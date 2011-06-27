  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,863$19,624$21,791
Clean$17,553$19,281$21,403
Average$16,934$18,595$20,627
Rough$16,315$17,909$19,851
2019 Honda HR-V Sport 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,023$18,764$20,903
Clean$16,728$18,436$20,531
Average$16,138$17,780$19,787
Rough$15,548$17,124$19,043
2019 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,722$18,507$20,700
Clean$16,433$18,183$20,332
Average$15,853$17,536$19,595
Rough$15,274$16,889$18,858
2019 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,886$20,679$22,885
Clean$18,559$20,318$22,477
Average$17,904$19,595$21,663
Rough$17,250$18,872$20,848
2019 Honda HR-V Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,952$23,337$25,044
Clean$21,571$22,929$24,598
Average$20,810$22,114$23,707
Rough$20,050$21,298$22,815
2019 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,647$17,313$19,361
Clean$15,376$17,010$19,016
Average$14,833$16,405$18,327
Rough$14,291$15,800$17,638
2019 Honda HR-V Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,794$19,603$21,829
Clean$17,486$19,261$21,441
Average$16,869$18,576$20,664
Rough$16,252$17,890$19,887
2019 Honda HR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,860$21,658$23,870
Clean$19,516$21,279$23,445
Average$18,827$20,522$22,595
Rough$18,139$19,765$21,746
2019 Honda HR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,897$20,643$22,791
Clean$18,569$20,282$22,385
Average$17,914$19,561$21,574
Rough$17,259$18,839$20,762
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Honda HR-V on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Honda HR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,559 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,318 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Honda HR-V. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Honda HR-V and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Honda HR-V ranges from $17,250 to $22,885, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Honda HR-V is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.