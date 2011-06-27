Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Consumer Reviews

Going Strong GIVUS , 04/24/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Although the ride is a little soft, the acceleration is adequate and I get an average of just over 25mpg. The car is comfortable and very reliable. It sat garaged for a year (twice) while I was deployed and started up again with no problems. It's getting close to 200,000mi and still running strong. Lived in NY, TX, and NC with it - handled well in the snow and did fine in the heat; heading to KS next. No major mechanical issues; I've been lightly rear-ended twice, but only scratched the bumper. Report Abuse

What an E-Bay buy. KBViper , 08/08/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought a 1994 convertible on E-Bay for $4850 US. I always wanted one of these cars and got the color I wanted - Teal. The car had spend all of its life in the south and is in near new condition with only 64,000 miles. It turns lots of heads up here in Canada - most people have never seen one before. I've put over 3,000 miles in the car and have had no problems - not a drop of oil burned Lots of performance, and great looks, I recommend this car - get one from the southern US. Report Abuse

I love my car Paula H. , 12/06/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have over 309 thousand miles on my car. It is still the original everything. The only things I have had to replace on this car is the water pump and the break pads. It has been great! I suffer from driving anxiety and I would trust it to go to California and back to Wisconsin with no problems. I am currently looking to get another one, due to the fact my son took this one from me. This is not your gutless Cutlass. Report Abuse

Gone for a reason buyamerican , 02/28/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful By far the best looking car i have ever owned just seems to have everything supporting the car break, brakes, struts, head gasket, and the list goes on. Very comfy, plenty of power, runs well broken. Report Abuse