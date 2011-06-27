Estimated values
2019 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,863
|$19,624
|$21,791
|Clean
|$17,553
|$19,281
|$21,403
|Average
|$16,934
|$18,595
|$20,627
|Rough
|$16,315
|$17,909
|$19,851
Estimated values
2019 Honda HR-V Sport 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,023
|$18,764
|$20,903
|Clean
|$16,728
|$18,436
|$20,531
|Average
|$16,138
|$17,780
|$19,787
|Rough
|$15,548
|$17,124
|$19,043
Estimated values
2019 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,722
|$18,507
|$20,700
|Clean
|$16,433
|$18,183
|$20,332
|Average
|$15,853
|$17,536
|$19,595
|Rough
|$15,274
|$16,889
|$18,858
Estimated values
2019 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,886
|$20,679
|$22,885
|Clean
|$18,559
|$20,318
|$22,477
|Average
|$17,904
|$19,595
|$21,663
|Rough
|$17,250
|$18,872
|$20,848
Estimated values
2019 Honda HR-V Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,952
|$23,337
|$25,044
|Clean
|$21,571
|$22,929
|$24,598
|Average
|$20,810
|$22,114
|$23,707
|Rough
|$20,050
|$21,298
|$22,815
Estimated values
2019 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,647
|$17,313
|$19,361
|Clean
|$15,376
|$17,010
|$19,016
|Average
|$14,833
|$16,405
|$18,327
|Rough
|$14,291
|$15,800
|$17,638
Estimated values
2019 Honda HR-V Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,794
|$19,603
|$21,829
|Clean
|$17,486
|$19,261
|$21,441
|Average
|$16,869
|$18,576
|$20,664
|Rough
|$16,252
|$17,890
|$19,887
Estimated values
2019 Honda HR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,860
|$21,658
|$23,870
|Clean
|$19,516
|$21,279
|$23,445
|Average
|$18,827
|$20,522
|$22,595
|Rough
|$18,139
|$19,765
|$21,746
Estimated values
2019 Honda HR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,897
|$20,643
|$22,791
|Clean
|$18,569
|$20,282
|$22,385
|Average
|$17,914
|$19,561
|$21,574
|Rough
|$17,259
|$18,839
|$20,762