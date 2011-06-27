Estimated values
2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 S Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,185
|$8,818
|$10,588
|Clean
|$6,969
|$8,557
|$10,257
|Average
|$6,538
|$8,035
|$9,596
|Rough
|$6,106
|$7,514
|$8,934
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,624
|$9,318
|$11,155
|Clean
|$7,395
|$9,043
|$10,806
|Average
|$6,938
|$8,492
|$10,109
|Rough
|$6,480
|$7,941
|$9,412
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,782
|$10,496
|$12,362
|Clean
|$8,519
|$10,186
|$11,976
|Average
|$7,991
|$9,565
|$11,203
|Rough
|$7,464
|$8,944
|$10,431
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,147
|$11,064
|$13,145
|Clean
|$8,873
|$10,737
|$12,735
|Average
|$8,324
|$10,082
|$11,913
|Rough
|$7,775
|$9,428
|$11,092