
|Average
|$2,001
|$3,265
|$3,946
|Rough
|$1,397
|$2,279
|$2,785
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SL 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,274
|$3,589
|$4,263
|Clean
|$2,038
|$3,216
|$3,828
|Average
|$1,566
|$2,470
|$2,958
|Rough
|$1,093
|$1,724
|$2,087
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,486
|$4,199
|$5,078
|Clean
|$2,228
|$3,762
|$4,560
|Average
|$1,712
|$2,889
|$3,523
|Rough
|$1,195
|$2,016
|$2,487
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,539
|$4,022
|$4,783
|Clean
|$2,275
|$3,604
|$4,295
|Average
|$1,748
|$2,768
|$3,318
|Rough
|$1,220
|$1,932
|$2,342
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SL 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,305
|$3,634
|$4,313
|Clean
|$2,066
|$3,256
|$3,873
|Average
|$1,587
|$2,501
|$2,993
|Rough
|$1,108
|$1,745
|$2,112
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 2WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,730
|$4,469
|$5,362
|Clean
|$2,446
|$4,005
|$4,814
|Average
|$1,879
|$3,076
|$3,720
|Rough
|$1,312
|$2,146
|$2,626
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,598
|$4,215
|$5,044
|Clean
|$2,328
|$3,777
|$4,529
|Average
|$1,789
|$2,900
|$3,499
|Rough
|$1,249
|$2,024
|$2,470
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,722
|$4,298
|$5,105
|Clean
|$2,440
|$3,851
|$4,584
|Average
|$1,874
|$2,958
|$3,542
|Rough
|$1,309
|$2,064
|$2,500
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,768
|$4,360
|$5,176
|Clean
|$2,481
|$3,907
|$4,647
|Average
|$1,906
|$3,000
|$3,591
|Rough
|$1,331
|$2,094
|$2,534
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,138
|$3,444
|$4,113
|Clean
|$1,916
|$3,086
|$3,693
|Average
|$1,472
|$2,370
|$2,853
|Rough
|$1,028
|$1,654
|$2,014
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,367
|$3,724
|$4,419
|Clean
|$2,121
|$3,337
|$3,968
|Average
|$1,630
|$2,563
|$3,066
|Rough
|$1,138
|$1,789
|$2,164
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,791
|$4,678
|$5,649
|Clean
|$2,501
|$4,192
|$5,072
|Average
|$1,921
|$3,219
|$3,919
|Rough
|$1,341
|$2,247
|$2,766