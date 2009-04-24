Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme for Sale Near Me

  • 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
    used

    1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

    18,674 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,988

    Details
  • 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
    used

    1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

    57,418 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,800

    Details
  • 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme S
    used

    1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme S

    Not Provided
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $1,000

    Details
  • 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
    used

    1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

    97,673 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details

Going Strong
GIVUS,04/24/2009
Although the ride is a little soft, the acceleration is adequate and I get an average of just over 25mpg. The car is comfortable and very reliable. It sat garaged for a year (twice) while I was deployed and started up again with no problems. It's getting close to 200,000mi and still running strong. Lived in NY, TX, and NC with it - handled well in the snow and did fine in the heat; heading to KS next. No major mechanical issues; I've been lightly rear-ended twice, but only scratched the bumper.
