Estimated values
1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$848
|$1,505
|$1,836
|Clean
|$760
|$1,349
|$1,651
|Average
|$584
|$1,036
|$1,281
|Rough
|$407
|$724
|$911
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,074
|$1,892
|$2,305
|Clean
|$962
|$1,696
|$2,073
|Average
|$739
|$1,303
|$1,608
|Rough
|$516
|$911
|$1,144
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,004
|$1,791
|$2,188
|Clean
|$900
|$1,605
|$1,968
|Average
|$691
|$1,234
|$1,527
|Rough
|$482
|$862
|$1,086
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,214
|$2,048
|$2,468
|Clean
|$1,088
|$1,836
|$2,219
|Average
|$836
|$1,411
|$1,722
|Rough
|$583
|$986
|$1,224
Estimated values
1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$751
|$1,222
|$1,458
|Clean
|$673
|$1,095
|$1,311
|Average
|$516
|$842
|$1,017
|Rough
|$360
|$588
|$723