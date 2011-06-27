  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
  4. Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme S Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Cutlass Supreme
Overview
See Cutlass Supreme Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3307 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
See Cutlass Supreme Inventory

Related Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles