Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme for Sale Near Me
- 18,674 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,988
- 57,418 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,800
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, Personal Use
$1,000
- 97,673 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900
GIVUS,04/24/2009
Although the ride is a little soft, the acceleration is adequate and I get an average of just over 25mpg. The car is comfortable and very reliable. It sat garaged for a year (twice) while I was deployed and started up again with no problems. It's getting close to 200,000mi and still running strong. Lived in NY, TX, and NC with it - handled well in the snow and did fine in the heat; heading to KS next. No major mechanical issues; I've been lightly rear-ended twice, but only scratched the bumper.