Estimated values
2019 Nissan Sentra SV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/19 (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,524
|$14,003
|$15,871
|Clean
|$12,295
|$13,751
|$15,571
|Average
|$11,836
|$13,245
|$14,970
|Rough
|$11,376
|$12,740
|$14,370
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Sentra SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,433
|$14,953
|$16,874
|Clean
|$13,187
|$14,684
|$16,555
|Average
|$12,694
|$14,144
|$15,916
|Rough
|$12,202
|$13,604
|$15,278
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Sentra SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,460
|$13,968
|$15,871
|Clean
|$12,231
|$13,716
|$15,571
|Average
|$11,774
|$13,212
|$14,970
|Rough
|$11,318
|$12,708
|$14,370
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Sentra S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,839
|$13,299
|$15,140
|Clean
|$11,622
|$13,059
|$14,854
|Average
|$11,188
|$12,579
|$14,281
|Rough
|$10,754
|$12,099
|$13,708
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Sentra NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,546
|$18,206
|$20,311
|Clean
|$16,243
|$17,878
|$19,927
|Average
|$15,636
|$17,221
|$19,159
|Rough
|$15,030
|$16,564
|$18,390
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Sentra S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,936
|$13,336
|$15,103
|Clean
|$11,717
|$13,096
|$14,817
|Average
|$11,280
|$12,614
|$14,246
|Rough
|$10,842
|$12,133
|$13,674
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Sentra NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,525
|$18,194
|$20,311
|Clean
|$16,222
|$17,866
|$19,927
|Average
|$15,616
|$17,210
|$19,159
|Rough
|$15,010
|$16,553
|$18,390
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Sentra SR TURBO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,937
|$16,533
|$18,552
|Clean
|$14,664
|$16,235
|$18,201
|Average
|$14,116
|$15,638
|$17,499
|Rough
|$13,568
|$15,042
|$16,797
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Sentra SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,864
|$16,448
|$18,453
|Clean
|$14,592
|$16,151
|$18,104
|Average
|$14,047
|$15,558
|$17,405
|Rough
|$13,502
|$14,964
|$16,707